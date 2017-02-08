menu

There's a Disco Ball in Griffith Park Playing the New Katy Perry Single

"Black Music Means Everything": Bruno Mars Drops Some Truth for Black History Month


There's a Disco Ball in Griffith Park Playing the New Katy Perry Single

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
There's a Disco Ball in Griffith Park Playing the New Katy Perry Single
Kat/Flickr
A A

If you were hiking or running in Griffith Park earlier today and wondered who the hell chained a giant disco ball to a bench near the Observatory, well, it turns out the culprit is Katy Perry.

Perry is promoting her latest single, "Chained to the Rhythm," with a series of disco balls strategically planted in cities all over the world. Fans can plug headphones into the balls and preview the new track, which sounds pretty much exactly how you'd expect a Katy Perry song emanating from a giant disco ball to sound.

The balls, which seem to have been installed overnight, also appeared in 21 other cities, including New York, Mexico City, London and Sydney. They're already a big hit with Perry fans.

To find the Griffith Park disco ball and its sparkly companions, you can view a map on chainedto.katyperry.com.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

