There Are David Bowie Tribute Nights Galore All Over Los Angeles This Month

It’s been a year since David Bowie celebrated his birthday, released a masterpiece recording, then died a couple days later.

Dealing with the loss of this enigmatic, groundbreaking artist was one thing, but then we all came to realize that Blackstar was an intentional farewell to fans. It not only delved into ideas of mortality and spirituality, but also revisited themes from the entirety of his incredible career. At that point, everything about his already shocking death took on a deeper, more poetic significance, which probably was his intention.

Now, a full orbit around the sun later, the Starman’s passing feels just as monumental. For many, his death was a sign of the crap that was to come in 2016. I don’t know about that, but we survived it and for a lot of us, the music he left behind helped. Starting this weekend and continuing throughout the month, there are nearly as many Bowie celebrations as there were when he first left us. So take note Bowie lovers: You’re not alone! Oh no, love! Here’s where to turn on with him and be wonderful in his memory (including, full disclosure, two events at which I'll be DJing).

Friday, Jan. 6

Hot Tramp, I Love You So!

Expect all David Bowie all night, including early stuff (The Lower Third, The King Bees, The Spiders From Mars) and solo works. Collaborations, artists that influenced him, and music he influenced spun by DJs Edward Transsylvania, Lina Lecaro (that’s me!) and Alley Shiver. Bowie burlesque from Christine Eyes. At Spike's, 7813 Garvey Blvd., Rosemead. $5, 9 p.m-2 a.m. More info.

Atomic: A Year Without Bowie

Join DJs Jose Shuton, Robert Duenas, Joey Radikal and Joe Leyva as they pay homage to Bowie on the decks. At Offbeat Bar, 6313 York Blvd., Highland Park. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. More info.

Club Underground Bowie Night

Two rooms of dancing to DB and influences from DJs Ray & Alex (of Smiths/Morrissey/Depeche Mode conventions) plus DJ Larry G. Giveaways including collectable posters, pins and more. At Grand Star, 943 N. Broadway, Chinatown. Free before 9:45 p.m. with RSVP, $5 with RSVP after, $8 general, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. More info.

Blue Monday Bowie Night

The popular Monday '80s party moves to Friday for a special night of serious moonlight on the patio and Bowie-influenced beats inside Boardner's dance room. At Boardner’s, 1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood. $5 before 10:30 p.m., $10 after, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. More info.

David Bowie All-Star Tribute Show

Scary Monsters (members of House of Affection, Electric Children, Name the Band, Martron, Black Church, Steppe People, GCC Opera and Jazz Ensemble) play Bowie faves. Village Fate frontman Joe Levi opens with tunes from his new LP Becoming an Alien. At Maui Sugar Mill Salon, 18389 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. No cover, 9 p.m. More info.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Giorgio’s Bowie Night

DJ Adam 12 spins an epic all-Bowie set at the sexy Sunset Strip disco. Hosted by 12 and Bryan Rabin. At Mmhmmm, 8300 Sunset Blvd. (inside the Standard), Hollywood. More info at www.facebook.com/giorgiosdisco.

Sunday, Jan. 8 (his birthday)

Elvis Bowie Bash

It’s Bowie’s birthday — and Elvis Presley’s, too! Join Ding Dong Devils, The Electric Ferrets and Backbiter for this free soiree. Birthday cake and Elvis/Bowie prizes, plus the best tunes from both on stage. At Café NELA, 1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park. No cover, 5:30 p.m. doors. More info.

Elvis/Bowie Birthday Bash and Luau

This 18th annual shindig at the Burgundy Room invites fans to come in costume for drink specials and prizes. DJs Elvis Insane (Vanessa Burgundy) and Apollo Staar spin the jams, from "Blue Hawaii" to "Blue Jean." At the Burgundy Room, 1621 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. More info.

Hi Hat Bowie Bash

All Bowie on the decks all night. What else do you really need?

At the Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park. No cover, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. More info.

Monday, Jan. 9

David Bowie Skate Night

Roll around to the Rebel Rebel himself as DJs spin hits and B-sides to commemorate Bowie’s birth and death. At Moonlight Rollerway, 5110 San Fernando Rd., Glendale. $20 (includes skate rental), 8 p.m.-midnight, 18+. More info.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Walk of Fame Birthday Celebration

Meet-up at Bowie’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood. Outside 7021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 6 p.m. More info.

Wed., Jan. 11



Club Rubbish Bowie Night

This U.K.-driven dance party pays homage to Ziggy, Thin White Duke, et al. on the turntables all night. Yes, I’m DJing this one, too! Also with Rosie Bojangles and resident DJs Clifton, Cassandra and Liuba. At the Short Stop, 1455 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. No cover, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. More info.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Part Time Punks Bowie Night

PTP DJs and Jose Maldonado (Sweet & Tender Hooligans) spin Bowie all night. Expect an appaearance from a life-size Bowie cutout to take pics with and pray to. At the Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park. $8-10, 9 p.m. More info at www.theecho.com.

Celebrating David Bowie Tour

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Celebrating David Bowie

Touted as “Bowie people playing Bowie music,” this mega-concert will feature the icon’s former bandmates including Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Adrian Belew, Mark Plati, Gail Ann Dorsey, Sterling Campbell, Holly Palmer and Carmine Rojas plus Angelo Moore from Fishbone, Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno, Bernard Fowler from The Rolling Stones, and other special guests, performing all the classics. At the Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown. $65-150, 7 p.m. Tickets and more info.