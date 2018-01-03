Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd and So Much More at Coachella 2018

Before the New Year’s hangovers were fully shaken away, the lineup for April’s Coachella Festival was announced on Tuesday. While we already knew that Beyoncé would be on the bill after her pregnancy-related cancellation last year, we learned that The Weeknd and Eminem will be the other two headliners.
That’s a strong trio of heavyweights, though there are welcome surprises, as well as to-be-expected current buzz bands, all over the bill. Portugal. The Man have had a huge year, so it’s not surprising to see them so high up on the Sundays. Similarly, St. Vincent's star deservedly continues to rise.
There are welcome returns for Jamiroquai, currently touring their Automaton album, and A Perfect Circle, who have an album due out this year. Meanwhile, the likes of The War on Drugs and Fleet Foxes will keep fans of indie rock happy.
The bill is a traditional mix of rock & roll, EDM, hip-hop and R&B, across the eras. Following last year’s set by The Belleville Three, Carl Craig, Kyle Hall and Moodymann will combine as Detroit Love for a set of essential techno. Still in the electronic world, other highlights include Chromeo, Soulwax and Alison Wonderland.
Elsewhere, Michigan’s Greta Van Fleet will bring some Zeppelin-inspired classic rock; Tyler, the Creator will provide more incisive, intelligent rhymes; and X Japan (known simply as X in Japan) will be a fascinating wild card.
The “elder statesmen” positions go to former Talking Heads singer David Byrne, electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre and Chic featuring Nile Rodgers.
The event takes place, as usual, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on the weekends of April 13-15 and April 20-22. For the full bill, see Coachella.com.
