Beyonce, Eminem, The Weeknd and So Much More at Coachella 2018

Before the New Year’s hangovers were fully shaken away, the lineup for April’s Coachella Festival was announced on Tuesday. While we already knew that Beyoncé would be on the bill after her pregnancy-related cancellation last year, we learned that The Weeknd and Eminem will be the other two headliners.

That’s a strong trio of heavyweights, though there are welcome surprises, as well as to-be-expected current buzz bands, all over the bill. Portugal. The Man have had a huge year, so it’s not surprising to see them so high up on the Sundays. Similarly, St. Vincent's star deservedly continues to rise.

There are welcome returns for Jamiroquai, currently touring their Automaton album, and A Perfect Circle, who have an album due out this year. Meanwhile, the likes of The War on Drugs and Fleet Foxes will keep fans of indie rock happy.