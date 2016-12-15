The Ultimate Guide to the Best New Year's Eve Bashes in L.A.

The Disco Dining Club at the Standard Downtown L.A. Chris Blaski

Perhaps no New Year's Eve in recent history has been more worthy of excessive intoxication and belligerent escapism. Yep, it's been a friggin' tough year. Sitting on the couch might have been preferable in years past to the amateurism and overcrowding of Dec. 31 events, but right now, we need to connect in the flesh — not on Facebook or in front of the tube, but on dance floors, in the streets, at dinner tables and on bar stools.

It's 2016 but it feels like 1999, and if our minds say prepare to fight, we should at least listen to our bodies this night (thank you, Prince). So maybe it's not surprising that this year's NYE party list is more packed than ever before. From glamorous, champagne-soaked soirees to rockin' dive bar freebies to flashback-driven shindigs to gatherings for gay, goth, pop, hip-hop and EDM lovers, we tried to list it all here for you, L.A. Pick one, go out and have a ball! You can worry about the future in the morning ... or the day after that (see our New Year's Day picks at the end of this post).

All events are 21-plus and end at 2 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

THE STANDARD DTLA NYE 2017

The hotel goes deep conceptually for its annual bacchanal, melding retro decadence with faithless futurism. Specialty signature cocktails and NYE champagne flights kick off the night as in-house DJ Dirty Dave warms things up. The fabulous foodie fete that is Disco Dining Club is on board in the VIP area for the big night, serving up tasty bites with wine and cocktail offerings, and tasty beats from DJ Osamu Nishimura. Tease If You Please, in the Spin Arena, will feature sexy burlesque performances from Mosh, Miss Miranda, Donna Hood and Ashley Hayward. DJ set by TSR Airlines. And finally, the rooftop rocks with the Lisbona Sisters and Breakbot & Infrane’s sensual soundscapes. 550 S. Flower St., downtown. $50 and up. Room reservations and hotel packages at standardhotels.com. Tickets and more info available via nightout.com.

LETHAL AMOUNTS NYE

The venerable Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets provide the end-of-the-world (sorry, year) sounds at Lethal Amounts' punk, trash, glam and goth grinder. Two rooms of revelry; go-go dancers and special guests TBA. At the Monty Bar, 1222 W. 7th St., downtown. $15 presale, $20 door. Tickets and more info.

A scene from 2015's Minimal Effort Halloween bash at the Belasco. The event moves to L.A. Center Studio for New Year's Eve 2016. Jamie Rosenberg

MINIMAL EFFORT

The L.A. underground party promoters known as Minimal Effort ironically, seem to put quite a bit of effort into their events, from sound and production to bookings. To kick off 2017, they offer a three-stage, indoor/outdoor bash at L.A. Center Studios featuring top-notch electronic music makers. Live performances from techno and house terrors Recondite, Stephan Bodzin, Audion (aka Matthew Dear) and Nicola Cruz hightlight the organic bliss of beat-driven music, while DJ sets courtesy of Simian Mobile Disco, &ME, Francesca Lombardo, Sacha Robotti, the Desert Hearts Crew, Amtrac, Chrome Sparks, Kastle and Human Resources should keep the energy bold as the dance crowd bids adieu to another year. At L.A. Center Studios, 1201 W 5th St., downtown. $49 and up. Tickets and more info.

TOGETHER AS ONE 2017

It’s been 18 years since Together first pulled out all the stops for its ravey mega-party on NYE and this year they promise a more central location and some of the old school deck-smiths who inspired it all. Legendary producer/DJ Doc Martin commands the dance along with guest DJs Sneak, Blakkat and G-Dubbs. More DJs and surprises are promised. VIPs go through a different entrance and get open bar. At Union, 4067 Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights. $60 and up. Tickets and more info.

QUEEN KONG'S BIG GAY NEW YEAR'S EVE

The Boulet Brothers are large and in charge with this queer shindig for the new year with the help of Shawn Morales, Shamless Cub, Aram, Tito Soto, Baby Bear, Barbie's Addiction and DJ Mateo Segade. They’re also planning eight provocative performances from the wildest art groups, drag houses and gay club cognoscenti including Devan M & themegoman (Cafeteria); Ian Mackinnon, MC Crumbsnatcher, Heather Damage, Martin Matamoros and Travis Wood (Planet Queer); Valentine Anger, Ursula Major, Bang Galore and Cherry Sur Bete (A.T.M.); Maebe A Girl, Dani T, Lyudmila Yusonufavich and Vicky Jean Mochi (Exposure Drag). Midnight countdown and "champagne facials." At Precinct, 357 South Broadway, downtown. More info.

Fun at Foostie's Courtesy Cretin Hop/WTF_Your_Face

ROCK N ROLL NYE AT FOOTSIE'S

DJ Roger Mars (Cretin Hop, Green Slime) and Carlos Colón promise a casual but caustic rockin' eve (“absolutely no Top 40, long lines or insane door covers”) for hip peeps at Footsie's bar this year. Free all night. 2640 N. Figueroa St., Cypress Park. More info.

FACTORY 93 NYE

It’s time to get real and move to the sounds of super-duo Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke (who happen to call themselves Get Real). The pair present a four-hour extended set with special guests Waze & Odyssey and Walker & Royce. 1756 Naud St., Chinatown. $70-$100. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tickets and more info.

INSOMNIAC WITH DUKE DUMONT

Insomniac always goes big and for NYE they pop the cork with famed U.K. DJ/producer/remix giant Duke Dumont spinning all night for the restless dance rager set in downtown LA. At Exchange LA, 618 S. Spring St., downtown. $80-$200. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Tickets and more info.

DANCE YOURSELF CLEAN (NYE EDITION)

DYC promises surprise guests spinning music by and inspired by indie electro acts such as LCD Soundsystem, Chvrches, Miike Snow, Haim, Charli XCX, MØ, Empire of the Sun, Purity Ring, Twin Shadow, Icona Pop, Grimes and many more. At The Teragram Ballroom, 1234 7th St., downtown. $30 and up. Tickets and more info.

COLORS R&B ONLY NYE

Supreme the DJ spins and a special surprise performance is planned for this R&B only event featuring soulful dance music from the '90s and contemporary artists. Dress fancy and get ready to get free in the club. At the Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park. $30-$90. Tickets and more info.

HOLLYWOOD PUBCRAWL 2016

California Nightlife presents this romper-stomper ringing in the new year at a slew of Hollywood bars along the Walk of Fame. With drink deals all night and multiple pit stops, it should end up being a “crawl” all right. Map and bar locations given out upon check-in from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. At Outpost Hollywood, 1624 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. $15-$30 per person; group discounts available. Tickets and more info.

CLEOPATRA’S 8TH ANNUAL NYE BALL

California Nightlife also presents their annual night of excess and gilded glamour at the legendary Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. Five-hour premium open bar, four top L.A. DJs and three dance floors are promised. 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $77 and up. Tickets and more info.

HOLLYWOOD ROOSEVELT HOTEL NYE

The historic hotel will be hopping all night with a five-hour sponsored bar and DJs spinning Top 40 and open format sets. DJ Chris Garcia, Mr. Fitz and guests spin in four rooms. NYE countdown with bubbly. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. $125 and up. Tickets and more info.

Avaland Ivan Fernandez/LA Weekly

AVALAND WITH MARKUS SCHULZ

Trance man Schulz spins his signature brand of progressive electro, trance and house. The German-born, Miami-based DJ’s grooving style has made him a global sensation and he’ll surely enrapture Hollywood hellraisers with one of his marathon mega-sets. More dancing in the adjacent Pioneer DJ lounge with a “Deep at Night” takeover featuring Ashtro, Ximeno, Antidote and Arcane. At Avalon, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. $80 general; $165 VIP. Tickets and more info.

DASH BERLIN AT CREATE

Insomniac and SBE present Dutch dance music titan Dash Berlin spinning within the club's innovative sound, lighting and production set-up. 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. $56 and up. Tickets and more info.

2017: A SKYBAR ODYSSEY

The future is now on the Sunset Strip, where Skybar offers open bars until midnight, and DJs Diallo and Elvis spining out-of-this-world sounds. Guests are encouraged to book packages at the Mondrian which includes two tickets to the Skybar and party favors. 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. $99 and up. Hotel packages and tickets.

KCRW’S PROHIBITION NYE 2016

The roaring '20s get loud and loose at the historic Union Station for this flashback formal. Live musical performance by Autograf, a flapper dance troupe, and atmospheric DJs all night. “Free-flowing premium open-bar,” live jazz from Lyndsay & the All-Nighters, 60-foot custom ball-drop and countdown. A portion proceeds benefit the Akola Project. At Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown. $165. Tickets and more info.

RAID at Bootie LA Lina Lecaro

BOOTIE LA: NEW YEAR'S EVE 2017

Bootie says “buh-bye” to 2016 with mashups from the year and beyond, courtesy of DJs Mysterious D, Shyboy and Airsun. Bodacious balloon drop, and champagne toast at midnight plus performances by Fox Brigade, Astro Doves, and in-house dance crew R.A.I.D. (Random Acts of Irreverent Dance). Free "Best of Bootie 2016" CDs to the first 300 people. At the Regent, 448 S. Main St., downtown. Tickets and more info.

CANDI POP (NYE EDITION)

The bubblegum dance party gives you sticky-sweet pop songs the way you know and love them (no remixes, no mashups) for this guilty pleasure dance and prance. Expect the likes of Spice Girls, Katy Perry, *NSYNC, One Direction and Madonna. At the Satellite, 1717 Silver Lake Blvd., Silver Lake. $15 before 10 p.m.; $20 after. More info.

CLUB 90s NEW YEAR

Flashback to the not so distant past one last time in 2016. Jason Lavitt, Jeff Biffington and Bruce Perdew take over both floors of Los Globos for NYE with their uber-popular '90s night. The biggest 90's and Y2K hits in one room and old school hip-hop in the other. At Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. $10 advance; $20 at the door. Tickets and more info.

LIGHT DOWN LOW NYE

Loads of DJs, low-lit vibes and lusty underground shenanigans are promised at this one featuring Jimmy Edgar (UltraMajik), Jacques Greene (LuckyMe),Bwana (CinCin/Aus Music/Lucky Me), Project Pablo (1080P/ASL Singles Club), Silent Servant (Jealous God), Lovefingers (ESP Institute) Heidi Lawden (Dublab), Mor Elian (HyperCoulour), Jeniluv (Making Shapes), Masha (Dig Deeper), Alison Swing (Dig Deeper), Jimmy Maheras (Plastic Love), Bas Elgharib (Plastic Love), Tahl Klainman (Fine Time), Stacy Christine and Johnny Love (Soft Leather), plus residents Corey Sizemore and Richie Panic. RSVP for location. $25. Tickets available via Resident Advisor.

FUCK 2016

Leave it to LADEAD™ (Los Angeles Darkside) to call this past year out unapologetically as we all look back and move forward. The dark music collective wants us to "pour one out for the important people we lost, dance hard, drink harder, and never speak of 2016 ever again." Celebrating the lives of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Lemmy Kilmister, Gene Wilder, Alan Rickman and Mohammad Ali, while cursing the recent presidential election, this one gathers all LADEAD™ clubs with three areas of goth, industrial and dark dance music courtesy of DJs Amanda Jones, Xian Vox, Eser and Krieg. At the Monte Cristo, 3100 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown. 9 p.m-3 a.m. $10 presale. Tickets and more info.

More New Year's Day Fun

BEATS, BLOODIES & BRUNCH

Take Back the Night Productions kicks off 2017 (and your hangover) with music, food and bloody mary mayhem. Full catered brunch is included with ticket and bottomless bloodies and mimosas are available for extra charge. DJs confirmed include Fort Knox Five (Fort Knox Recordings, D.C.), JPOD (Swingset Sounds, Canada), Orphic (Adapted Records, L.A.), J*Labs (The Good Vibe, SF), LiquorBox (L.A.), Ben Annand (Tropical, Moontribe, L.A.), DaVoid (Noise Revolt, U.K., L.A./OC), Stephen DeLalla (TBTN Productions), BK Willy (TBTN Productions), JuicyB's Toe Floss (TBTN Productions), EVeryman (Dirty Beetles, Little Giants, L.A.), Bruché (Dirty Beetles) and DJ Oh Diggz (Dirty Beetles). Hosted by MC Woez. Bloody mary bar provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 100 percent of the profits will be donated to P.S. ARTS. At Studio 11, 4621 W. Washington Blvd., Mid-City. 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. $10-$20. Tickets and more info.

WIG OUT: GET YOUR NEW YEAR ON

Keep your partying going from the night before or arrive fresh for your first fete of the year, joining the colorful characters and cabaret-driven fun of Wig Out. The wigged ones will gather at the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round for unlimited rides, and enjoy Yorkshire Gold Tea, snacks, dancing and merriment. Hosted by Jean Spinosa. 4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Griffith Park. 6 p.m. $12. Advance tickets only; no tickets will be available onsite. Tickets and more info available via Brown Paper Tickets.