The Night Times and The Rebel Set for Garage Rock Slam-Down

On Wednesday, July 25, downtown's Redwood Bar is hosting a night of ’60s-influenced garage rock featuring three killer bands. Top of the bill is the superb Pedal Strike, a group that our own Jonny Whiteside recently described as a “high-velocity Los Angeles bike-punk quartet throw[ing] down a supercharged sound — taut, dynamic, intense.”

Pedal Strike really are an awesome band, but there are two other gems on the bill, including Covina six-piece The Night Times. Formed in 2014 as The B-Sides, guitarist Squints says they just wanted to get together and jam.

Pedal Strike Gabriel Alvarez

“We were always playing far places with one car packed and a dime to our name,” he says. “Sometimes we would play a show in the O.C., L.A., SGV all in the same night. That was all we wanted to do — just play.”