The HiFi District Vol. 2 Mixtape Is Here, With New Music From Melvins, Moses Sumney
|
Champion City
L.A. Weekly and Champion City are back with Vol. 2 of the HiFi District mixtape, featuring the latest music coming out of Los Angeles. Whether the heatwave has you driving around town with the top down, or staying inside blasting the cool air conditioning, the HiFi District is here to be the soundtrack to your summer day.
With all the exciting new summer releases that LA has to offer, narrowing down the final list for this mix was challenging for DJ Francesca Harding.
“I'm hoping that this mix paints the picture that L.A. will forever and always be a musical hub where you can find artists of every genre creating solid bodies of work. From singers and rappers to producers and even record labels, there is no place like home. Well, my home, anyway,” explains Harding.
One of the mixtape highlights includes experimental soul artist Moses Sumney. When he came on the scene a few years ago, he quickly became the buzz of the indie scene. He recently announced his new album Aromanticism will drop Sept. 22, and we’re featuring his first single “Doomed.”
“He's an artist that I particularly fanatical about,” says Harding.
Singer-songwriter Gaby Hernandez’s track “Lo Mas Dulce” is a psychedelic mix of Latin folkloric rhythms and electronic layerings. Her latest album features production and collaborations with Dexter Story, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Carlos Nino, Kamasi Washington and others. If you’ve been doing your L.A. music homework, you know these musicians are producing some of the best records and live concerts in town.
Follow Champion City on Mixcloud to get the latest HiFi District mixes every month.
HiFi District Vol. 2 (July 2017) tracklist:
1. Thes One & DJ Day - Impossible
2. Pegasus Warning - In a Daze
3. Harriet Brown - Cyberneticplegia
4. Terrace Martin Presents the Pollyseeds - Intentions feat. Chachi
5. Sassy Black - Watching You
6. Cruels - Best Behavior feat. Phil Good
7. DJ Rhettmatic - Hey
8. Mars Today - Cool It
9. Gavin Turek - The Distance (Shiva Remix)
10. TOKiMONSTA - Don't Call Me feat. Yuna
11. Champagne Drip - Millennia feat. Hollis
12. Tyler, the Creator - 911/Mr. Lonely feat. Frank Ocean
13. Moses Sumney - Doomed
14. Colleen Lovejoy - Odd Boy Strange Girl
15. Rush Midnight - Silver Glow
16. Sage Armstrong & BOT - Flashy Lights
17. Galimatias - Let Me Know
18. Melvins - Christ Hammer
19. Gaby Hernandez - Lo Mas Dulce
The HiFi District is a monthly mixtape series collaboration between L.A. Weekly and culture collective Champion City, featuring the freshest music from all genres and scenes in Los Angeles.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Summer Breeze
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 3:00pm
-
Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 6:00pm
-
Dalton Rapattoni, The House on Cliff, Lauren Carnahan
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 7:00pm
-
"Rockwell Drops the Mic": Amy Winehouse
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!