The HiFi District Vol. 2 Mixtape Is Here, With New Music From Melvins, Moses Sumney

L.A. Weekly and Champion City are back with Vol. 2 of the HiFi District mixtape, featuring the latest music coming out of Los Angeles. Whether the heatwave has you driving around town with the top down, or staying inside blasting the cool air conditioning, the HiFi District is here to be the soundtrack to your summer day.

With all the exciting new summer releases that LA has to offer, narrowing down the final list for this mix was challenging for DJ Francesca Harding.

“I'm hoping that this mix paints the picture that L.A. will forever and always be a musical hub where you can find artists of every genre creating solid bodies of work. From singers and rappers to producers and even record labels, there is no place like home. Well, my home, anyway,” explains Harding.

One of the mixtape highlights includes experimental soul artist Moses Sumney. When he came on the scene a few years ago, he quickly became the buzz of the indie scene. He recently announced his new album Aromanticism will drop Sept. 22, and we’re featuring his first single “Doomed.”

“He's an artist that I particularly fanatical about,” says Harding.

Singer-songwriter Gaby Hernandez’s track “Lo Mas Dulce” is a psychedelic mix of Latin folkloric rhythms and electronic layerings. Her latest album features production and collaborations with Dexter Story, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Carlos Nino, Kamasi Washington and others. If you’ve been doing your L.A. music homework, you know these musicians are producing some of the best records and live concerts in town.

HiFi District Vol. 2 (July 2017) tracklist:

1. Thes One & DJ Day - Impossible

2. Pegasus Warning - In a Daze

3. Harriet Brown - Cyberneticplegia

4. Terrace Martin Presents the Pollyseeds - Intentions feat. Chachi

5. Sassy Black - Watching You

6. Cruels - Best Behavior feat. Phil Good

7. DJ Rhettmatic - Hey

8. Mars Today - Cool It

9. Gavin Turek - The Distance (Shiva Remix)

10. TOKiMONSTA - Don't Call Me feat. Yuna

11. Champagne Drip - Millennia feat. Hollis

12. Tyler, the Creator - 911/Mr. Lonely feat. Frank Ocean

13. Moses Sumney - Doomed

14. Colleen Lovejoy - Odd Boy Strange Girl

15. Rush Midnight - Silver Glow

16. Sage Armstrong & BOT - Flashy Lights

17. Galimatias - Let Me Know

18. Melvins - Christ Hammer

19. Gaby Hernandez - Lo Mas Dulce

The HiFi District is a monthly mixtape series collaboration between L.A. Weekly and culture collective Champion City, featuring the freshest music from all genres and scenes in Los Angeles.