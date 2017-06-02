Introducing the HiFi District Monthly Mixtape Series, Showcasing the Sounds of L.A.

Champion City

The Los Angeles music scene is the most creative and eclectic in the world. We have homegrown artists telling stories about their neighborhoods, from Compton to Hollywood to East L.A. We have international artists relocating to L.A. and adding to the soundscape of the city. It may be complex to define exactly what the L.A. sound is these days, but the talent here is insane and music communities around the world are watching to see what happens here next.

With that in mind, culture collective Champion City and L.A. Weekly are teaming up to bring you the HiFi District, a monthly mixtape series of the freshest music from all genres and scenes in Los Angeles. Consider this your soundtrack to the city.

You’ll hear some of your favorite artists currently featured in the pages of L.A. Weekly and discover something new each month. It’s a combination of music that’s fresh out of the studio and tracks that have been gaining momentum in a particular underground scene that we want to share with a broader audience.

DJ Francesca Harding will be holding it down as our resident DJ for the monthly mix. She’s been a host on the Soundwaves Radio show on KPFK 90.7FM for three years and DJs parties and club nights all over L.A.

“It's a damn near impossible endeavor! This first volume is just scratching the surface of all that L.A. has to offer musically and I'm excited to continue choosing songs and placing them into a digestible format for listeners,” says Harding.

In this June edition of HiFi District you’ll hear new music from rapper Vince Staples, indie-electro band Hundred Waters, Dot of the beat collective Team Supreme, Chico Sonido’s reggaeton club music and more.

Multi-genre mixes that span BPMs such as this one can be complex. “There's no techno track on here or country track, but luckily there's always next month,” jokes Harding.

While most streaming services, brands and blogs are curating playlists, we knew the HiFi District had to be a DJ mix. It has more personality, emotion and excitement. Before algorithms, you had to believe in a DJ to have their pulse on the city and their scene.

“Even if you're talking about the computer algorithms that some of these streaming services might employ, at the end of the day, the best result is always to loop in an actual human to oversee that curation,” explains Harding.

Follow Champion City on Mixcloud to get the latest HiFi District mixes every month.

HiFi District Vol. 1 (June 2017) tracklist:

1. Tuxedo - Fux with the Tux

2. Lafa Taylor & Aabo ft. Goapele - Falling

3. Celia Cruz - La Dicha Mia (Dave Nada Remix)

4. JSTJR - Break it Down

5. The Flavr Blue - Top Down

6. Hundred Waters - Particle

7. SZA - Love Galore ft. Travis Scott

8. Delinquent Habits - Sing Your Favorite

9. SNBRN & Coyote Kisses- Show Me

10. Ozomatli - Evil Ways

11. A.D. & Sorry Jaynari - 40's

12. B.Bravo - Freak It ft. Trailer Limon

13. Nasimoto - If I Ruled the World

14. Vince Staples - Big Fish

15. Dot - Say So

16. Model /Actriz - CJ

17. Chico Sonido - Tamos Ready

18. Kendrick Lamar - XXX. ft. U2

19. Girlpool - Static Somewhere