The Best L.A. Nightlife Spots for Raving, Raging and Ringing in 2018

Huge DJs, fabulous performers, masquerades, flashback-driven affairs, and themes ranging from prom to prohibition to punk ... NYE nightlife in L.A. is once again all over the place in the best possible way, with more options than ever this year. And why not? It was a hard one. We all watched way too much TV and cable news, didn't we? Time to let it go, if only for one night. Here, an assortment of the best bashes in town actually deserving of dressing up, drinking and dancing the night away in L.A. KISS OFF 2017!
COUNTDOWN NYE
Even if you’re not a “raver,” NYE is a night to rave, and Insomniac’s annual dance music festival looks to be the ultimate place to do just that. Insomniac's two-night affair features headliners Porter Robinson and deadmau5, plus dozens and dozens (and dozens) more including huge names in the EDM and producer world such as Diplo, Flosstradamus, Borgore, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Shiba San and Yellow Claw. This one is actually worth the drive out to San Bernardino, if you can get a room nearby and are looking to escape in mind and body for a few days and nights before coming back to the reality of 2018. There will be three stages, Champagne, confetti, art, food trucks, enclosed heated seating areas and other “interactive activities.” VIPs pay a little more for fancy cocktails and hang time on the elevated, heated deck. At the NOS Events Center, 690 Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. Full lineup/ticket info at insomniac.com/media/countdown-nye-2017-lineup-here.
MINIMAL EFFORT: NYE
When it comes to immersive production and a killer dance-music DJ lineup based in L.A., the Minimal peeps always put in a lot of effort. This year, their celebration at the MacArthur (which we’ll always call the Park Plaza!) features Maya Jane Coles, Justin Martin, DJ Tennis, Jimmy Edgar, J. Phlip, DJ Three, Ardalan, Öona Dahl, Droog, Trent Cantrelle, Human Resources, Astley, Matt Ossentjuk, Jia, Toks, Luvberger, Shanto and Ray Kash on four stages (indoor and outdoor). The electronic music massive is hosted by Wicked Paradise, Culprit, the Wine & Cheese Party and Sounds Like. 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; 21+. 607 S. Park View St., Westlake. Info and tickets at facebook.com/events/169251913627693/ or countdownnye.com.
UNION: NYE
Four of dance music's biggest names join forces for this multiroom extravaganza: L.A.'s premier soulful house happening DEEP, SCI-TECH, Cycline & Decibel and Understated. Headliners include DJs Marques Wyatt, Dubfire, John Tejada (live) and Todd Edwards; other faves include Patricio, Big Cee!, DJ Pierre Shaded (live), Julia Govor, Lupe Fuentes, Lee K, Leo Leal, Amir Javasoul, HAAS, Nordic Soul, Volen,
Harvard Bass, PILO, Matthew Anthony, Monsieur Frazier, Micah Smith, Hannah Monica and more. This one goes all night, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (bar reopens at 6 a.m.). 21+. 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights. Tickets/info: facebook.com/events/610196982645598/.
NEW QUEER'S EVE
The Boulet Brothers’ bold and brash drag debauchery has been pushing boundaries all year in the clubs and on video, and their New Year’s Eve party is no exception. This free — yes, free! — mega-bash welcomes “all queers” downtown, and fuses some of the Boulets' and friends' fanciest femme-boy fetes including Queen Kong, One Eyed Monster, Daddy Issues and Planet Queer. The Boulets host along with Mario Diaz, House of Avalon, Stefano Rosso, Meatball, Ollywood, Biqtch Puddin and Abhora. Live performances by Big Dipper, Kimora Blac and Artoor. Dancing to DJs all night including Mateo Segade, Stanley Frank, Paul Cowling and Noir d' Costas. State-of-the-art visuals including lasers, projections and lightshows are promised, but it's the “massive midnight makeout countdown” that's sure to be the night's biggest spectacle, full of smeared lipstick and spit-swapping PDA-driven pandemonium. At the Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown. 8 p.m.-2 a.m.. 21+. More info at facebook.com/events/448329428897259/.
NYE PUBCRAWL HOLLYWOOD
The sights, sounds and scents of Hollywood should infuse this pub crawl down the Hollywood Walk of Fame (and shame). Drink specials and no-cover venues will be part of the package; drafts for four bucks and two-for-$16 premium cocktails and Champagne are promised for the budget-minded. Bonus after-party TBA. Crawl starts at Outpost Hollywood. More info and tickets here.
W MASQUERADE
The W Hollywood Hotel offers a premium four-hour open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with DJs, dancing, multiple rooms of celebratory mayhem and masked frolic. Champagne toast at midnight and bottle service encouraged. 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.. 21+. More info. at facebook.com/events/171621843419945/.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD NYE
The Roosevelt remains a solid choice for NYE this year, touting “10 World-Class DJs (including Chris Garcia, Mr. Fitz, DJ Prophet, Luke Wryder, NZN and the Cosmic L.A. Family), plus a five-hour premium open bar, four rooms of music and a “Hollywood’s Elite Countdown" with LED wall and giant projections. VIP bottle service packages available. Party favors. (Entrance will be on Hawthorne Avenue, not Hollywood Boulevard.) 21+ . More info at facebook.com/events/1998720673682724/.
GIORGIO'S BLACK & WHITE MASQUERADE BALL
The Sunset Strip’s sexiest nightclub infuses its usual dance-party decadence with some New York glamour this year, presenting two NYC superstars to ring in the new year: Haute hostess Susanne Bartsch will be on hand and androgynous torch-singing goddess Joey Arias performs. A tantalizing twosome that promises to bring a blindingly glamorous end to another successful year for promoters Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin (DJ Adam 12). Wear black or white or both, but make it chic, babes. At the Standard Hollywood, 8300 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. 21+. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Info/tickets at facebook.com/events/756417524569369/.
THE EDISON'S NEW YEAR'S EVE BALL
Cathedral of Industry and Imagination presents a unique party that's part living history, part retro hullabaloo,
with live music from Parlor Social, aerialists flying about all night, and stilt walkers and dancers enchanting the interactive festivities.https://www.facebook.com/events/756417524569369/ 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. 108 W. Second St., downtown. Call (213) 613-0000 for table reservations or get more info at facebook.com/events/128075084569403/.
PART TIME PUNKS NYE
The cool kids usually go to house parties on NYE, but the Echoplex is sure to come in a close second this year. With NYE falling on a Sunday for the first time in more than a decade, PTP plans to punk it up like never before with a big dance night. Singing, dancing and shaking yo shaggy head to indie '80s, '90s, Britpop, Bowie, glam, Morrissey, The Smiths, post-punk, New Order, Joy Division, The Cure, Iggy and more will be going down all night. Guest DJ Jose Maldonado (Sweet and Tender Hooligans) joins Michael Stock on the decks spinning all vinyl. As is tradition at PTP, the ghost of Dick Clark's past (a black-and-white cardboard cutout) will be on hand for photo ops. 9 pm- 2 am. 18+. At the Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd. Echo Park. More info at
facebook.com/events/151299138840263/.
CLUB 90s NYE
For some, celebrating the present (and future) is best when pretending they're in the past, and for the kids who frequent Club 90s, NYE might be the best night of the year to do it. The popular retro club will take over the downstairs main room of Los Globos with “Club 90s vs Club Y2K” featuring DJs Jason and Jeffery spinning pop, dance and alternative anthems from the '90s and early '00s (Britney, Spice Girls, NSYNC, TLC, Avril, Backstreet Boys, No Doubt, Selena, Destiny’s Child, etc.) The upstairs area of Globos will be a bootie-bumping zone with their “JUICY” jams — hip-hop and R&B from the likes of Biggie, Missy, Ja Rule, etc., spun by DJs Ryan and Bruce. There'll be a New Year's photobooth by And! and free props and goodies at the door plus a special midnight countdown. Four full bars; smoking patio; 18+. 3040 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. More info at facebook.com/events/556253448050006/.
GLITTER & GOLD NYE
The Abbey will shine brighter than ever before for NYE, with DJs, special food menu, lots of bubbly, hot go-go boys and girls, party favors galore and the usual wild WeHo crowd. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. 21+ 9 p.m.-2 a.m.. More info at facebook.com/events/158980841524120/.
KISS 'N' GRIND
The soulful social takes over Madera Kitchen for NYE, utilizing its rustic indoor/outdoor Mediterranean-style spaces including a state-of-the-art dance floor and covered outdoor patio with fireplaces. Resident DJ Vikter Duplaix beats it down all night long until 2:30 a.m., and food will be available throughout. Event admission includes open bar. 1835 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. 21+ 9:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tickets at tix.kissngrind.com.
PROHIBITION NYE
Vintage glamour will be conjured for the return of this 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve celebration at historic Union Station. The roaring affair will offer theatrical burlesque, live jazz ensembles, a premium open bar and DJ Goldroom playing classic electronic grooves on the main stage. Sixty-foot, midnight ball-drop celebration. Formal attire and vintage glam encouraged. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. 800 N. Alameda St., downtown. More info at facebook.com/events/1387078344742756/.
MARKUS SCHILTZ AT AVALON
The EDM producer extraordinaire throws down an epic 12-hour set for New Year's at Avalon, and we're tired just thinking about it. Disco naps are a must. 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. lGA & VIP open bar tickets are available. More info at avalonhollywood.com/event/avalon-presents-090217-markus-schulz-open-to-close/
HOLLYWOOD PROM
Get those tuxes and gowns ready, kids, Prom is here to make NYE a multilayered milestone. DJs spin '80s ballads, '90s/2000s hip-hop jams and more in three rooms, plus there’ll be a live nine-piece, funk & soul band (The Puscie Jones Revue). Hosted by the “Prom Committee” aka “the popular kids”: Jeremy Burke, William Reed, Dan Keyes, Allison Harvard, Stevie Be, Sisley Treasure, David Morrison and more. Champagne toast, balloon drop, countdown, photo booth, VIP area, four bars and more. All tickets include Champagne toast. At Boardner's, 1652 N. Cherokee Ave. Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. Proper attire encouraged. Tickets and info at HollywoodPromNYE.com.
