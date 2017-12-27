The Best L.A. Nightlife Spots for Raving, Raging and Ringing in 2018

Huge DJs, fabulous performers, masquerades, flashback-driven affairs, and themes ranging from prom to prohibition to punk ... NYE nightlife in L.A. is once again all over the place in the best possible way, with more options than ever this year. And why not? It was a hard one. We all watched way too much TV and cable news, didn't we? Time to let it go, if only for one night. Here, an assortment of the best bashes in town actually deserving of dressing up, drinking and dancing the night away in L.A. KISS OFF 2017!

COUNTDOWN NYE

Even if you’re not a “raver,” NYE is a night to rave, and Insomniac’s annual dance music festival looks to be the ultimate place to do just that. Insomniac's two-night affair features headliners Porter Robinson and deadmau5, plus dozens and dozens (and dozens) more including huge names in the EDM and producer world such as Diplo, Flosstradamus, Borgore, Zeds Dead b2b Jauz, Shiba San and Yellow Claw. This one is actually worth the drive out to San Bernardino, if you can get a room nearby and are looking to escape in mind and body for a few days and nights before coming back to the reality of 2018. There will be three stages, Champagne, confetti, art, food trucks, enclosed heated seating areas and other “interactive activities.” VIPs pay a little more for fancy cocktails and hang time on the elevated, heated deck. At the NOS Events Center, 690 Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino. Full lineup/ticket info at insomniac.com/media/countdown-nye-2017-lineup-here.

MINIMAL EFFORT: NYE

When it comes to immersive production and a killer dance-music DJ lineup based in L.A., the Minimal peeps always put in a lot of effort. This year, their celebration at the MacArthur (which we’ll always call the Park Plaza!) features Maya Jane Coles, Justin Martin, DJ Tennis, Jimmy Edgar, J. Phlip, DJ Three, Ardalan, Öona Dahl, Droog, Trent Cantrelle, Human Resources, Astley, Matt Ossentjuk, Jia, Toks, Luvberger, Shanto and Ray Kash on four stages (indoor and outdoor). The electronic music massive is hosted by Wicked Paradise, Culprit, the Wine & Cheese Party and Sounds Like. 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; 21+. 607 S. Park View St., Westlake. Info and tickets at facebook.com/events/169251913627693/ or countdownnye.com.