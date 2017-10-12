9 of L.A.'s Best Music Venues, From Our Best of L.A. Issue

Bridgetown DIY Daniel Torres

L.A. has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live music, with more historic, top-tier venues that arguably any other city in the country. But the venues selected by our writers and editors for this year's Best of L.A. issue have a little something extra that sets them apart. It's not so much that they book the coolest bands, or have the best sound. It's more that attending a show at these places, regardless of who's playing, is a unique experience that you won't soon forget.

Zebulon Danny Liao

Best New Music Venue: Zebulon

Seeing experimental, avant-garde music in Los Angeles nearly always used to mean a trip to either REDCAT or a semi-legal warehouse in some remote industrial park, with few options between those two extremes. But since opening in April, Zebulon has offered a blessedly civilized, unpretentious middle ground, with a spacious, finely tuned listening room, two full bars, a patio and a menu of Moroccan-themed dips, salads and small plates. Transplanted from Brooklyn to Frogtown by its original owners, with help from L.A. label Everloving Records and local singer-songwriters Jesse Peterson and Mia Doi Todd, Zebulon has already booked numerous genre-defying artists who hadn't played L.A. in decades, or ever, largely because there was nowhere for them to go: Japanese noise-rock legend Keiji Haino's Fushitsusha, Suicide's Martin Rev, Tuareg electro-blues guitarist Mdou Moctar, Spanish/Indonesian electronic duo Drapetomania. This month, it hosts two of its coolest events yet: a metal-jazz night, co-presented by Angel City Jazz Festival, and a rare U.S. appearance by Krautrock pioneer Hans-Joachim Roedelius. What the Zebulon team will book next is anyone's guess, which is what makes their place such an exciting addition to L.A.'s live-music landscape. — Andy Hermann

2478 Fletcher Dr., Frogtown; 323-662-0966, zebulon.la.

Union nightclub Danny Liao

Best Dance Club: Union

The demise of Jewel's Catch One disco in 2015 was a real gut punch for many longtime nightlife denizens. It was the first disco in town owned by a black woman, and it catered to gay people of color who often couldn't find much hospitality in West Hollywood, as well as providing a venue for after-hours house parties like the legendary Does Your Mama Know? Nothing could fill the void. Except that Union did. Club impresario Mitch Edelson, whose family owns Los Globos and El Cid, dusted off the circa-1920s dance hall, added some paint, installed Funktion-One and Eastern Acoustic Works sound systems and — thank you, Jesus — kept the neon "disco" sign intact. A Club Called Rhonda does events there. Los Angeles deep-house king Marques Wyatt is a regular. Drum 'n' bass often rumbles till 4 a.m. along the venue's pockmarked, black walls. And George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will perform there later this month. "I learned from my dad you can't pigeonhole yourself doing one thing or another, especially with a place the size of Union," Edelson says. "I wanted to keep the spirit of inclusivity that Jewel's had." — Dennis Romero

4067 W. Pico Blvd., Arlington Heights; unionclubla.com.

Bridgetown DIY Daniel Torres

Best All-Ages Venue: Bridgetown DIY

Located in a nondescript strip mall behind a zumba studio in La Puente, Bridgetown DIY is an all-ages, alcohol- and drug-free venue that fosters a scene of local punk, metal, experimental, noise and electronic acts. The venue specializes in booking SGV bands but also brings in up-and-coming touring acts, including an early West Coast tour for rising Rhode Island punk heroes Downtown Boys, and even the occasional scene veteran, such as anti-folk singer-songwriter Jeffrey Lewis. Bridgetown also regularly hosts workshops in everything from community political organizing to home gardening to, more recently, DACA support groups. Behind Bridgetown is a collective of locals in their late teens to mid-20s, so the space is run both by and for young people. They encourage locals of all ages to come experience and create communities for art, music and political expression. It's a radical, and wonderful, example of what an all-ages venue can be. — Sam Ribakoff

1421 Valinda Ave, La Puente; facebook.com/bridgetowndiy.

Dawes perform at the Masonic Lodge Mathew Tucciarone



Best Concert Venue in a Cemetery: The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

While the folks at Hollywood Forever are no strangers to promotion, with their popular outdoor movie screenings on the Fairbanks Lawn, the Masonic Lodge, a darkly ornate Spanish Baroque former Freemasons' meeting place just a gravestone's throw from the crypts of the famous, is now one of the most talked-about concert and cultural venues in town. In recent years it has hosted appearances by everyone from Dawes and Depeche Mode to Joyce Carol Oates and Roxane Gay (the lodge also hosts literary salons, in partnership with PEN Center USA). With its lugubrious trappings, it's a kind of Transylvanian Troubadour. Other recent performances have included Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ty Segall and Bad Religion's Greg Graffin. Lately more and more Southland concertgoers have awakened to this hip space, which may also have awakened the nearby dead. — Jeffrey Burbank

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; 323-469-1181, hollywoodforever.ticketfly.com.

The BLVD Javier Cabral

Best Old-School Punk Rock Club: The BLVD

Punk rock in L.A. never died; it just moved to Boyle Heights and has stayed steadily buzzed off cheap beer in the tiniest bar imaginable on Whittier Boulevard. If you're tired of going to the same old venues in downtown and Echo Park to catch local punk acts, try the Blvd, a class-A dive bar located just over the L.A. River. It has been around since 2010 and has stayed a locals-only type of place. The acoustics inside aren't the best, but that hasn't stopped bands such as Millions of Dead Cops, Lower Class Brats and Battalion of Saints from dropping hourlong sets in the tiny space. On any given weekend, you can expect to catch a random band playing really fast street punk, hardcore, grindcore, black metal or any related bastard subgenre. The lineups have been particularly killer over the last couple of years thanks to Big-Mike Red of Poor Kids Radio fame handling the talent. So come have a drink and be part of the scene. — Javier Cabral

2631 Whittier Blvd., Boyle Heights; 323-261-3090, facebook.com/theblvdbh.