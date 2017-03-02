The 30 Best L.A. Rock Bands of the Past Decade

Ty Segall Leonard Drorian

It's a pervasive canard in music: Rock is dead. The popularity of hip-hop and EDM are indicators that the Fender Strat is no longer in vogue with the youth. It's a canard because it assumes that rock & roll, in its refusal to become "hip," has become pastiche, or that today's rock bands give a shit about pandering to youth culture, twentysomething music critics or Vice editors. They don't.

Those same pretentious editors and critics never saw Ty Segall shred four nights in a row at the Echo, or felt the anxiety when FIDLAR nearly ignited a riot one night in 2012, or witnessed the religious revival of a Growlers show, who have became The Grateful Dead for bleached-hair millennials.

In L.A., the past decade has been dominated by a brand of rock that experiments with GarageBand and shamanic psychedelia, while augmenting punk with Chicano and feminist rage. The alleged cultural bankruptcy of rock & roll never reached our shores, where we now have more venues for live music than we've had in decades, built on the backs of rock bands who met at DIY spaces like the Smell, or found their voice during buzzworthy residencies at the Echo, or kept punk alive at Alex's Bar.

In looking back at the last decade of L.A. rock, I held my nose at nothing. The only snobbery you'll sniff out is my belief that the electric guitar is America's greatest cultural export. I lassoed my rockism by asking for help from a few tastemakers, who forced me begrudgingly to include a few bands that would never have made my personal playlist.

This also a microcosm of the L.A. music scene of the past decade, so bands like Guns N' Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who mostly impacted the scene in the '80s and '90s, won't be listed here, though a few survivors from earlier eras who have stayed active and relevant made the cut.

Steel Panther Mathew Tucciarone

30. Steel Panther

Their apologists tend to ignore the fact that they've caused more damage to '80s metal than Tom Cruise in Rock of Ages. Their critics, mostly feminists and retired hair metal rockers, think they're an unfunny tribute to an era when the guitar was a giant cock extension. They're also the Sunset Strip's most polarizing comedy act since Pauly Shore.

Death Valley Girls Minivan Photography

29. Death Valley Girls

They formed in 2013 as an Echo Park backyard band, with Hole's Patty Schemel behind the kit. After a few lineup changes, DVG spent the next four years barnstorming across the states and seducing the ear of Rodney Bingenheimer. They've also had one member committed to a mental institution — which is the rock & roll equivalent of getting shot in hip-hop.

28. Sissy Spacek

For years, John Wiese's grindcore project has blurred the lines between fine art and chaos. A few years ago, they played a 17-minute set inside an electronic dance tent — with a broken bass guitar and pissed-off drummer — which was the musical equivalent of Carrie turning her quaint prom into a human barbecue.

Warpaint's Theresa Wayman Mathew Tucciarone

27. Warpaint

For nearly a decade, they've been L.A.'s polished answer to Phish, which made them the perfect vehicle for KCRW's gentrification of rock. Once you get beyond their squareness and obsession with floral patterns, Warpaint is probably the most musically complex indie band on this list.

26. L.A. Guns

If there's no expiration date for the Second Amendment, then L.A. Guns will endure, with or without Tracii Guns (now reunited with his namesake band, at least for now). They've basically outlasted everyone from their generation and cemented their position as the unofficial house band at the Whisky a Go-Go.

25. HOTT MT

They're the most ambitious psych-rock band in L.A., who stalked Flaming Lip's Wayne Coyne into a collaboration in 2012, and quietly dropped a track last year they produced for Kesha, without permission from Dr. Luke. They referred to the leak as "musical terrorism," a bold statement by the landlords of L.A.'s most interesting art space, Non Plus Ultra.

Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead Hannah Verbeuren

Honorable Mention: Lemmy

Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister has his own statue at the Rainbow Bar & Grill. He earned his spot there by burning a hole in their video poker machine and his Rickenbacker bass, as he used his cultural capital to keep the Sunset Strip breathing during the suffocatingly dark days of the '00s.

24. The Muffs

The Muffs plugged back into the millennial mainframe by signing to Burger Records in 2014 and reverse-engineering themselves into DIY band. Weezer released a tape on Burger that same year, which was a publicity stunt, while the Muffs became a fucking Burger band. I once saw them play an unpretentious set at the Satellite in front of 80 people — no rock star shit, just melodic punk and Kim Shattuck's iconic caterwaul, which has outlasted the pipes of Brody Dalle and Courtney Love.

Blazing Eye Samuel Perez

23. Blazing Eye

They're the only legitimately frightening hardcore punk band in L.A., a byproduct of the East 7th Punx scene, whose founder once threatened to kill me. They're also the city's only hardcore band that appeals to both Vice writers and actual Mexican street gangs.

22. The Mae Shi

They were the most musically disruptive band from the Smell's mid-aughts scene. Some would describe The Mae Shi as a Cal Arts project disguised as an indie band, or a spastic take on "college rock." They'd even toy with their audience, or play with them by throwing a colorful tarp over them during a sing-along — a stunt they performed at the Smell that cements their status as the weirdest band on this list.

21. Dead Sara

When the musical duo of guitarist Siouxsie Medley and singer Emily Armstrong — my pick for best rock singer in L.A. — dropped "Weatherman" four years ago, Dead Sara seemed destined to revive the spirit of classic rock. They're also a self-identified "hard rock" band, which seems like a bad marketing move, but earnest as fuck, like Armstrong's chest-pounding yell.

20. Intronaut

Since releasing their first EP in 2006, Intronaut have become the most respected prog-metal band in the city. They've taken a complex template of fusion breakdowns, freakish drumming and heavy power chords and created a sound that's often difficult to market to metal fans. It's dynamic, funky and, some would argue, the most interesting of any modern L.A. metal band.

19. Cherry Glazerr

Born out of the bedroom of a 15-year-old named Clementine Creevy, this band has been upgraded, several times, from a cheeky high school band named after a KCRW radio host, into the expression of Creevy's dark side. Cherry Glazerr's guitar-wielding founder has gone on be a model for Saint Laurent’s former creative director Hedi Slimane and act in Amazon's Transparent, which has made her both the golden child and the black swan of L.A. indie.

FIDLAR Jennie Warren

18. FIDLAR

They've become less edgy since singer Zac Carper's got sober in 2015, but between 2012 and 2014, FIDLAR were the most dangerous garage-rock band in L.A., selling out the Echo and headlining Burgerama during the buzz of their debut, which turned many of the city's youth into cheap beer-drinking cokeheads. At their peak in 2013, they were the last L.A. band that really fucked up the kids, when "Fuck It Dog, Life's a Risk" was being taken literally.

The Bronx Lisa Johnson

17. The Bronx

For a white L.A. punk band to begin moonlighting as a mariachi band, during the height of gentrification, without getting the shit kicked of them, is reason enough to warrant inclusion on this list. But when The Bronx became Mariachi El Bronx, they never disrespected Mexican culture; they paid tribute to it, and over the years, whether they were playing the Warped Tour or FYF, The Bronx have been our working class answer to those New Yorkers who think all us Californians do is grab brunch and repeat freeway directions.

16. Joyce Manor

They're an emo (or "pop-punk") band that's managed to reach beyond the soapy DNA of the genre, help revive its next wave, and gain favor with indie kingmakers like Pitchfork. Which is remarkable, because Joyce Manor is from Torrance, a part of the country Brooklynites would nuke if they could find it on a map.