The 20 Best Halloween Parties and Club Events in L.A.

They're heeeeerrrre — Halloween club and party events, that is. And this year's offerings are sure to leave you burnt, or at very least, frighteningly busy.

The next two weekends (and a few weeknights, too) boast more thrills than ever before, it seems. Even a party monster like myself is in awe (and I'll be getting in on the action by spinning a few sets; see below). This is an opportunity to dress up, trick out and treat yourself to more than one killer night on the town in Los Angeles. But pace yourself or you may not come out of these hell-raising happenings in one piece.

Friday, Oct. 21

5TH ANNUAL WITCHES BALL

Witches and fierce bitches will abound at this night of sorcery and socializing featuring two of L.A.’s most beguiling gender benders, Billy Francesca and Phyllis Navidad, hosting and spinning. Special appearance promised by Hocus Pocus’ Winifred Sanderson.

At the Redbury Library, 1717 Vine St., Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. Free. More info.

CLUB BANSHEE’S 7TH ANNUAL NIGHT HORRORS

I’ll make an appearance on the decks at this mega-monster mash, but it’s the live acts that will blow your brains out: '80s tribute ghouls The Blackouts bust new wave, goth and post-punk faves, followed by Rocket to Russia, an all-star Ramones tribute featuring Shaun Kama (Damnation, Kings of the Wild Frontier), Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat), Dave Teague (The Dickies) and Raanen Bozzio (Black Lodge). Other DJs include Kevin Preston (Prima Donna), Robert Risque (Route 66/Atomic) and Robert Fenix. Costume contest, hair-raising visuals and secret special surprises.

At Oddville Haunted Gallery, 734 S. Main St., downtown. 9 p.m. 21+. $10 before 11 p.m. with Facebook RSVP; $20 at the door. Tickets and more info.

Saturday, Oct. 22

SICK CITY RECORDS ANNIVERSARY

Silver Lake’s punky stalwart Franky’s Barber Shop/Sick City Records celebrates 10 years in business with a free party right down the street. DJ Joseph R. Dutra spins a web of indie and darkwave, there’s a $200 grand prize for the Halloween costume contest and some awesome bands including Cigarette Bums, The High Curbs, Thee Commons and our favorite David Bowie tribute experience, The Band That Fell to Earth: a David Bowie Odyssey.

At Los Globos, 3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. 21+. Free. More info.

MAXIM’S HALLOWEEN BASH

Karma International, known for their wild Playboy Mansion shindigs, hosts this Halloween party for Maxim and encourages guests to flaunt their “sexy ET, Mario Brother, Chuckie, Trump, whatever” costumes. Yes, there’ll be lots of (boo)bs at this bash, but the crowd’s not the only thing to look at. Karma promises elaborate haunted theme décor, set and production including “multiple graveyards, frightening haunted vignettes, dozens of scare actors and themed performers, immersive lighting and sound” and a surprise live biggie live act. Pricey packages and tables available.

Secret location on a 17-acre private estate in Los Angeles. Tickets and more info.

Wed., Oct. 26

TEENAGE WEREWOLVES/LOUD & CLEAR HALLOWEEN

A Halloween hump night you won't soon forget, this Crampstastic bevy of big beats from Badsville stars Jack Atlantis and The Teenage Werewolves doing an eye-popping Cramps tribute. Vanessa Burgundy’s Crampsy Burlesque featuring babelicious performing artists Diamondback Annie and Kira Von Sutra. Host and DJ Lina (yeah, me again) spins before and after the show, then all are welcome to enter a new realm downstairs at Loud & Clear, a diverse club night with demented fun featuring another DJ set by moi and live music from Rachel Mason, Happy Lives and The Fresh Establishment, followed by dancing from DJ Chuck “The Old Soul.”

At Los Globos, 3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. Cramps party 7-11 p.m. $9. More info. Loud & Clear 11 p.m.-2 a.m. $5. More info.

Thurs., Oct. 27

SAINT FELIX HALLOWEEN BALL

It doesn’t get any more dark or decadent than the guys on the decks for this bacchanal. Bauhaus' Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins attack the turntables for this fun free fete. Burlesque babe Mosh offers dance performances, and a fashion installation by Forgotten Saints featuring The Coffin Girls and Friends spices up the atmosphere. Vendors, treats and a midnight costume contest with prizes from Coffin Case, Vampira Clothing, Monster A Go-Go and Forgotten Saints!

At Saint Felix, 1602 N Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m. 21+. Free. More info.

Violet Chachki will appear at the Boulet Brothers' Halloween Ball on Oct. 28. Marcelo Cantu

Fri., Oct. 28

BOULET BROTHERS' 16TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BALL

Double your pleasures and eerie eccentricity at the Boulet Brothers' 16th annual soiree in a grand new home in downtown. Melding their provocative parties past and present (Miss Kitty's, Dragula, Queen Kong, Black Unicorn) into one, the Boulets will do up the venue like a haunted mansion with three rooms of performance, interactive horror areas, carnival games, a costume contest and more, plus a meet-and-greet with Clive Barker (Master of Horror, Hellraiser). Violet Chachki (RuPaul's Drag Race burlesque queen), Mario Diaz, Miss Kitty, The Glamcocks and burlesque contortionist Sin Twisted host and haunt. DJs Mateo Segade and Barbeau spin twisted dance sounds and the BB’s present the stars of their new reality show Dragula: Search for the World's First Drag Supermonster live together on stage for the first time.

At the Globe Theater, 740 S. Broadway, downtown. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. $25 and up. Tickets and more info.

AVALON STRANGER THINGS

Crunk icon Lil Jon and EDM star Dirty South headline Halloween weekend at Avalon, which takes on everybody’s favorite Netflix chiller Stranger Things with themed amusements from the show. Lil Jon headlines Control on Friday night; Dirty South headlines Saturday, Oct. 29.

At Avalon, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. More info at avalonhollywood.com.

TRICKS, TRAMPS & TREATS

Be entertained and horrified as scary drag dance maven Love Connie and her “crew of dancing maniacs” (Katie Mitchell, Nayla Wren, Mark Orr and Mischa Pfister) get creeptastic. Ghoulish guests Cupcake Canne and Dynasty Handbag join the eve of demented memories and dance numbers. Spoofs of your favorite horror films including Friday the 13th, Prom Night, Psycho, Exorcist II: The Heretic, Escape From New York and Black Swan.

At the Cavern Club Theatre (under Casita del Campo), 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 9 p.m. $20. More info.

Love Connie brings "Tricks, Tramps & Treats to the Cavern Club Theatre on Oct. 28. Rolling Blackouts

THE ABBEY PRESENTS "IN COLD BLOOD" HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

Four frightfully fabulous nights go down at the Abbey with multiple artists and live sets over Halloween weekend culminating with the big WeHo Halloween spectacle in the streets and in the club. You can purchase a wristband for the whole weekend or the 31st, but either way it’ll be an experience filled with dress up, drag, eye candy and lots of dancing to some of the city’s best DJs, including Dawna Montell, Mickey C, Glovibes, Mark Dennis, Grant Smith and Derek Monteiro.

At the Abbey, 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood. More info at www.theabbeyweho.com.

CIRQUE PERVERSE DARK CARNIVAL

V Society bites into the season with their annual fetish fete for vamps, freaks and kinks. EDM and industrial sounds from Heavy Grinder, Amanda Darling, Lucky 8, Jeremy Dawson (MXMS/Shiny Toy Guns), DJ Maddin and Lovelace. Satan's S&M "play zone," grindcore spark shows, go-go dancers, photo booth and more bigtop-themed bodaciousness.

At 333 Live, 333 S. Boylston St., downtown. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. $15-$30. Tickets and more info.

PURE TRASH CRAMPS HALLOWEEN TRIBUTE NIGHT

Lethal Amounts and Pure Trash offer more bawdy fun inspired but the ultimate Halloween band, The Cramps, with DJs, a costume contest and Cramps tribute band, the Teenage Werewolves. A portion of the door money will be donated to The Cramps' favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Society.

At the Monty Bar, 1222 W. 7th St., Westlake. 8 p.m. 21+. $10 at door. More info.

Teenage Werewolves lead singer Jack Atlantis will play Los Globos on Oct. 26 and Pure Trash at Monty Bar on Oct. 28. Paul Koudounaris

Sat., Oct. 29



HOLLYWOOD MONSTER NIGHT

Forget about walking dead — at this mega-mash, it’s all about the dancing dead. DJs spin hip-hop, Top 40 and mash-ups on a huge dance floor, with costume contest at midnight. Eye candy galore with a mainstream vibe. At the Sofitel, 8555 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood. 9 p.m. 21+. $55 and up. More info at hollywoodmonsternight.com.

8TH ANNUAL KING TUT’S TOMB

Held at the Egyptian Theatre, this exotic evening celebrating kings, queens, mummies and zombies never ceases to rule. DJs, ornate décor and Hollywood crowds in their freakiest finery.

At the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. (enter on Las Palmas), Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 21+. $40 and up. Tickets and more info.

22ND ANNUAL HEAVEN AND HELL

One of Hollywood’s most enduring Halloween soirees, Heaven and Hell offers patrons a chance to be naughty or nice with good or bad costumes duking it out (both sides always seem to win). Adult film stars and fashion models host, and DJs spin pop, hip-hop, house and open format.

At the W Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. $55 and up. Tickets and more info.

VELVET MARGARITA'S HALLOWEEN FIESTA

Wax-wielding witches and wizards posses your soul and make you move on the floor at the Mexican eaterie’s epic Halloween bash. Big Daddy Carlos hosts and spins along with DJ Lethal, Richie Rich and some of Hollywood’s best-known rockers, rollers and ragers on the patio. Costumes and tequila-fueled chaos guaranteed.

At Velvet Margarita, 1612 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. 9 p.m.. 21+. Free. More at www.velvetmargarita.com.

EXPAND There were surely be Lemmy lookalikes galore at the Rainbow's Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 30. Levan TK

Sun., Oct. 30

THE RAINBOW'S HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

Party with Lemmy’s ghost and the lingering spirits who made bad decisions and badder music. Drunken ghouls past haunt the Sunset Strip’s ultimate rocker haven all year long, don't they? Exorcise yourself with hard rocks sounds from DJs and bands. Midnight costume contest with rocker celeb judges.

At the Rainbow Bar and Grill, 9015 Sunset Blvd.,West Hollywood. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. Free. More info.

SKALLOWEEN

Smelvis Records presents its 15th annual ska-themed free-for-all. With live bands and DJs including Voodoo Glow Skulls, Left Alone, La Banda Skalavera, Matamoska, La Infinita, Blanko y Negro, D-Skarados, Cerebro Negro, Libertadores, Happy Drunk Cartel, La Muerte and so many more it's scary. Costume contest. All-day event on two stages.

At Los Globos, 3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. 2 p.m.-midnight. All ages. $10-15. Tickets and more info.

Mon., Oct. 31

THRILLER NIGHT

Motown on Mondays L.A. presents a masquerade featuring soulful sounds and soul-stealing vibes from Expo, Phatrick, Sloe Poke, Monalisa and C-Minus. Motown, funk, soul, disco, oldies, Halloween jams and more on the floor, plus lots to look at — costumes are mandatory.

At the Short Stop, 1455 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+. Free. More info.

BLUE MONDAYS HALLOWEEN

The popular '80s night hosts their biggest bash of the year with a costume party, wild decorations, DJ Bractune spinning first wave, new wave, dark wave and post-punk and Bruce Perdew bludgeoning '70s, goth, '90s Industrial, old-school hip-hop, pop and indie.

At Boardner's, 1652 N. Cherokee St., Hollywood. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 18+. $7. More info.

NIGHT OF A 100 PEE-WEES

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as Pee-Wee Herman for this Playhouse-inspired bash featuring theme drinks, Danny Elfman-style soundscapes and plenty of tequila! Bar-top dancing won't be discouraged.

At Mini-Bar,6141 Franklin Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 21+ $10. RSVP and more info.