The 12 Best Bars for Drinking Your Way Across L.A.

For years, L.A. was not really a drinker's town. Sure, we had our share of classic old watering holes like the Dresden Room and Ye Coach & Horses (R.I.P.), but you couldn't hail a taxi and most bartenders thought Samuel Adams counted as a "microbrew." For boozehounds, it was a dark time.

Fortunately, we're in the midst of a bar renaissance. Seemingly every new joint in town has 20 or more kinds of whiskey and nearly as many craft beers on tap, and the recent wave of high-end cocktail lounges hasn't squeezed out the dives with good happy hours (yet). Plus, there's Uber and Lyft. At last, Angelenos can tie one on responsibility and find a good bartender who knows her small-batch bourbons.

To celebrate, we've compiled the following list of worthy alcohol-serving establishments from our 2016 Best of L.A. issue — and arranged them in roughly geographical order, from east to west, so you could theoretically bar-hop your way through the whole list (via rideshare, public transportation or a designated driver, of course).

So put on your drinking pants. First round's on you, right?

Best Spot for Day Drinking: Block Party

It's been open since late last summer, but modern beer garden Block Party recently expanded its weekend hours to open at noon, making it the ultimate hangout for early birds looking for cool drinks on warm days. Boozy snow cones, margarita slushies and micheladas topped with paletas are among the hits here. They're also some of the most Instagrammable beverages in town, if you're a do-it-for-the-'gram type of drinker. We suggest skipping the photo session and opting for a friendly game of shuffleboard on the back patio instead. When hunger strikes, ask the bartender to see a menu binder — you can order whatever local eats your heart desires and bring them right back to go with some craft beers. On select evenings, food trucks and pop-up patio dinners make a walk to pick up your food unnecessary. - Chelsee Lowe

5052 York Blvd, Highland Park, 90042. 323-741-2747, blockpartyhlp.com.

Best Happy Hour: Nirvana Sports Bar

Sure, there are flashier spots with craft brews on tap and Starbucks-sterile, reclaimed-wood decor that'll give you a measly dollar off your overpriced pint. But there's only one place where, from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays, an old-school bartender will hand you an ice-cold glass of $3 Sapporo and a $5.50 plate of spicy calamari, and say arigato with a big smile. At Nirvana Sports Bar in Little Tokyo, step back into the pricing, hospitality and atmosphere of the early '90s. The bar is always filled with a mix of out-of-town businesspeople, locals just off of a shift and a couple of sports fanatics watching the game, and I've never once been there when all those strangers didn't become fast friends. When it's close to happy hour last call, the bartender will let you buy extra drinks at the discounted price, placing a turned-over shot glass in front of you like a drink ticket you can redeem when you're ready. This is how bartenders of old used to do it before they were called "mixologists." No frills, good drinks, great people-watching — Nirvana is the least pretentious happy hour you'll find anywhere in L.A. - April Wolfe

314 E. First St., Little Tokyo, 90012. 213-625-0066.

Clifton's Hannah Verbeuren

Best New Bar: Clifton's

Since reopening in late 2015 with a deeply etched facelift, the historic Clifton's Cafeteria on Broadway downtown has developed an unlikely cult status as a favored venue for locals and intrepid drinkers alike. The cafeteria downstairs is still heavily frequented by tourists and geriatric day-trippers, but Clifton's four bars can be a totally different story. Centered around a massive, multistory faux redwood tree, the environs can feel like an amusement park log cabin at times, but there's a warm charm and quirky, immersive quality to be found amidst the taxidermied animals and ornate wooden furniture. The drinks menu is both ambitious and creative, but Clifton's manages to be approachable, despite its heavy layers of kitsch. Climb up its many staircases and you'll find three floors of bars, boudoirs and hidden nooks all decked out in fanciful style. Everywhere you turn has some strange novelty to ogle, and Clifton's wealth of environments and arrangements can turn an evening into an adventure. That you're drinking in one of the most historic spots in all of Los Angeles just adds to the magic. - Jemayel Khawaja

648 S. Broadway, downtown, 90014. 213-627-1673, cliftonscafeteria.com.

Best Place for Reading and Drinking: The Semi-Tropic

Few spots in Los Angeles transition competently from day to night, from freelancing time to fun time. Billions (yes, billions) of coffee shops both Eastside and Westside make fantastic reading nooks and scriptoriums, but what happens when 3 p.m. rolls around and you're thirsty for something palliative yet you're not done reading? What happens when the smell of stale coffee and desperation starts to harsh your mellow? You're not ready to go home. You can't go to a loud bar with too many trappings of unwoke civilization, like TVs and a jarring electro-pop soundtrack, can you? Certainly not. Enter the Semi-Tropic, the Echo Park boho-chic cafe/bar perfectly designed to mix suds and literary sensibility. With a bank of sound-baffled couch alcoves, low tables and a just-low-enough-to-be-calming lighting scheme, Semi-Tropic makes you feel comfortable cracking the spine of a good book and losing yourself in its pages without completely hiding away from the world. - Paul T. Bradley

1412 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park, 90026. 213-568-3827.



Best Bartender: Mohawk Bend's Thom Sigsby

It's not hard to find a decent mixologist in Los Angeles, what with the buses emptying them out by the thousands at Hollywood & Highland every day like Okies from the Dustbowl. Some of them come here with sparkling personalities; some come with extensive knowledge of their craft; a select few have the hospitality finesse of 19th-century stewards. But rarely do you come across a triple-threat like Mohawk Bend's Thom Sigsby. Of all of the barkeeps we've encountered across the city, Sigsby is the one most likely to demonstrate his skills and scholarship humbly without ever leaving your glass empty — be it beer, wine or mixed drinks. I've seen him pull off cocktails perfectly paired to vegan dinners, unforced new twists on classic drinks and seasonally appropriate yet somehow unpretentious new concoctions, doing it all with class and conviviality whether his bar is deserted or five deep on three sides. - Paul T. Bradley

2141 W. Sunset Blvd., Echo Park, 90026. mohawk.la.

EXPAND Crawford's Paul T. Bradley

Best Inoffensive Dive Bar Makeover: Crawford's

Linda's Place, a dank room with a liquor license, was once the dive bar of gin-soaked dreams. It earned no writeups and made few (if any) "best of" listicles. Certain Bukowski–T-shirted dive poseurs might have found it, shall we say, lacking in literary charm. So, when Linda's ascended to watering-hole Valhalla, new owners arrived earlier this year and took away the dank. Instead of turning it into an eight-kinds-of-IPAs yuppie playpen, they opted for Budweisers and fried goddamn chicken. While Crawford's is not the paragon of authenticity, it sure gets the job done. With red naugahyde booths, a pool table, Buck Hunter, crazy crap on the walls, a canoe on the ceiling and the general atmosphere of a Southern biker bar (or your cool uncle's basement), Crawford's should be beloved by working folks just as much as the people raising the rents in the neighborhood. - Paul T. Bradley

2616 Beverly Blvd., Westlake, 90057. 213-568-3133, instagram.com/crawfordsbarla.

Best Old-School Mexican Bar: The Mexican Village

Los Globos. La Cita. El Cid. So many of central L.A.'s Mexican haunts have been transformed, if only by the new people who now use them to rest their elbows. Hats off to the owners of those three for retaining some of their original cowboy-boots flavor. But if you want to see an old-school Latino bar original and unrestored, in the parlance of car collectors, then head over to the circa-1965 Mexican Village. Yes, it has a contemporary tequila bar and hard-to-find, south-of-the-border beers. But the immigrant crowds dancing to banda and reggaeton DJs are so for real that, if you speak English, some patrons will look at you as if you just came from outer space. Or Echo Park. Founder Abel Olivares died in June. His son of the same name has vowed to carry on the bar's adobe-style authenticity despite offers from trendy nightlife groups to sell out. Godspeed. - Dennis Romero

3668 W. Beverly Blvd., Silver Lake, 90004. 213-385-0479, themexicanvillage.com.