The 10 Most Outrageous Moments From MTV's Headbangers Ball

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain (left) and Krist Novoselic on Headbangers Ball in 1991 YouTube

“It’s Headbangers Ball, so I thought I’d wear a gown,” Kurt Cobain deadpanned, referring to the banana-yellow ball gown he was wearing while being interviewed by MTV host Riki Rachtman.

The Nirvana singer/guitarist made his infamous appearance on Headbangers Ball, the cable channel’s heavy-metal-themed show, on Oct. 25, 1991. It was a little more than a month after the release of the Seattle trio’s sophomore album Nevermind.

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic appeared on the show alongside Cobain, both seated on a well-worn couch. At one point during the interview, Novoselic noted one of the band’s goals as their buzz grew was to let mainstream listeners know “there’s more bands out there than just mainstream giant Harley-riding rock bands.” The bassist was referring to glam-metal acts like Mötley Crüe, who were a big part of Headbangers Ball, sure, but certainly not all the show played by any means.

On the 25th anniversary of Cobain’s yellow gown appearance, here’s a look at 10 outrageous and memorable moments from the great Headbangers Ball.

They call Kurt mellow yellow

Cobain’s Headbangers Ball gown featured a cartoonishly large collar. His eyes were hidden behind dark circular sunglasses, and he’d reportedly passed out earlier in the green room. Cobain spent most of the interview dazed and detached. While Cobain and Novoselic clearly weren’t too psyched about appearing on Headbangers Ball, Rachtman pulled off a solid interview. Rachtman said he thought Nevermind had a “heavier Replacements” sound to it (pretty damn accurate). He asked about the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video shoot, whether they’d played club gigs with Seattle acts Alice in Chain or Soundgarden, and their thoughts on the (somewhat) new genre description “grunge.” Novoselic did most of the talking, but one of Cobain’s few responses came after Rachtman asked what music Nirvana had been listening to lately, and Kurt name-checked Leadbelly, Bikini Kill, Breeders, Pixies, R.E.M. and The Melvins. Neither Cobain nor Novoselic looked too impressed to learn “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was Headbangers Ball’s “Number Five Skull Crusher” before Rachtman played the clip.

Guns N’ Roses trash the place

Guns N’ Roses hadn’t broken big yet when they appeared on Headbangers Ball in 1987. They were just a hungry young rock band appearing on the show to promote their debut LP Appetite for Destruction. GNR had been getting a dangerous reputation within the music industry for a while though. The Ball’s then-host Adam Smash asked the band about being known as “wackos” and their rep for blowing away the more-established bands they’d been opening for. After the interview, Smash asked GNR to “redecorate” the Headbangers Ball set, and they trashed it like a bunch of stoned denim and leather zombies.

Megadeth skydives

Before jumping out of an airplane during a 1991 Headbangers Ball episode, Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine looked into the camera and said, “Like to see Mark Slaughter try this.” Rachtman also skydived during the segment. A song about skydiving, “High Speed Dirt,” would appear on Megadeth’s next LP, 1992’s Countdown to Extinction. Rachtman, however, did not receive a co-write.



Head-banging with Motörhead

There’s a marvelously manic YouTube clip, believed to be from 1987, of Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and "Philthy Animal" Taylor guest-hosting Headbangers Ball. Lemmy was a noted speed enthusiast so there’s a decent chance that’s what’s fueling things here. After playing the music video for Ozzy Osbourne’s single “The Ultimate Sin,” the dastardly handsome young Lemmy recalls finding Osbourne “in hotel corridors with his trousers down around his ankles, with eyes tattooed on his bum.” Later, Taylor bangs his head with a metal dustpan. The musicians then announce a list of upcoming Motörhead tour dates at a preposterous, fast-forward-like velocity.

Alice in Chains and on a water slide

In 1993, Rachtman and grunge rockers Alice in Chains visited Vernon, N.J.’s Action Park amusement park for a hilarious episode. Alice guitarist Jerry Cantrell is particularly a hoot. He sports a blue Speedo, answers interview questions either by talking through his snorkel or by barking and clapping his diving-fins-covered hands like a seal. Cantrell also does battle with Rachtman, who hosted Headbangers Ball from 1990 to 1995, in a wrestling ring where both men wore inflatable sumo suits.