The 10 Best Songs from the Anti-Trump "30 Days, 30 Songs" Project

A still from the lyric video for Moby's "Little Failure," from the 30 Days, 30 Songs project YouTube

Launched by author David Eggers, the "30 Days, 30 Songs" project has been cranking out anti-Trump protest songs at the rate of one or two a day for the past month — in fact, it was recently renamed "30 Days, 50 Songs" because so many artists wanted in on the action. That's a lot of music to wade through, especially when only half of you have barely cracked open that phonebook of a California Voter Guide with its 8,742 ballot propositions.

So we've filtered the songs posted so far (46 as of this writing) to our picks for the project's 10 best tracks — including awesome anthems from local heroes Open Mike Eagle, Radioinactive, Cold War Kids and clipping., not to mention the first new song in 10 years from John Roderick's folk-rock cult heroes The Long Winters. Enjoy — and for god's sake, get out there and vote.

10. Wesley Stace, "Mr. Tangerine Man"

"I’m English and I don’t get to vote in America; I just look on in horror and wonder what to do—until I remember to play a song." - Wesley Stace, aka John Wesley Harding

9. Moby and the Void Pacific Choir, "Little Failure"

"No sane person would hire an angry, inexperienced clown to fix their plumbing, so why would any sane person think of hiring an angry, inexperienced clown to run the country?" - Moby

8. Lila Downs, "The Demagogue"

"We do make a difference in the U.S. and we shouldn't be afraid to speak our truth. It's the only way to demand our dignity as human beings." - Lila Downs

7. Jim James, "Same Old Lie"

"We need to find new and better ways to take care of each other, to make this nation a place where all feel safe and welcome, regardless of race, sex, or creed. We can't be ruled by the fear and hatred that Trump continues to push down our throats." - Jim James

6. The Long Winters, "Make America Great"

"If I can help condense all the feelings and issues that inspire Trump voters into a song, and then play that song for the world, well then I will have done my part." - John Roderick, The Long Winters