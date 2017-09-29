10 Must-See Acts at This Weekend's Music Tastes Good Festival

EXPAND Los Lobos will perform at Music Tastes Good in Long Beach this weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. David Alan Kogut

Despite the death of its founder, Josh Fischel, Long Beach's Music Tastes Good festival is back this weekend for a second year, and once again its lineup is as diverse and top-to-bottom solid as any other festival in Southern California. We don't have to tell you not to miss headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney, but who else among MTG's 40-plus acts are must-sees? Glad you asked! Here are 10 Music Tastes Good performers worth packing into your two days at Marina Green Park.

Peaches

Canadian singer and performance artist Peaches turned heads in the early 2000s electroclash scene with filthy-minded, provocative tracks like "Lovertits" and "Fuck the Pain Away" that were as much about sexual politics as they were about actual sex. In 2015, she released her first album in six years, Rub, on which she remains as fantastically profane as ever (sample track titles: "Dick in the Air," "Dumb Fuck"). Expect wild costumes, non-stop dirty dance beats and a big, sweaty sing-along for "Boys Wanna Be Her," her glam-punk anthem that has become the theme song for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

Old 97's

Back in the early '90s, when the "no depression" alt-country scene was taking off, few would have guessed that twangy Texas bar band Old 97's would become the sound's most reliable standard-bearers. Over the course of 11 albums, all varying degrees of excellent, the quartet have continued to find new rumples in their sound, and new booze-soaked tales to tell of love, loss, heartache and salvation. Frontman Rhett Miller is one of the genre's most charismatic frontmen, and he has an excellent foil in fan favorite bassist Murry Hammond, who provides tasty harmony vocals and the occasional crowd-pleasing lead. Their latest, this year's Graveyard Whistling, is full of country-fried rockers like "Good With God" and "Irish Whiskey Pretty Girls" that should be live set highlights.

Los Masters Plus

This Guadalajara duo played Music Tastes Good last year, but their set got a late start and was cut absurdly short. So it's nice to see them get a do-over this year. Like their countrymen Kinky (whose Gil Cerezo guests of Los Masters' latest album, Adelante), their sound is a mix of rock, dance-pop, hip-hop, electronic music and traditional Mexican sounds — but it's all served up with a wink that gives the sonic mishmash a humorous spin, sort of like a south-of-the-border answer to this year's Music Tastes Good headliners, Ween. A proper set should give Los Masters Plus plenty of room to showcase their offbeat charm and full mezcla of sounds.



Juana Molina

Argentina's Juana Molina has made a career out of building delicate, eerie soundscapes out of shards of guitar, synthesizers and her own whispery (often looped) vocals. Watching her construct her tracks live can be mesmerizing; lots of artists employ loop pedals nowadays, but few do it to such haunting effect, as her ever-denser soundscapes seem to flit around the stage like restless ghosts. She just released her seventh album, Halo, on which she frequently juxtaposes emotive strings against harsher electronic textures. Her music can be vulnerable to sound bleed in a festival setting, but if she's given enough space and silence, she should leave old fans and newcomers alike spellbound.

Dengue Fever

Led by Long Beach's own Chhom Nimol, Dengue Fever have been grafting Cambodian pop onto psychedelic rock for over a decade to enchanting effect. Nimol's plaintive vocals are what immediately draw you in, but the grooves of bassist Senon Williams and drummer Paul Smith are equally seductive, and Zac Holtzman's surf/spy guitar combines with his brother Ethan's whirring Farfisa organ to give the band's music an exotic vibe that stretches far beyond Nimol's home country. Add David Ralicke's menacing sax to the mix and Dengue Fever have a sound unlike any other band in L.A. or anywhere else.