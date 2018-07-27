10 R&B Songs to Get You Boo’d Up This Summer

Nothing beats summertime in Los Angeles. Aside from being the entertainment capital of the world, it’s also the perfect place for love, lust and everything in between. With the warm summer rays, laid-back vibes and beaches at your beck and call, it’s only right to spend time with that special someone.

As we head into the third month of everyone’s favorite season, the only essential is to have your R&B playlists ready to go. Inspired by Ella Mai’s Platinum-certified hit “Boo’d Up,” we’re here to remind you to set the mood for your summer fling, that crush you’ve been eyeing or even a longtime lover.

Kiki, do you love me? Sorry, Drake wins this round. Check out our list of top 10 R&B songs to get boo’d up this summer, in no particular order.