Teen Rocker Lydia Night Is Empowering Women by Not Giving a Shit

Lydia Night is only 17 years old, but The Regrettes' lead singer-guitarist has already inspired a legion of passionate fans who look up to her as a role model and hang on her every word at concerts.

Part of the reason for all the excitement is that her L.A. band — which includes lead guitarist Genessa Gariano and bassist Sage Chavis — compose unusually catchy pop songs driven by a thrilling punk-rock ferocity. But much of the growing fascination about The Regrettes centers on Night's bold lyrics. Whether she's reveling in the sheer exuberance of a new romance in "Hey Now" or rejecting society's assumptions about women in the feminist anthem "Ladylike/Whatta Bitch" ("Be insecure, be a wife, cater to a man for the rest of your life," she purrs sarcastically), Night writes with a wit and wisdom that belie her young age.

"Most of our songs are written right after something happens in my life," Night explains by phone from a tour van as the band drive past Coalinga on their way to a show in San Francisco. Discussing her juiced-up remake of Dion & the Belmonts' 1959 eternal lamentation "A Teenager in Love," from The Regrettes' recent EP Attention Seeker, Night says, "It's always been one of my favorite songs — Oh my god! We just drove by a lot of cows — I'm a teenager, I'm in love, I can relate.