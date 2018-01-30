Sunny War Wants to Craft the Ultimate Playlist

Folk-punk singer-guitarist Sunny War is one of Los Angeles' great renegade phenomena. A sensation as a teenage street performer in Venice Beach, she has gone on to international renown and a solid series of releases that have established her as a significant artistic force. The 26-year-old musician's prodigious, largely self-taught finger-picking style stuns all in earshot, and her songwriting is an ideally fluid, wholly self-propelled method of expression that — as her high-impact new album, With the Sun, illustrates — the cats on Music Row back in War's hometown of Nashville would kill to manifest.

"I used to be obsessed with the guitar," War says. "I like to play, but feel like there is a lot of other stuff I should also be doing — songs, I love to write and am a lot more into writing songs now. I’d like to write for other people, try something different. I just met this 18-year-old who wants to be an R&B singer, maybe I’ll try to write for him. Or if I could find some metal band that sings about crazy dark stuff, I’d like to try and write something like that. I always imagine what could I try and do? Make a jump into a different style, to be experimental, I’d like to do that."

To call War a striking talent would be a drastic understatement. Her dazzling, mutant finger-picking style, born of the blues and claw hammer banjo, conjures a luscious blur of rolling rhythm and rich riff flurries bristling atop every note struck. Equally earthy and ethereal, her vocals project a wealth of psychic truth via her painstakingly wrought lyrics. It’s a knockout combination, and in the oft-artificial context of Los Angeles’ overstimulated pop music confectionery, War strikes a blow for authenticity that is undeniable and sorely needed.