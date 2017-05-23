10 Summer Jams You'll Be Sick Of by Labor Day

Could we avoid including Katy Perry on this list? We could not. Rony Alwin

Ahh, summer. The most glorious of all seasons. Not that it's particularly distinguishable from the rest of the year in Los Angeles, but still. Barbecues! Pool parties! Beach days!

And what goes best with all of those things, besides copious sunscreen to ensure you don't get skin cancer? A summer jams playlist, of course. A list of "songs of the summer" that you'll hear on a near-continuous loop through August, invariably including tunes by Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and/or Justin Timberlake. In a few years, you'll hear them and look back fondly (we hope) on the memories they bring back. But in the short term? Yeah, you'll totally be sick of these songs by Labor Day.

For the purposes of this list, we've excluded songs you're already sick of, including everything by The Chainsmokers and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran.

1. "Stay" by Zedd and Alessia Cara

This song is catchy as heck, but it's already saturated most of the Top 40 airwaves, which means we'll all hate it soon. But until then, let's revel in Zedd's friendly synth beats and ticking clock motif (reminiscent of "Hourglass," the first track off his 2012 album Clarity) and Alessia Cara's beguiling, smoky vocals.

2. "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

There's a strong chance that "That's What I Like" is more of a late-spring song than a summer song. But it's the kind of song that makes you want to get up and dance, even if you're not particularly good at dancing, and those songs have staying power. Even though the lyrics are kinda sexist (he's only willing to do nice things for his bae because the things she likes are luckily things he likes, too?), this song will probably be around for a while yet.

3. "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" by Shawn Mendes

Mendes is already pretty popular in his own right, but this might be the song that sends him into the pop stratosphere. Less whiny than some of his other songs like "Mercy," "Stitches" and "Treat You Better," this ditty's got a fun, uptempo beat and cute lyrics about how inspirational it is to be in puppy love with a girl or something. The message is innocuous enough and Mendes (who will turn 19 this summer) is cute enough that plenty of moms and daughters will jam out to the song in the car.



4. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee

This song, which straddles the fine line between cultural appropriation and cultural exchange, is a strong contender for sultriest song of the summer. This version is actually a remix of the original, which featured Puerto Rican artists Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (yes, the same Daddy Yankee who sang "Gasolina"). It doesn't take much knowledge of the Spanish language to tell what the song is about, and somehow, Bieber doesn't make that too creepy. His presence on the track has sent the song to No. 1 in the U.S., five months after the original version scaled international charts.

5. "Bon Appetit" by Katy Perry feat. Migos

Katy Perry is pretty much the queen of summer pop (see: "I Kissed a Girl," "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Roar"), so any song she releases between Easter and Labor Day is pretty much guaranteed to be a hit. This one is more grating than her previous entries, however (something about the synth chords and her babyish voice while talking about sex — or cannibalism? — but probably sex), so it remains to be seen if it will have staying power.