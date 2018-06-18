Summer Is the Season for Music Festivals — Here Are the Best in SoCal and Beyond

ACOUSTIC CAFFEINE

When: Every fourth Wednesday, March through October, 1–2 p.m.

Where: Bank of America Plaza, 333 S. Hope St., downtown

Web: Artsbrookfield.com/event/Acoustic-Caffeine-with-Laco

What: Acoustic Caffeine is the perfect musical buzz to complement your afternoon cup of coffee. Presented by Arts Brookfield, this free monthly music series features live performances from area musicians. Invigorate your day with warm coffee provided by Starbucks and inspiring sounds by musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Who: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages. Free coffee served from 1 to 2 p.m.

AGENDA FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, June 30

Where: Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Web: AgendaFest.co

What: This one-day event marries a curated mall of pop-up shops to a happenin' music fest.

Who: Brockhampton, Lil Yachty, Billie Eilish, Fidlar, Yung Lean, Lecrae, Denzel Curry, Na-Kel Smith, Spaghetti Boys, Blondie Beach.

Tickets: AgendaFest.co

Know Before You Go: As well as its musical offerings, Agenda features 500-plus brand activations, limited-edition product drops, panel discussions, art installations, skate contests, athlete meet-and-greets, local food trucks and more.

ALL MY FRIENDS MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, & Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: ROW DTLA, 777 Alameda St., downtown

Web: AMFAMFAMF.com

What: This two-day weekend event from Gary Richards — also known as DJ/producer Destructo — debuts at ROW DTLA featuring three stages of bass-throwing DJ sets, soulful R&B performances and hip-hop stars. The former site of a vast farmers market, ROW DTLA's industrial aura is offset by an abundance of shade-providing trees.

Who: RL Grime, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, M.I.A., Jamie XX, Armand Van Helden and much, much more.

Tickets: AMFAMFAMF.com

ALT 98.7 SUMMER CAMP 2018

When: Sunday, Aug. 12

Where: Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

Web: www.axs.com/artists/1100958/alt-98-7-summer-camp-tickets

What: All-ages radio fest with tickets starting at $47.

Who: Death Cab for Cutie, ODESZA, CHVRCHES, Judah & The Lion, AJR, Sir Sly, Jungle, lovelytheband, Superorganism, Two Feet.

Tickets: AXS.com/events/354630/alt-98-7-summer-camp-2018-tickets

Know Before You Go: Plenty of parking (which you can prepurchase), a ride-share drop-off location and numerous free shuttles.

ARROYO SECO WEEKEND

When: Saturday, June 23, & Sunday, June 24

Where: Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena

Web: ArroyoSecoWeekend.com

What: Arroyo Seco Weekend is SoCal's most family-friendly festival, with a covered tent of activities for kids, run by Pasadena's renowned Kidspace Museum. Staged amid the shady oaks and parkland of Brookside, next to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, it's a world-class culture event featuring three stages of live music along with the most sought-after dishes and award-winning restaurants the Los Angeles and Pasadena communities have to offer. On offer is a wide range of cuisine, from classic Italian dishes to authentic Mexican, Korean BBQ and gluten-free and vegan options celebrating Los Angeles' melting pot of a food scene, plus an extensive lineup of craft beers by Beer Belly and an incredible raw and natural wine list.

Who: Saturday, June 23: Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Jack White, Pretenders, Belle and Sebastian, Kamasi Washington, The Specials, Seu Jorge, Shakey Graves, The Milk Carton Kids, Margo Price, Hurray for the Riff Raff, North Mississippi Allstars, Gomez, Dwight Twilley, Pharoah Sanders, Typhoon, Maxim Ludwig, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Sunday, June 24: Kings of Leon, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Gary Clark Jr., Alanis Morissette, Third Eye Blind, Violent Femmes, Capital Cities, The Bangles, The Revolutions, Trampled By Turtles, Aaron Neville, Los Lobos, Allen Stone, Dorothy, Irma Thomas, Fantastic Negrito, Tracksuit Wedding, Margaret Glaspy

Tickets: Weekend general admission $249; weekend VIP $449; weekend clubhouse VIP $999; single-day GA $149; single-day VIP $349; weekend preferred parking $60.

Know Before You Go: Venue opens at noon each day. All-ages (children 10 and under free). No seats — attendees may bring low-back chairs or blankets (70x80 inches or smaller) for use in designated areas only.

BASSRUSH MASSIVE

When: Friday, July 20, & Saturday, July 21

Where: NOS Events Center, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino

Web: Bassrush.com/event/Bassrush-Massive-2018-07-20-21/

What: Bassrush, one of Insomniac's subbrands, focuses solely on bass music. The brand has evolved from its strictly drum 'n' bass roots in the '90s and early 2000s to include dubstep and other bass-oriented genres. The only goal of Bassrush is to provide a platform to showcase bass music the way it should be: with huge sound systems and minimal production.

Who: 12th Planet, Adventure Club, Alix Perez, Andy C, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Bleep Bloop, Boogie T B2B Squnto, Caspa, Clozee, Cookie Monsta, Delta Heavy, Dieselboy, Eprom, Ganja White Night, G Jones, GTA, Herobust, Matrix & Futurebound, Monxx, Pendulum (DJ set), Phace B2B Prolix, Quix, SayMyName, Shades, Space Laces, Spag Heddy, Trampa, Virtual Riot, Zomboy, Bukez Finezt, CharlestheFirst, Chee, Dela Moontribe, Freddy Todd B2B Esseks, NastyNasty B2B Proko, Oolacile B2B Infekt B2B Murda, Subtronics B2B Al Ross, Sweettooth, Tsuruda B2B Great Dane, Yakz, Yheti, Consouls, Fallen, MC Dino, MC XYZ, Nightstalker, Soothslayer.

Tickets: Bassrush.com/buy-tickets

Know Before You Go: 18+ (21+ for alcohol/VIP)

BEACH GOTH

When: Sunday, Aug. 5

Where: L.A. State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtwon

Web: TheGrowlers.com

What: A unique party thrown by L.A.-based band The Growlers, Beach Goth is renowned for its eccentric lineups and head-spinning stage shows. 2018's edition should be extra special, as it marks the fest's first time in Los Angeles. Previous editions have included a mix of rock, punk and hip-hop artists.

Who: The Growlers, The Voidz, Doug E. Fresh, Jonathan Richman, GWAR, King Yellowman & the Sagittarius Band, Distractor, Prophet, Midnight Sister and more to be announced.

Tickets: TheGrowlers.com

Know Before You Go: Costumes are encouraged.

BET EXPERIENCE

When: June 21-24

Where: Staples Center, Microsoft Theater, L.A. Live and L.A. Convention Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown

Web: BETExperience.com

What: Leading up to the BET Awards, there's a weekend full of events that brings together thousands of music lovers, jam-packed with performances from some of the world's biggest and brightest stars. This year, the fan-favorite BET Fan Fest will include a new celebrity dodgeball game, Acoustically Speaking concert, celebrity basketball game, Genius Talks, BETX House of Fashion and Beauty, Kicksperience and exclusive parties to show L.A. why the BET Awards are the biggest night in music.

Who: Chris Brown, Ella Mai, Ferg, Kamaiyah, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Nas, Ne-Yo, Nipsey Hussle, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Sza, Wondagurl, plus more to be announced.

Tickets: AXS.com/BETExperience

Know Before You Go: A VIP package is the only way to see all three nights of shows at Staples Center as well as have exclusive access to the BET Experience at the L.A. Convention Center, and is the only way you can get tickets to the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.

THE BROAD: SUMMER HAPPENINGS

When: June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29

Where: The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown

Web: TheBroad.org/programs

What: A series of late-night music, performance, dance and spoken-word events that take place one Saturday night per month from June through September.

Who: Gang Gang Dance, faUSt, Kim Gordon + YoshimiO, Terry Riley, Jean Grae, EYE, DJ Stretch Armstrong, Matmos, Pharmakon, Zap Mama, Banjee Ball + Ranika (formerly Kevin), JZ Prodigy, Re-TROS, Asian Dope Boys + Aïsha Devi, Total Freedom, Arto Lindsay, Tara Jane O'Neill with Jmy James Kidd and the Sunland Dancers, and more.

Tickets: ticketing.thebroad.org/packages/a44ce44c-c5c8-4dad-8524-01372863aa30

Know Before You Go: A ticket also allows attendees to visit the Broad's galleries. The June program will revolve around the new exhibition "A Journey That Wasn't," which explores artists' complex representations of time. The July program is inspired by the creative practice of Joseph Beuys. The August program celebrates the rich and varied culture of China through an abundance of artists and musicians working in a variety of styles. The September program revisits "A Journey That Wasn't," exploring how artists manipulate time through memory, appropriation and repetition.

CAL JAM

When: Friday, Oct. 5-Saturday, Oct. 6

Where: Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Pkwy., Devore

Web: CalJamFest.com

What: In addition to its 12 hours of rock & roll good times, this daylong marathon of eating, drinking and music offers camping, free carnival rides, a water park, attractions and more.

Who: Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, Gang of Youths, Slaves, Giants in the Trees, Metz, Yungblud, Thunderpussy, Anna Von Hausswolff, Fea, Kingfish

Tickets: CalJamFest.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Friday night (Oct. 5) will kick off the weekend with punk legend Billy Idol, comedian Bridget Everett, Mexrrissey and much more. An outdoor movie theater and many other surprises await campers — but camping space is limited, so act fast.

CATALINA ISLAND CONCERT SERIES

When: Select dates throughout the summer.

Where: Wrigley Stage, Avalon, Catalina Island

Web: CatalinaChamber.com/concerts

What: Brought to you by the Catalina Chamber of Commerce &Visitors Bureau, presented by Catalina Island Vacation Rentals and Catalina Island Real Estate, the Catalina Island Concert Series brings together locals and visitors for some of the greatest dance-along, sing-along, family-fun music in Southern California. The concert series takes place on Wrigley Stage, an outdoor performance venue in the heart of the quaint village of Avalon with the dramatic beauty of Avalon Harbor as its backdrop.

Who: June 23: Mick Adams and the Stones (aka The Xceptional Tribute to the Stones). July 28: SantanaWays (aka The Xceptional Tribute to Santana). Aug. 18: The Xceptional Tribute to ABBA.

Tickets: All of the Summer Concert Series performances are free and appropriate for all ages.

Know Before You Go: A beer garden for those over 21 will be available during each concert.

CHALICE MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

When: Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 15

Where: San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 Seventh St., Victorville

Web: ChaliceCalifornia.com

What: Southern California's massive cannabis-infused music and art festival returns for its fifth year, with A-list music acts, world-renowned street artists and the world's most celebrated hashmakers and glass blowers. Chalice has quickly grown into the world's largest glass, hash, art and music festival. The annual party is a summertime powerhouse and a vibrant, must-attend celebration of cannabis culture. More than 45,000 attendees are expected this year.

Who: Bassnectar, Ludacris, Sizzla Kalonji, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Curren$y, Pharcyde, Cut Chemist, Thriftworks, plus more TBA.

Tickets: $105 to -$115 per day or $165 per three-day pass; VIP passes are $165 to $185 per day or $325 for a three-day pass. Tickets and more information at ChaliceCalifornia.com.

Know Before You Go: With the recent arrival of legal adult-use cannabis in California, and with recreational marijuana sales now allowed inside some state fairgrounds, attendees at Chalice 2018 will be able to purchase and consume cannabis on-site. (Entrance will be restricted to those 21 or older.)

CITY BEATS X GCT

When: Every second Wednesday, June through October, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Gas Company Tower, 555 W. Fifth St., downtown

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/City-Beats-GCT

What: A fresh addition to the Bunker Hill scene, the monthly City Beats shows are curated by local radio personality Anthony Valadez. The series, which runs every second Wednesday June through October, provides a colorful, sonic snapshot of up-and-coming musicians. Genres include R&B, hip-hop, new jazz, Latin and indie, appealing to the eclectic palette and diverse backgrounds of L.A. music fans. Grab lunch, sit back and enjoy the show!

Who: DJ set with Anthony Valadez. Live -erformances by The Altons, Quintapenas, HodgePodge L.A., Jason Joseph, Nick Walker & The L.A. Breathers

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

CULVER CITY'S BOULEVARD MUSIC SUMMER FESTIVAL

When: Thursday nights, July 12 through Aug. 16

Where: City Hall Courtyard, 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Web: BoulevardMusic.com/events

What: Featuring high-energy artists performing the best of world music and choice American sounds.

Who: Venice/Pine Mountain Logs, Carl Verheyen Band with special guest John Jorgenson, 4 Lads From Liverpool, Brenda Lee Eager and more.

Tickets: Free. Also 100 prime seats right up front available to purchase from Boulevard Music, (310) 398-2583

Parking Tips: One hour free parking in three accessible parking structures. A limited number of spaces are available below Culver City City Hall.

Know Before You Go: Plenty of restaurants in downtown Culver City.

ECHO PARK RISING

When: Thursday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: Liberty Street and in the local businesses of Echo Park.

Web: EPR.la

What: Returning once again to fill the streets of Echo Park with an eclectic mix of music and comedy, seasoned performers and emerging homegrown talent coming together to celebrate the spirit of music, art and local businesses in the community of Echo Park. Echo Park Rising showcases a wide variety of music throughout the neighborhood for all ages, all cultures and social backgrounds.

Who: Lineup TBA

Tickets: All free and all ages!

Know Before You Go: The festival will feature craft beer gardens, vendors and food trucks. All Echo Park shops and businesses will be open and welcoming all festival attendees to help celebrate the vibrant neighborhood.

THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET FREE SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

When: Fridays, May 18 through Aug. 31

Where: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St., Fairfax District

Web: FarmersMarketLA.com

What: Los Angeles' favorite gathering place, the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax, is celebrating the start of summer with its annual free Friday Night Music Series.

Who: Bleeding Harp, Jennifer Leitham Trio, Bad Haggis, Skin & Bones, Bobby Matos Tribute, Jennifer Keith Quintet, Nutty, Louie Cruz Beltran, Larry O. Williams & Friends, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Katia Moraes & Brazilian Hearts

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: The Friday Night Music Series at the Farmers Market is free and begins at 7 p.m. The grocers, restaurants, shops and bars are open for business throughout the concerts. Parking is free for 90 minutes with a Farmers Market validation, available with a purchase from any merchant; two-hour validation is offered from select market grocers. One hour free parking is available in the Grove parking structure. Complete series schedule available here.

FIGat7th DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

When: First Four Fridays in June, 6-10 p.m.

Where: FIGat7th Plaza, 735 S. Figueroa St., downtown

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/FIGFest-2018

What: Back by popular demand, the FIGat7th Downtown Festival will reignite the city this summer with eclectic sounds and tunes. Presented by Arts Brookfield, the festival kicks off June 1 and runs for 4 consecutive Fridays at FIGat7th. The outdoor plaza will be transformed into an intimate concert venue with performances by leading pop, rock, American roots, soul and alternative artists. FIGFest's unique lineup reflects the vibrant diversity of the city and the cultural and creative center that downtown L.A. has become Past festivals have featured The Internet, Anderson .Paak, KING, Superhumanoids, Soulection, Jose James, and The Belle Brigade. The FIGat7th Downtown Festival is free and open to the public as part of Arts Brookfield's continued effort to bring Brookfield's public spaces to life through visual and performing arts.

Who: Poolside, Mallrat, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Jarina De Marco, Wavves, Thumpasaurus and more!

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

Know Before You Go: Parking available in the FIGat7th parking garage for $5 with validation after 4 p.m. on weekdays.

FISHFEST 2018

When: Saturday, June 30

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Web: HondaCenter.com

What: Fishfest is Southern California's premier one-day Christian music festival, bringing together 15,000-plus people each year for a day of music, encouragement and fun. Produced by Transparent Productions, this festival provides a place for the community to come together and worship at Honda Center with opportunities to participate in the outdoor festival area, play games, meet the best artists in Christian music, win prizes and more.

Who: MercyMe, Kari Jobe, Phil Wickham, Andy Mineo, Danny Gokey, Blanca, Tauren Wells, For All Seasons and The Young Escape.

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com/event/0900544AACE837C9. Save on ticket fees when you purchase at Honda Center's Box Office. Box office hours Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sun. & holiday hours vary.

Know Before You Go: Festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. VIP Platinum tickets are $250 . VIP Gold tickets are $100 .



THE FREESTYLE SUMMER FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, July 21

Where: Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Web: lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/freestyle-summer-festival

Who: Salt-N-Pepa, The Village People, Lisa Lisa, Trinere, Brenda K Star, Sa-Fire, Nocera, Pretty Poison, Noel

Tickets: $50 to $225 (plus fees), via Ticketmaster

Know Before You Go: Event stars at 7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. No one under the age of 5 admitted.

GO FEST

When: Saturday, Sept. 15

Where: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine

Web: GoCountry105.com

What: Gathering the brightest stars and up-and-comers in modern country music, Go Fest is a celebration of the genre from California's largest country radio station, Go Country 105. Two stages of live music, plus radio contests and local vendors.

Who: Main stage: Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay. Side stage: Tyler Rich, Clare Dunn, Michael Tyler.

Tickets: GoCountry105.com

GRAND PERFORMANCES

When: Through Aug. 18

Where: California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., downtown

Web: Grandperformances.org

What: Celebrating its 32nd year, Grand Performances aims to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Grand Performances presents high-quality music, dance, theater and more during the summer at the breathtaking California Plaza in the heart of downtown as well as at other venues throughout the year. Follow @GrandPerformances on Facebook, @GrandPerfs on Twitter and Instagram and on YouTube at YouTube.com/GrandPerformances.

Who: GrandPerformances.org/season

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Paid parking available at the California Plaza garage, 351 S. Olive St. A special event rate is available 90 minutes before listed showtimes. Enter off Olive Street between First and Fourth streets. California Plaza is easily accessible by bus and rail. Take the Metro Red or Purple Line, and exit at Pershing Square Station.

HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Aug. 4, & Sunday, Aug. 5

Where: The Speedway in Fontana, 9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana

Web: HARDFest.com

What: Taking place at the Speedway in Fontana, a new and improved layout as well as stellar star-studded lineup ensures this HARD Summer is going to be one for the books. HARD has consistently preseted some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking lineups in the Southern California region, offering both hip-hop and dance music's who's who of artists.

Who: Saturday, Aug. 4: Marshmello, Zeds Dead B2B Jauz, Yellow Mustard, Louis The Child, Flosstradamus, Troyboi, Rick Ross, Blackbear, Slushii, Suicideboys, Borgore B2B Getter, Ekali, Lil Skies, Valentino Khan, Wifisfuneral, Joyryde, Party Favor, Kerri Chandler, Saymyname, Rico Nasty, Felix Da Housecat, Bear Grillz, Fisher Presents Catch & Release, Medadin, Jst Jr, Cupcakke, Kai Wachi, Devault, Loud Luxury, Kolombo, 2¢ (Craze & Four Color Zack), Burns, Melé, Kittens, Bejo, Sullivan King, Bontan, Hekler, Griffin Stoller, Xie, Omnom, DJ Lezlee + more. Sunday, Aug. 5: Traviss Scott, Diplo B2B Dillon Francis, Virtual Self, Mø, Virgil Abloh, San Holo, Trippie Redd, Snakehips, A-Trak B2B Baauer, Kill The Snails, Petit Biscuit, Hippie Sabotage, Big Wild, Lil Xan, Ghastly, Tokimonsta, K?D, Elohim, Mija, Yehme2, Ybn Nahmir, Escapade (Walker Royce + Ardalan), Manila Killa, Krane, Sacha Robotti, Saweetie, Loudpvck B2B Bighead, King Henry, Pluko, Cray, Born Dirty, Sage Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brownies & Lemonade All Stars, Madam X, Judge, Whipped Cream, Daktyl, Ducky, Ciszak, Subset + more.

Tickets: HARDFest.com

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

When: Saturday, Sept. 22

Where: L.A. State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown

Web: 88rising.com

What: The first music festival from 88rising, a pioneering music and arts collective gathering groundbreaking artists from Asia bridging Eastern and Western youth culture.

Who: Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Zion T., Higher Brothers, Yung Bans, Yung Pinch, KOHH, LAFF TRAX (Toro Y Moi & Nosaj Thing), Niki, August 08, Diablo, Don Krez and more TBA

Tickets: HeadInTheClouds.FrontGateTickets.com

Know Before You Go: VIP tickets available.

HERMOSA BEACH SUMMER CONCERTS

When: Sundays in August, 5 p.m.

Where: South side of Hermosa Beach Pier, 1 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

Web: HBSummerConcerts.com

What: Concerts are held on the south side of the Hermosa Pier, on the sand. Attendance is free, and space on the beach is first-come, first serve. There will be an opening band and a DJ before the headlining band each week, and the music will end at sunset.

Who: Artist lineup TBA.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Bring a picnic dinner, lawn chairs and a blanket to wind down the weekend with a free concert at the beach. Parking is very limited.

HIGH SIERRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Thursday, July 5, through Sunday, July 8

Where: Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

Web: HighSierraMusic.com

What: High Sierra Music Festival returns for its 28th edition with its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festivalgoers and music lovers. The picturesque location (nestled in the quaint town of Quincy at 3,500 feet elevation), the wide variety of artists, the unique musical settings at affordable prices all combine to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience and premier four-day camping and music event in North America.

Who: The String Cheese Incident (two nights), Sturgill Simpson, Grace Potter, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lettuce, The Wood Brothers, Foundation of Funk, The California Honeydrops, Lotus, The Floozies, Turkuaz, Margo Price, The Motet, Antibalas, Ernest Ranglin, Hippo Campus, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Twiddle, Spafford, Lebo & Friends, The Barr Brothers, Billy Strings, Rising Appalachia, Fruition, The Nth Power, Ruthie Foster, Skerik Band, Steve Poltz, Jupiter & Okwess, Scott Pemberton Band, Ghost Light, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, The Russ Liquid Test, Sodown, The Family Crest, New Orleans Suspects, Birds of Chicago, Y La Bamba, Nathan Moore, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jazz Is Phsh, Cris Jacobs, Mt. Joy, Jon Stickley Trio, John Craigie, Magic in the Other, Grateful Bluegrass Boys, The Quick & Easy Boys, City of Trees Brass Band, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, Wordsauce, Diggin Dirt. HighSierraMusic.com/lineup

Tickets: HighSierraMusic.com

Know Before You Go: Don't forget to bring sleeping bag, warm clothes (nights can be cool), flashlights, sunscreen, hat, shades, acoustic instruments for campsite jams, portable radios to tune in to Grizzly Radio, water bottles, swimsuit (community pool next to festival), plastic bags for trash and recycling, festive clothing and fun costume wear. Great food and drinks from the region's best will be readily available. The festival features intimate artist "playshops," an interactive family area, daily parades, fabulous food with no lines, yoga, Pilates and dance classes.

HOLLYWOOD BLUES BASH

When: Saturday, Sept. 22

Where: Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood

Web: KKJZ.org/BluesBash

What: The KJazz Hollywood Blues Bash is back at the Ford Theatres, featuring the Grammy-winning Mavis Staples, James Harman Band and Alex Nester.

Who: Mavis Staples, James Harman Band, Alex Nester

Tickets: Starting at $51.50. VIP tickets, $410 per pair. KKJZ.org/BluesBash

HUCK FINN JUBILEE

When: Friday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 7

Where: Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park. 800 N. Archibald Ave., Ontario

Web: HuckFinn.com

What: An eclectic mix of traditional and progressive bluegrass music, Huck Finn enters its 41st year under new family ownership. Enjoy virtuosic musicianship, great food, beautiful park amenities, music education, camping, fishing and family fun.

Who: Lineup TBA.

Tickets: HuckFinn.com/tickets.html#tickets_iframe

Know Before You Go: Camping packages and three-day or individual day passes available.

KCRW SUMMER NIGHTS MUSIC SERIES

When: Throughout the summer

Where: KCRW HQ Santa Monica College; Chinatown's Central Plaza, DTLA; One Colorado, Old Pasadena; Hammer Museum, Westwood; California African American Museum, Exposition Park; Union Station, DTLA

Web: KCRW.com/SummerNights

What: KCRW's signature outdoor event series returns for its ninth season. The public radio station partners with a number of distinguished cultural organizations to bring a wide range of artist performances and DJ sets to neighborhoods across Southern California. The free, all-ages series gives KCRW DJs a chance to bring their eclectic musical tastes directly to the community from June through August.

Who: The best emerging bands and your favorite KCRW DJs.

Tickets: All of KCRW's Summer Nights events are free, all ages and open to the public.

KCRW WORLD FESTIVAL

When: June 17 & 24, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 16 & 23

Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Hollywood

Web: HollywoodBowl.com

What: Created in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, KCRW's World Festival is a specially curated program reflecting a broad range of musical traditions.

Who: June 17: Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, BADBADNOTGOOD, Georgia Anne Muldrow. June 24: Father John Misty, Gillian Welch, Big Thief. July 1: Reggae Night XVII. Aug. 5: Bon Iver & TU Dance. Sept. 16: The War on Drugs, Alvvays. Sept. 23: Grizzly Bear, TV on the Radio, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

Tickets: Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2018 summer season are available at HollywoodBowl.com; via phone at (323) 850-2000; or in person at the Hollywood Bowl box office. KCRW subscribers get 20% off selected seats for KCRW's World Festival series as part of the Fringe Benefits program.

L.A. COUNTY FAIR

When: Aug. 31 through Sept. 23

Where: Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

Web: LACountyFair.com

What: One of the largest county fairs in North America, with concerts, attractions, food, carnival rides and games, agriculture and horticulture, home & garden, art, shopping, food and fun for friends and families. A national treasure since 1922.

Who: Jabe Amato, Auburn Road, Emanuela Bellezza, Barnyard Racers, Big Daddy Swing's High Flyin' Beach Party, Lauren Black, Andy DiMino as Dean Martin, Fables of the West, Katie Ferrara, Fortunate Son, Gold Rush Country, Heart to Heart, High Tide, Maddie Leigh, Purple Haze, Jessica Lerner, Joni Llamedo, Jessica Louise, Pretzel Logic, Redwood Black, Gina Roode, Roustabout Wall Runners, Sprockets Circus Spectacular, Steegs (Clara Stegall), Stevie Nicks Illusion, The Cirque Mechanics Steampunk Caravan, The PettyBreakers, The Starlets, Stars of the Peking Acrobats, The Sweethearts, Karina Toriz, Voodeux Duo, The Who Show. For performance schedules, visit LACountyFair.com/entertainment/performers

Tickets: LACountyFair.com/buy-tickets

Know Before You Go: Fair admission is included in the price of paid concert tickets.

LA TOCADA MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: L.A. State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown

Web: LaTocadaFestival.com

What: La Tocada returns to L.A. to celebrate its fifth anniversary with some of the biggest names in alternative and pop music. This two-stage fest also will feature artwork from regional and local artists and a broad variety of specialty food. A ring for lucha libre has always been one of the event's trademarks, and this year will be no exception, featuring its greatest luchadores to date.

Who: Café Tacvba, Mon Laferte, Panteon Rococo, Jesse & Joy, Molotov, Porter, Little Jesus, Caloncho, Camilo Septimo

Tickets: LaTocada.FrontGateTickets.com

Know Before You Go: VIP packages available.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

When: Friday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 23

Where: Downtown Las Vegas

Web: LifeIsBeautiful.com

What: Now in its sixth year, Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival features marquee musicians, chefs, artists and speakers. Named "Music Festival of the Year" by Pollstar in 2017, Life Is Beautiful attracted more than 175,000 attendees to last year's sold-out event. Eighteen blocks in Downtown Las Vegas are transformed into an open-air art gallery. In addition to music and art, there are inspiring talks from powerful thought leaders such as Bill Nye, RuPaul and Pussy Riot.

Who: The Weeknd, Florence + the Machine, Arcade Fire, Travis Scott, DJ Snake, Odesza, N.E.R.D., Death Cab For Cutie, Tyler, The Creator, Justice, Bastille, Galantis, Miguel, CHVRCHES, St. Vincent, Foster The People, RL Grime, French Montana, Santigold, A$AP Ferg, Sylvan Esso, Cold War Kids, Daniel Caesar, Alison Wonderland, The Neighbourhood, Goldlink, Jungle, T-Pain, Blood Orange, Cashmere Cat, First Aid Kit, Wolfmother, What So Not, Blackbear, Gramatik, Flight Facilities, Sabrina Claudio, Sofi Tukker, Lizzo, Lauv, 3LAU, Bazzi, Lane 8, The Drums, DVBBS, The Presets, Robert DeLong, Tribal Seeds, AJR, Party Favor, Denzel Curry, Sir Sly, Ravyn Lenae, Sam Feldt, Superorganism, Welshly Arms, Elohim, Two Feet, Elderbrook, Hinds, Fletcher, Mt. Joy, Yungblud, Amy Shark, Mikky Ekko, Wallows, Chet Porter, Knox Fortune, lovelytheband, Graves, Harry Hudson, Brasstracks, Morgan Saint, Neil Frances, Young Bombs, The Dirty Hooks, Mike Xavier, O Wildly

Tickets: LifeIsBeautiful.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Bundle tickets and a hotel room for the ultimate value and convenience. There are many Downtown Las Vegas hotels located within walking distance of the festival, or the Strip is just a few minutes drive from DTLV.

LIVE @ SUNSET MARQUIS

When: June 1 & 29, July 13, Aug. 3 & 24, Sept. 7 & 21, Oct. 12

Where: Sunset Marquis, 1200 Alta Loma Road, West Hollywood

Web: LiveAtSunsetMarquis.com

What: For more than 50 years, the Sunset Marquis hotel has served as a home away from home for incredible musicians including Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Blondie, Black Sabbath, The Killers, Slash, Chris Cornell, Green Day, Aerosmith, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Kings of Leon and many more. The music industry has played a significant role in securing this serene garden oasis its iconic status. To pay homage to those roots, Sunset Marquis continues its tradition this summer with its poolside acoustic music showcase.

Who: This year's scheduled performers include Rob Leines, Meekoh, Ilsey Juber, Outer Reef and Emily Warren.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: These intimate performances are held on the Villa Pool Deck and accommodate a maximum of 200 attendees. Doors open at 6 p.m. with performances from 7 to 10 p.m.

LONG BEACH BAYOU FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, June 23, & Sunday, June 24

Where: Queen Mary Events Park (Harry Bridges Memorial Park), 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

Web: LongBeachBayou.com

What: In its 32nd year, the Long Beach Bayou Festival is proud to continue its time-honored legacy in the city by the sea. The Long Beach Bayou Festival offers a weekend filled with music, cuisine and dance from New Orleans and the Louisiana Bayou Country. Savor specialties of Cajun and Creole cuisine and the many delicacies and flavors of the Big Easy. The festival presents a wide range of music, featuring Cajun, zydeco, blues, roots and soul artists, plus kids activities, a Mardi Gras parade, food and craft vendors, and crawfish and watermelon eating contests.

Who: Southside Slim, Ray Goren, Shari Puorto Band, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, T-Broussard & the Zydeco Steppers, Sonny Green Blues Band, Acadien Cajun Band, Marguaret Love & the Lovetts, McKee Bros., Corney Mims & the Know It Allz, Bonne Musique Zydeco, Crawdaddio, The Oreo Divas, Victor Orlando & the Fun-Ja-La All Stars

Tickets: General admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Tickets for seniors (60+) are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. LongBeachBayou.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Bring blankets, low-back chairs, sun block, hats and sweaters (for the evening). Note the new location.

LOS ANGELES STRIKEFEST VERSION 1.0

When: Friday, June 22, through Sunday, June 24

Where: The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown

Web: Facebook.com/events/165804700715032

What: Surely the largest gathering of national and local thrash, speed and black-metal bands in the L.A. area this year.

Who: Friday (6 p.m. doors): Nasty Savage, Dekapitator, Demon Bitch, Pounder, Blade Killer, DREAD. Saturday (2 p.m. doors): Exciter, Razor, Nocturnus AD, Night Demon, Skeletal Remains, Merciless Death, Cemetery Lust, Outline, Nightmare. Sunday (1 p.m. doors): Morbid Saint, Krallice, Final Conflict, Wayfarer, Strike Master, Scrapmetal Thrash, Crematory Stench, Demon Hammer

Tickets: Ticketfly.com

Know Before You Go: All ages on all days. Full bar with ID.

MAIN STREET SUMMER SOULSTICE

When: Sunday, June 24

Where: Main Street, Santa Monica

Web: MainStreetSM.com/Summer-Soulstice

What: Summer Soulstice, presented by Corefit Orthotics, is a street-wide festival featuring five stages and new activation areas, with live performances, beer and wine garden, Rock Star Pet Party, 100+ vendors and more.

Who: Yikes!, Tony Alva & His Eyes Have Fangs, Gary Gordon Band, Creedence Concert Revivial, Dr. Wu, Channel The Sun, Petty Theft, House of Vibe All Stars, Ruled by Venus, Weekend Celebrity, plus more TBA.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Event runs noon–7 p.m.

MARINA DEL REY's FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

When: Alternating Thursdays & Saturdays, July 12 through Sept. 1

Where: Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

Web: beaches.LACounty.gov/concerts/

What: Grab your family, a picnic dinner, and a blanket or low-profile beach chairs and make your way to Burton Chace Park for this popular event series. The 10-acre park is surrounded on three sides by the water, so come early for picture taking and to stroll the perimeter walking path. On alternating Thursdays, enjoy classical and opera performances. On alternating Saturdays, expect a mix of pop music groups, including alt-rock, indie, and folk.

Who: July 12: Marina del Rey Opera at the Shore; July 21: Lalah Hathaway; July 26: Marina del Rey Symphony; Aug. 4: Cat Power; Aug. 9: Katharine McPhee; Aug. 18: X, Aug. 23 & 25: Marina del Rey Symphony South Pacific; Sept. 1: La Santa Cecilia

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Seating is festival-style on the park lawn and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own blanket or a low-back beach chair. No tents or umbrellas. There is no reserved seating.

METRO ART PRESENTS AT UNION STATION

When: All summer long

Where: Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown

Web: UnionStationLA.com/happenings

What: Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural events at historic Union Station. From music and dance performances, film screenings and poetry readings to experimental and mixed-media presentations, the programs creatively activate downtown's primary transportation hub. The series is part of Metro's art program, which enhances the transit customer experience with innovative visual and performing arts programming. A diverse range of site-specific artworks is integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place. From photography installations to on-board posters, art tours and live performances, these multifaceted arts programs add vibrancy and engage communities throughout Los Angeles.

Who: Check UnionStationLA.com/happenings for up-to-date concert and event details. More info at metro.net/art.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: The recipient of numerous awards, Metro Art has been recognized for its varied approaches to integrating the arts into the transit experience, and for engaging artists at all levels of their careers.

MUSIC TASTES GOOD

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, & Sunday, Sept. 30

Where: Marina Green Park, 386 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach

Web: MTGLB.co

What: Volume 3 of Music Tastes Good returns to the shoreline of downtown Long Beach. Two days of amazing music and food, and much more. The theme for this year's Taste Tent is "Port Cities of the West Coast," featuring top chefs from Vancouver to Tijuana, including five from Long Beach .

Who: James Blake, New Order, Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Joey Bada$$, Black Angels, Lizzo, Parquet Courts, Princess Nokia, Lil B, The Church, Blake Mills, Hailu Mergia, Sun Kil Moon, Big Thief, Cherry Glazerr, Bill Callahan, Hollie Cook, Shame, Ezra Furman, Quintron & Miss Pussycat, De Lux, Oliver Tree, The Blow, No BS! Brass, Ladama, Los Master Plus, Ethio Cali, B.A.G (Blimes x Gifted Gab), The Fling, FEELS, Radiolistener: A Tribute to Isaiah "Ikey" Owens, Haunted Summer, Neighbor Lady, Manuel the Band, Hana Vu, Baum, Forest of Tongue, BLCKNOISE, Asi Fui

Tickets: MTGLB.com

Know Before You Go: Come hungry, it's going to be delicous. Easily accessible from multiple Metro Blue Line stations in the heart of downtown Long Beach.

NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND

When: Friday, Sept. 14, & Saturday, Sept. 15

Where: Glen Helen Regional Park, 2555 Glen Helen Pkwy, San Bernardino

Web: NocturnalWonderland.com

What: Nocturnal Wonderland invites you into an enchanted wonderland of world-class music and unparalleled production. Twenty-three years ago, Insomniac threw the very first Nocturnal Wonderland — this was in the days of rave info lines, hidden locations and, of course, JNCOs. A lot has changed since then, but what's remained has been a collective commitment to the music, to the culture and to the headliners.

Who: 2018 lineup to be announced.

Tickets: NocturnalWonderland.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Tent, car and RV camping available. Locker rental runs $20 for one day, $35 for two days.

NORTHERN NIGHTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Friday, July 20, through Sunday, July 22

Where: Cook's Valley Campground, 83950 Road 442E, Piercy

Web: NorthernNights.org

What: Northern Nights is a premier camping festival set amid the majestic redwoods on the Eel River at the Mendocino/Humboldt county line.

Who: DirtyBird Players Takeover featuring Justin Martin, Walker & Royce, Ardalan, Worthy B2B Option4

Tickets: NorthernNights.org/tickets. Prices range from $169 (+ $24.63 fee) to $289 (+ $29.95 fee), with optional add-ons including reserved Grove camping, car camping, 4x4 camping and RV camping. For the first time this year, payment plans available.

Know Before You Go: At the end of cannabis prohibition in the state of California, Northern Nights has teamed up with the Emerald Cup to make this year even more exciting. Music is only the beginning of the NNMF experience: from floating lazily along the South Fork Eel River and engaging in jaw-dropping art activations, to mindful yoga in the redwoods and rejuvenating hot cedar showers, this festival offers a plethora of adventures and creature comforts to fit any of your "in the moment" needs.

OC FUNK FEST

When: Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim

Web: OCFunkFest.com

What: Orange County's funkiest fest, happening at Honda Center for the first time.

Who: Morris Day & The Time, The Bar-kays, Club Nouveau, Dazz Band, Con Funk Shun, Klymaxx, Original Mary Jane Girls, Tawatha of Mtume, O'Bryan, Howard Johnson, SKYY, Evelyn "Champagne" King.

Tickets: OCFunkFest.com

Know Before You Go: Doors at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. All ages. Fully stocked bars for 21+. Preparty for VIP, 5-7 p.m.

OFF THE 405

When: June 23, July 14 & 28, Aug. 15, Sept. 15

Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood

Web: Getty.edu

What: Off the 405 is the Getty Center's annual outdoor summer concert series, bringing some of today's most exciting bands to the stage for a memorable experience amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views.

Who: Artists to be announced.

Tickets: Free.

Know Before You Go: All concerts are free and take place in the Museum Courtyard from 6 to 9 p.m. No tickets or reservations required. Parking at the Getty Center is $15; $10 after 3 p.m.

OHANA FESTIVAL

When: Friday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 30

Where: Doheny State Beach, Dana Point

Web: Ohanafest.com

What: This year marks the third edition of the three-day Ohana music festival at Doheny Beach in Dana Point. In addition to offering three full days in the sun with a diverse music lineup, Ohana donates a portion of proceeds to the San Onofre Parks Foundation. Festival general admission allows roaming throughout the lush grass areas of Doheny State Beach, right off the shore of the Pacific Ocean, touching the sand.

Who: Sept. 28: Eric Church, Norah Jones, Amos Lee, Nikki Lane, John Doe Folk Trio, The White Buffalo, The War + Treaty, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Kevin Devine, Timmy Curran. Sept. 29: Eddie Vedder, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Liz Phair, Johnny Marr, Bahamas, Nombe, Lauren Ruth Ward, Plague Vendor, Billy Raffoul, Lilly Hiatt, Desure. Sept. 30: Mumford & Sons, Beck, Young The Giant, Switchfoot, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Hiss Golden Messenger, Fantastic Negrito, Allan Rayman, Nick Hakim, The Wild Feathers, The Palms, The Alive.

Tickets: OhanaFest.com

Know Before You Go: Ohana Festival helps generate funds to support the efforts of maintaining coastal access on South Orange County state beaches. California State Parks, Orange Coast District (CSP-OCD) and its cooperating association, the San Onofre Parks Foundation (SOF CA 501c3), are focusing efforts toward enhancing and maintaining beach access for the people of California via California State Parks.

PALMDALE AMPHITHEATER CONCERT SERIES

When: Select dates, June 30 through Aug. 11

Where: Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

Web: PalmdaleAmphitheater.com

What: The Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park is the Antelope Valley's premier outdoor entertainment venue, providing audiences with a blend of high-energy concert performances and community-based programming. Its convenient location, great sightlines and comfortable, grassy seating areas are complemented by concerts and Family Movie Nights presented during summer months.

Who: June 30: Freedom Celebration & Fireworks feat. The Alley Cats and Soul City Band. July 14: The Lao Tizer Band feat. Eric Marienthal, Chieli Minucci & Karen Briggs plus Incendio. July 21: Bret Michaels. July 27: Midland. August 11: Metalachi.

Tickets: Online at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com and Facebook.com/ThePalmdaleAmphitheater, or cash at the door.

Know Before You Go: General admission ticket holders should bring a lawn chair or blanket. VIP tickets include theater-style seating. Box office opens at 4 p.m. on show days (cash only). Parking is free. Food and wine/beer are available for purchase. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

PASADENA POPS 2018 SIERRA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

When: June 23 through Sept. 8

Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

Web: PasadenaSymphony-POPS.org

What: Join principal Pops conductor Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops for their one-of-a-kind summer concert series — the best outdoor dinner party in town! Bring a picnic, grab a table or a spot on the lawn, and say hello to summer with this not-to-be-missed lineup.

Who: June 23: That's Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim. July 21: Summer of Love: Michael Feinstein Sings the Hits of the '60s. Aug. 4: Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles. Aug. 18: Bernstein's New York. Sept. 8: Broadway Goes to the Movies.

Tickets: Section A: $92; Section B: $75; Section C: $55; Section D: $45; Lawn: $25. Tickets can be purchased at PasadenaSymphony-POPS.org or by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172.

Know Before You Go: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking; concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

PERSHING SQUARE DOWNTOWN STAGE

When: Saturdays: July 14, 21 & 28; Aug. 4,11 & 18

Where: Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., downtown

Web: LAParks.org/PershingSquare

What: Saturday night concerts hosting a combination of both legacy and contemporary artists.

Who: The Downtown Stage lineup will include Best Coast, Ozomatli, Easy Star All Stars, Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, Gold Coast and others. A full stage lineup is available on the Pershing Square web page Laparks.org/Pershingsquare

Tickets: Downtown Stage events are free and open to the public. This year, Pershing Square will be using Eventbrite for quick and safe access into the venue for all Saturday Night Concerts. Guest with Eventbrite passes will have priority access into the venue.

Know Before You Go: Doors open at 7 p.m. The Pershing Square Downtown stage is part of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. Drinking of alcoholic beverages is prohibited outside the designated areas. Smoking of any kind is prohibited. Only service animals are allowed at Saturday night concerts. Guests may not bring audio or video recording devices into the venue. We suggest you read all venue rules located on the Pershing Square web site.

REDONDO BEACH PIER SUMMER OF MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: Every Thursday & Saturday, July 5 through Aug. 30

Where: Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman's Wharf, Redondo Beach

Web: RedondoPier.com/events

What: For more than 20 years, the Redondo Pier Association has sponsored the biggest free summer concert series in the South Bay. Summer of Music, featuring 20 bands, is a free, all-ages concert series open to the public, with its main stage located at the end of the historic Redondo Beach Pier. Food and beverages are available for takeout to enjoy during the concerts from more than 30 restaurants on the pier, International Boardwalk and adjacent Redondo Beach Marina.

Who: The 2018 lineup will include a diverse group of local and national touring artists including Tenn West, Smoking' Smitty & the Masters of Funk, Beauties, Dark Desert Highway, The Wild Kings, CC Stugino, Laurie Morvan Band, 1969, Franks & Deans, L.A. Swing Barons, King Chris, Danny Dean, Identity Theft, Big Mess, In Contempt, Like Zeppelin and Strange Days.

Tickets: Free

Parking: The Pier's three-story parking structure is open 24/7. $2 each hour, $1.50 for the first hour, weekdays 8 a.m.-6 p.m. RedondoPier.com/visitor-info/parking-information

Know Before You Go: Concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages. Bring a beach blanket or low-back chair.

REGGAE ON THE MOUNTAIN (TOPANGA REGGAE FESTIVAL)

When: Saturday, July 14, & Sunday, July 15

Where: Topanga Community Club, 1440 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga

Web: ReggaeOnThemountain.com

What: L.A.'s premier Reggae Festival returns for its ninth year. Held at the Topanga Community Club Fairgrounds (just 15 minutes from Santa Monica), this year will feature 20+ world-class performers on two stages, plus vendors, gourmet food and a craft beer and wine garden. ROTM is fun for the whole family (kids 12 and under free), brought to you by Label27 and the Topanga Community Club.

Who: July 14: Toots & the Maytals, Derrick Morgan, The Rastafarians, Junior Toots, Empress Akua, Ital Vives, Johnny Luv, Pachamama, The Originators. July 15: Barrington Levy, Pato Banton, The Lions, Arise Roots, Bodhi Rock, Prime Livity, Cali Conscious, After the Smoke, Yesai, Irie Nature, Eureka Sound.

Tickets: ReggaeOnTheMountain.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Parking is free on Topanga Canyon Boulevard (be sure to have all wheels over the white line). Park as close to the venue as possible and you can flag down shuttles or wait at a designated shuttle stop.

SAN FRANCISCO'S OUTSIDE LANDS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

When: Friday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 12

Where: Golden Gate Park, Fulton at 36th Avenue/Lincoln at 41st Avenue, San Francisco

Web: SFOutsideLands.com

What: The Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival features more than 100 bands, comedians and attractions. From singer-songwriters to DJs, jazz acts and cutting-edge rock bands, all major music movements are celebrated alongside a host of local musicians, food vendors and visual artists representing San Francisco's vibrant cultural community. The world's original gourmet music festival, Outside Lands 2018 will once again offer ticket holders a wide array of culinary options, including access to more than 80 Bay Area restaurants, 40-plus North American wineries, nearly 30 West Coast breweries, and a collection of the region's best cocktail bars. The Outside Lands 2018 food and drink lineup is available at SFOutsidelands.com/taste.

Who: The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine, Janet Jackson, Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Portugal. The Man, N.E.R.D., CHVRCHES, James Blake, Jamie XX, Janelle Monáe, Illenium, Mac Demarco, Tycho, Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepson, Chromeo, The Internet, Jessi Ware, Børns, Gryffin, The Growlers, Tash Sultana, SOB x RBE, Big Gigantic, Broken Social Scene, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish, Perfume Genius, Goldlink, Chicano Batman, Jessie Reyez, LP, Rex Orange County, Sabrina Claudio, Margo Price, Kelela, Claptone, The Mountain Goats, Lauv, Lizzo, Whethan, Smokepurpp, Quinn XCII, Poolside, Bahamas, Saba, Cuco, Amen Dunes, Shannon & the Clams, Aquilo, Dermot Kennedy, Pale Waves, Tyler Childers, Lucy Dacus, Mikky Ekko, Olivia O'Brien, Sasha Sloan, Gang of Youths, Kailee Morgue, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Freya Ridings, Caleborate, Durand Jones & the Indications, Nick Mulvey, Gogo Penguin, Jack Harlow, Knox Fortune, Monophonics, Kikagaku Moyo, Hot Flash Heat Wave, Sweet Plot, Dick Stusso

Tickets: SFOutsidelands.com/passes

Know Before You Go: The festival usually takes place in and around the Polo Field, Speedway and Lindley Meadows. An exact map of the grounds (including entrance and exit points) will be released and posted to the festival's website.

SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER SUMMER CONCERTS

When: Thursday evenings, July 26 through Aug. 30

Where: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Web: Skirball.org

What: Presented every summer since 1997 in the Skirball's picturesque hillside setting, Sunset Concerts features both emerging and established talents, drawing music fans from across Greater Los Angeles. This year's artists showcase local and global influences from Malawian Nyanja Vibes, socially conscious R&B, psychedelic dream-pop, Afro-Americana, experimental indie rock and Ethiopian funk.

Who: Goapele (July 26); Peter Mawanga (Aug.t 2); The Marías (Aug. 9); Ranky Tanky (Aug. 16); Kishi Bashi (Aug. 23); and Gili Yalo (Aug. 30) in his L.A. debut.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Shows begin at 8 p.m. Grab-and-go light fare, full bar service and specialty food items will be available for happy hour and throughout the show. Guests may bring their own food. No outside alcoholic beverages or chairs are permitted.

SMOKIN GROOVES

When: Saturday, June 16

Where: Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

Web: SmokinGroovesFest.com

What: A new, one-day fest, heavy in R&B delights.

Who: Erykah Badu, Miguel, The Roots, Jhené Aiko, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak + Knxwledge), H.E.R., Majid Jordan, DVSN, Alina Baraz, Thundercat, Busta Rhymes, Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def, Soulection, Sminom Ravyn Lenae, They, Lion Babe, Madlib, Masego, Sinead Harnett, Les Nubians, Omarion, Jordan Rakei, SA-RA, Xavier Omar, Phony Ppl, Bruno Major, Snoh Aalegra, Childish Major, 143 Soundsystem, Ari Lennox, JMSN, Brasstracks, Tiara Thomas, Quin, Arin Ray, Nonchalant Savant, Spencer

Tickets: GA passes: $99-$150; pit passes: $150-$175; VIP passes: $200-$250; packages & upgrades: $50-$3,500. Payment plans available. SmokinGroovesFest.com

Know Before You Go: There is no on-site festival parking. All festival parking will be off-site and serviced by free shuttles. For full details visit SmokinGroovesFest.com/getting-here/#parking.

SMOOTH SUMMER JAZZ

When: Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: Hollwood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Hollywood

Web: HollywoodBowl.com/events/performances/404

What: A mini-festival of the finest smooth jazz artists, presented by Hollywood Bowl.

Who: Boney James, Third World, Norman Brown & Bobby Caldwell — Love and Soul, Pieces of a Dream, Avery*Sunshine

Tickets: my.HollywoodBowl.com/syos/performance/2259

Know Before You Go: Purchase a five-or-more ticket package and save.

SOUND AND FURY FESTIVAL

When: Friday, July 13, & Saturday, July 14

Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St., downtown

Web: SoundAndFury.la

What: Born in a Ventura skatepark in 2006, Sound and Fury now calls downtown L.A. home.

Who: July 13: Abuse of Power, Backtrack, Blazing Eye, Bracewear, Citizen, Creatures, Dead Heat, Destruction Unit, Division of Mind, Drug Church, Ecostrike, Foreseen, Gouge Away, Higher Power, Initiate, Mil-spec, Oso Oso, Queen of Jeans, Rotting Out, Spine, Teenage Wrist. July 14: Bib, Candy, Ceremony, Cold World, Dare, Day By Day, Detain, Diztort, Freedom, Fury, Ingrown, Iron Age, Negative Approach, Nosebleed, Razorbumps, Red Death, Sabertooth Zombie, Spiritual Cramp, Trail of Lies, War Hungry.

Tickets: SoundAndFury.la

Know Before You Go: Low-fee or no-fee physical tickets available at Amoeba (Hollywood), VanillaBlack (Echo Park), Going Underground (East Hollywood), Salzers (Ventura) and Programme (Fullerton).

SUMMER ON THE PLAZA

When: Every thirrd Wednesday through August, noon–1 p.m.

Where: Figueroa at Wilshire, 601 S. Figueroa St., downtown

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/Summer-on-Plaza-601

What: Take a break and soak up some sun while enjoying a lunchtime concert on the outdoor plaza of Figueroa at Wilshire. Summer on the Plaza features music by the next wave of up-and-coming singer-songwriters. Enjoy a special lunchtime happy hour menu at Two Guns Espresso from noon to 1 p.m. each day of the series. This series is curated by 52Blend, a creative agency focused on working with innovative creatives, brands and artists to unite and support a local and global music culture.

Who: Performances by Esther Anaya, Sheldon Botler and more

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

SUMMERTIME IN THE LBC

When: Saturday, July 7

Where: Queen Mary Events Park, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach

Web: SummertimeInTheLBC.com

What: A one-day festival celebrating West Coast classics on the waterfront of the Queen Mary Events Park.

Who: Snoop Dogg (performing Doggystyle), Ice Cube, The Game, Ja Rule & Ashanti, The Isley Brothers, Method Man & Redman, E-40 & Too $hort, Warren G & The Dove Shack, DJ Quik & Suga Free, The Dramatics, The Manhattans, Evidence, Tha Dogg Pound, Mack 10, Amanda Perez, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Midnight Star

Tickets: $85 to $200. SummertimeInTheLBC.com/passes

Know Before You Go: There is no on-site festival parking. All festival parking will be off-site and serviced by free shuttles. For full details visit SummertimeInTheLBC.com/getting-here.

SUN SOAKED LONG BEACH

When: Saturday, July 21

Where: Alamitos Beach, Long Beach

Web: KaskadeMusic.com

What: Having debuted to a mammoth sold-out crowd of 13,000 last summer, Sun Soaked returns with a full day of bangin' house music, great vibes and thousands of fans dancing to the beat for more than seven hours.

Who: Kaskade plus special guests to be announced.

Tickets: Sunsoaked.FrontGateTickets.com

Know Before You Go: 18+. Entry at 2 p.m., music ends at 10 p.m. Stay hydrated.

SURF RODEO MUSIC & SURF FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, July 14, & Sunday, July 15

Where: Pierpont Beach, Ventura

Web: SurfRodeo.org

What: Surf Rodeo brings together thousands of people at Ventura's Pierpont Beach for some classic summer excitement. Upholding a 10-year tradition, Surf Rodeo is a two-day surf and music festival for everyone to enjoy California's relaxed and positive vibes, where fun always comes first. Surf Rodeo features competitions (including a surfing contest and the Bikini Cowgirl Roundup), rodeo games and a full-on music festival (35 bands and performers on three oceanside stages) as well as a kids corral and an outdoor street fair for all ages to enjoy. Whether drawn by the surf, the sounds or just the overall spectacle, Surf Rodeo has something for everyone.

Who: Fishbone, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Schwayze, The Untouchables, Tachtley Crew, Beebs and Her Money Makers, Highway Starr, Raging Arb & the Redheads, Kyle Smith, Rising Son, Zepp Heads, Dano Forte, plus more to be announced.

Tickets: SurfRodeo.org

Know Before You Go: The main lot is on the corner of Seaward Avenue and Pierpont Boulevard ($20). If this lot is full, you will be directed to one of these additional lots. Parking is limited, so get dropped off if possible. Additional parking at the Marriot Hotel on Monmouth Way (a quarter-mile from the event; $10), Ventura State Beach at Pierpont and San Pedro Lane (a half-mile walk to the event; $10), and Ventura County Fairgrounds on West Harbor Boulevard.

TAILGATE FEST

When: Saturday, Sept. 1

Where: The Forum grounds, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Web: LATailgateFest.com

What: The inaugural Tailgate Fest brings country to the city this Labor Day weekend — because there simply aren't enough opportunities to tailgate! It's a country music festival that caters to the fans who don't want the tailgating to stop when the show starts.

Who: Toby Keith, Nelly, Joe Nichols, David Nail, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, plus more artists to be announced.

Tickets: LATailgateFest.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: The event is outdoors. Once parked you are inside the festival space and can move around based on your wristband category access. Once your vehicle leaves the grounds, you are not allowed to return with it.

UNSCENE FEST

When: Saturday, June 30, & Sunday, July 1

Where: The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park

Web: HiHat.la

What: Curated by Goon's Kenny Becker and Unscene's Jake Whitener, the idea behind Unscene is to showcase groundbreaking, up-and-coming Los Angeles artists on the fringe. Becker and Whitener reach out to musicians and artists outside of the typical "scene" in the hope of nurturing a more inclusive underground music community in the city.

Who: June 30: Goon, Draag, Sweater, Jean Dawson, Collin Cairo, Girl Friday. July 1: Young Jesus, Slugs, Justus Proffit, Cartalk, Bloomers.

Tickets: $7 per night.

Know Before You Go: Previous Unscene lineups have featured Alyeska, HOTT MT, Frigs, Mitsume, Wolf Woodcock and more.

VANS WARPED TOUR: FINAL FULL CROSS COUNTRY TOUR (Pomona)

When: Thursday, June 21

Where: Fairplex Pomona, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

Web: VansWarpedTour.com

What: 2018 is being billed as the "Final Full Cross Country" Vans Warped Tour — the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative-rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour has grown to include a multitude of genres: metal, hip-hop, reggae, pop and more. It remains one of the best tours to discover emerging acts, to learn more about wonderful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surrounds them, and to meet like-minded friends.

Who: For an up-to-date lineup, visit VansWarpedTour.com/dates/Pomona

Tickets: General admission $45; GA with souvenir ticket $51. VansWarpedTour.com/dates/Pomona

Know Before You Go: Arrive early to avoid long lines The entire tour is all-ages. Make sure to wear sunscreen and drink a lot of water. VansWarpedTour.com/warped-101

VANS WARPED TOUR: FINAL FULL CROSS COUNTRY TOUR (Ventura)

When: Sunday, June 24

Where: Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Web: VansWarpedTour.com/dates/Ventura

What: See details under Pomona date, above.

Who: For an up-to-date lineup visit VansWarpedTour.com/dates/Ventura.

Tickets: General admission $45; GA with souvenir ticket $51. VansWarpedTour.com/dates/Ventura

Know Before You Go: See details under Pomona date, above.

VENICE BEACH MUSIC FEST

When: Saturday, Aug. 25

Where: Windward Plaza Park, Venice

Web: VeniceFestivals.com/VeniceBeachMusicFest

What: A free outdoor festival featuring music, art and dance at the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk. A full day of world-class musical and dance entertainment, a large art show, fun attractions, food, book signings, Hula Hoops and more! Bring canned goods to donate to the Westside Food Bank.

Who: A full day of art, music and dance featuring top-tier local and international talent. A samba parade, community outreach and lots more.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Windward Plaza Park is located between the Boardwalk and the bike trail at the west end of Windward Avenue in Venice.

VINTAGEVIBE FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, Sept. 15

Where: Santa Anita Park, 285 Huntington Drive, Arcadia

Web: VintageVibeFest.com

What: A music and lifestyle fest featuring 21st-century bands with a 20th-century sound, plus an expansive marketplace highlighting vintage and vintage-inspired items, plus interactive exhibits such as pin-up shoots, barbers and stylists, old-school photo booths, retro video games, classic and iconic movies, and more.

Who: The Shelters, Las Cafeteras, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Eryn Allen Kane, Low Cut Connie, The Dip, The Explorers Club, Lizzy & the Triggermen, The Junglecats, Phat Cat Swinger, Ultra Violet Groove, The Flux Capacitors.

Tickets: General admission $75 (if purchased before July 15); $85 (July 16-Aug. 31); $95 (Sept. 1-15). VintageVibeFest.com/tickets.

Know Before You Go: Food and beverages from Santa Anita Park available, as well as a variety of food trucks.

VIVA! POMONA

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, & Sunday, Aug. 19

Where: Downtown Pomona.

Web: VivaMusicFestival.com

What: Over the past six years, this two-day shindig in Downtown Pomona has proven to be one of SoCal's most underrated music fests, bringing together both established and emerging artists on its proudly multicultural bills.

Who: Artists to be announced.

Tickets: VivaMusicFestival.com

Know Before You Go: All ages.

WASTELAND 2018

When: Friday, July 27, & Saturday, July 28

Where: NOS Events Center, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino

Web: Insomniac.com/events/our-world/basscon/

What: Blasting onto the scene in 2013, Basscon has been the epicenter for hardcore, hard style and all other strains of high-octane dance music. Since its inception, the brand has found a home at multiple Insomniac festivals, namely the infamous wasteLAND stage at EDC Las Vegas, and has collaborated with bass music brand Bassrush on the multiday Project Z festival.

Who: Adrenalize, Atmozfears, Brennan Heart, Crime Family, D-Block & S-Te-Fan, Darksiderz, Dr. Phunk, Dr. Rude, Evil Activities, Gammer, Geo, Hpnotic, Junkie Kid B2B Skellism, Keiji, Lil Texas, Max Enforcer, Maxxus, Michael Phase, Nontoxic, Recoder, Rize, Rob Gee, Starx, Stetix, Sub Zero Project, Sylence, Tatanka, Techno 'N' Tuneboy, The Prophet, Triple T (T'N'T + Tatanka).

Know Before You Go: Expect a heavy-hitting experience through the lens of hard dance.

WE ARE NRG

When: Friday, June 22, & Saturday, June 23

Where: NOS Events Center, 689 S. E St., San Bernardino

Web: We-Are-NRG.com

What: The energy is rising — feel it everywhere as We Are NRG returns to Southern California for its fifth anniversary. Focused mainly on electro, this fest also promises a solid boost of bass and renowned production values.

Who: 3LAU, Brohug, BVRNOUT, Corporate Slackers, Curbi, Deorro, Dombresky, Dr. Fresch, Jax Jones, Moksi, Nero (DJ Set), Nitti Gritti, Pegboard Nerds, R3HAB, Rickyxsan, Whipped Cream.

Tickets: Two-day GA Tier 1: $110 plus $16.80 fee; two-day GA Tier 2: $115 plus $16.96 fee; two-day GA Tier 3: $120 plus $17.11 fee. We-Are-NRG.com

Know Before You Go: Expect heavy hits of trap and dubstep, plus some electro vibes.