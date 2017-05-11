Splash House Returns to Palm Springs with Bonobo, Hot Chip, Thomas Jack

A scene at the Saguaro Hotel from Splash House 2016 Ed Carrasco

Splash House, the Palm Springs summer pool party series that has been luring dance music fans out to the desert since 2013, has announced the lineups for its 2017 parties, which will take place June 9-11 and August 11-13 at the Renaissance, Saguaro and Riviera hotels, with official after-parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum. It's no exaggeration to say this promises to be Splash House's biggest year yet, with such high-profile talents at Bonobo, Hot Chip, Kaytranada, Big Gigantic, Thomas Jack, Anna Lunoe and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy on the schedule.

As usual, hotel packages at any of the three host venues are the way to go here if you want the full party experience. Those start at around $220 per person, including weekend tickets to the pool parties. If you've got your own place to crash, festival tickets start at $125 per weekend for the daytime stuff, $40 for the Air Museum after-parties, or $160 for the whole shebang. All available at www.splashhouse.com.

See below for flier, full lineup and a FOMO-inducing video from last year's Splash House parties. See you poolside!