Splash House Returns to Palm Springs with Bonobo, Hot Chip, Thomas Jack
A scene at the Saguaro Hotel from Splash House 2016
Ed Carrasco
Splash House, the Palm Springs summer pool party series that has been luring dance music fans out to the desert since 2013, has announced the lineups for its 2017 parties, which will take place June 9-11 and August 11-13 at the Renaissance, Saguaro and Riviera hotels, with official after-parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum. It's no exaggeration to say this promises to be Splash House's biggest year yet, with such high-profile talents at Bonobo, Hot Chip, Kaytranada, Big Gigantic, Thomas Jack, Anna Lunoe and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy on the schedule.
As usual, hotel packages at any of the three host venues are the way to go here if you want the full party experience. Those start at around $220 per person, including weekend tickets to the pool parties. If you've got your own place to crash, festival tickets start at $125 per weekend for the daytime stuff, $40 for the Air Museum after-parties, or $160 for the whole shebang. All available at www.splashhouse.com.
See below for flier, full lineup and a FOMO-inducing video from last year's Splash House parties. See you poolside!
Courtesy Infamous PR
Splash House June lineup (alphabetical):
A.Chal
Amtrac
Anna Lunoe
Bonobo (DJ Set)
Brasstracks
Cassian
Chris Malinchak
GoldLink
Greg Wilson
Hayden James
Hot Chip (DJ Set)
Jackmaster
Joe Kay
Kidnap Kid
Lane 8
L D R U
Medasin
Moon Boots
Nora En Pure
On Planets
Pat Lok
Phantoms (DJ Set)
Poolside
Rambo Robotaki
Sacha Robotti
SAINT WKND
Sam Feldt
Sam Gellaitry
Strange Club
SuperDuperKyle
Tensnake
The Knocks (DJ Set)
Thomas Jack
TokiMonsta
Wingtip
Air Museum after-party:
Classixx (Live)
Malaa
Lee Foss
J.Phlip
Oliver
Fritz Carlton
Splash House August lineup (alphabetical):
AObeats
Big Gigantic (Pool Set)
BLOND:ISH
Camelphat
Catz N Dogz
Croatia Squad
Desert Hearts
Eli & Fur
Flamingosis
Gigamesh
Huxley
Jacques Greene
Jay Prince
Juan Maclean (DJ Set)
Kaytranada
Le Youth
Lincoln Jesser
Louis Futon
Manilla Killa
Monte Booker
Oliver Dollar
Option4
Redlight
Sango
Secondcity
SNBRN
SuperDuperKyle
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
The Him
Vindata
+ MORE TBA
Air Museum after-party:
James Murphy (Extended Set)
Bob Moses
SOFI TUKKER
Elderbrook
