Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Addresses Aging With New Video "It Don't Get Old"

Why has it taken so long for Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls to put out solo material? If we learned anything from This Is Spinal Tap, it's that the charismatic, walrus-faced metal god can stretch himself beyond "Sex Farm" and "Big Bottom." Surely, "Jazz Odyssey" taught us that.

But 34 years after the movie, 26 years after the Break Like the Wind album and an appearance at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert, Smalls is going out on his own. His debut single, "It Don't Get Old," from the debut solo album Small's Change (out April 13 from Twanky Records/BMG), is a typically heavy-handed blues-rock stomp of a tune, which sees the now white-haired Smalls delving into his own feelings regarding the aging process and how it affects a bona fide rock star.