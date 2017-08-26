menu

Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Less than two months after it was first announced, and only a few weeks before it was scheduled to take place, new festival Spaceland Block Party has been postponed to next year, promoters Spaceland Presents announced yesterday.

The new festival was set to take place Sept. 16-17 in downtown L.A. at a mixed-use former industrial site called Row DTLA and feature performances by Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Big Wild and The Horrors among others. There is no word yet on exactly when the festival will be rescheduled and how many of those artists, if any, will still be on the lineup.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have regretfully had to postpone Spaceland Block Party to Spring / Summer 2018," Spaceland said in a statement. "Ticket holders may obtain full refunds at their original point of sale (Amoeba, Nightout, TicketIQ, and Ghost Ramp). All tickets purchased through Ticketfly will automatically be refunded by Ticketfly, and refunds will appear in 5-7 business days."

Spaceland, which runs the Echo, Echoplex and Regent Theater and also co-presents the annual Desert Daze festival in Joshua Tree, has been expanding its operations in 2017. Spaceland Block Party was to be the first of two new festivals the concert promoter had planned for this fall; the second, Cloak & Dagger, featuring The Jesus and Mary Chain and She Wants Revenge, is still scheduled to take place Oct. 20-21.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

