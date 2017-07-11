Spaceland Announces DTLA Block Party With Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Wavves

Joey Bada$$ will headline the first Spaceland Block Party Sept. 16-17. Brian Alcazar

Spaceland, the concert promoter behind the Echo, Echoplex and Regent Theater, as well as such free outdoor events as the Twilight Concert Series on Santa Monica Pier and Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park, has announced the debut of a fall music festival called Spaceland Block Party. The new festival, which will happen in downtown Los Angeles Sept. 16 and 17, will feature performances by Joey Bada$$, Vic Mensa, Highly Suspect, Big Wild, The Horrors, Amelia Airhorn, Black Kids, Wavves and Betty Who, among many others.

The block party will take place at Row DTLA, the 30-acre industrial site in the Arts District formerly known as Alameda Square. Now home to more than 100 shops and restaurants, the site's century-old warehouses will serve as the backdrop (and possibly the actual stages — Spaceland's press release announcing the block party says it will "take over downtown's rooftops" as well as the venue's parking lots) to a festival that promises to mix hip-hop, rock, pop and dance music with street art, food vendors and other block-party fare.

Other artists confirmed for the festival include Preoccupations, THEY, DJDS, Tijuana Panthers, Oddisee & Good Compny and Jesse Boykins III.

Tickets for Spaceland Block Party go on sale Friday, July 14, at spacelandblockparty.com.