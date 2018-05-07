Slayer Will Kick Ass One More Time

English scribe and photographer Morat has been writing about Slayer since he attended their first U.K. show in 1985, and he's seen them at least 100 times since. His name is well known to readers of British rock and metal mags Kerrang! and Metal Hammer, and we're delighted to have him reminisce about the thrash titans as they prepare for their final tour.

When Slayer announced, earlier this year, that they were calling it a day and that they would play just one more world tour, there was, as you might expect, much wailing and gnashing of teeth. This is, after all, the end of an era. Another classic band gone, albeit one who have had the common sense to bow out on a high note, rather than embarrass everyone by dragging on for the sake of nostalgia (and money).

Surprisingly, there were also complaints on social media from people bemoaning the fact that they never got to see Slayer live. To which someone quite rightly replied that Slayer have played something like 3,000 shows and just about every rock festival on earth, so if you hadn't seen them, you just weren't trying. They're not going to play in your fucking bedroom!