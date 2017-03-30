"Skyline: Art, Music, Food" Will Mark Return of Festivals to L.A. State Historic Park

menu

One Year Later, a Beloved DJ's Death Has United a Scene


Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 12:11 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
Swedish electro-pop trio Miike Snow will headline the first Skyline festival at L.A. State Historic Park
Nick Zinner/Joachim Belaieff/Henrik Korpi
Following an extensive three-year renovation project, Los Angeles State Historic Park is finally set to reopen on April 22. Just one month later, on May 20, the 34-acre open space just north of Chinatown will host its first major event: a brand-new festival called Skyline: Art, Music, Food, featuring performances by Miike Snow, Duke Dumont, Lido, Eden, Michl, Elohim and Jason Bentley.

Skyline is the first event from Radio Hill, a new collective of concert producers, talent buyers and festival planners, in partnership with KCRW, the Well, Space Yacht and DoLA. In addition to its electronic-leaning music lineup, the festival promises to feature craft food vendors and interactive art installations. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 31 at Noon.

Before it was closed for renovations in April 2014, L.A. State Historic Park hosted numerous large-scale events, including FYF Fest, HARD Summer and the Burning Man-affiliated L.A. Decompression festival. The $20 million renovation project experienced several delays due to drought and environmental contaminants, according to L.A. Curbed, which first reported that a reopening date for the park had finally been confirmed.

Courtesy Rogers & Cowan PR
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

