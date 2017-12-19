Skating Polly Finish Their Tour With a Sold-Out Show at the Echo

The Skating Polly siblings really know how to finish a family road trip in high style. Performing in front of a sold-out crowd Friday, Dec. 15, at the Echo, the Oklahoma City trio even had a surprise or two up their sleeves on the last night of their West Coast tour with Starcrawler.

Things began calmly enough before getting crazy at the end, much like the way many of Skating Polly’s songs build tension with quiet verses before bursting into loud choruses.

“Sun-bound, we skip so slowly/Unplanned, unkempt, let’s go,” singer-guitarist Peyton Bighorse urged softly a few songs into the evening, on “Louder in Outer Space,” from the band’s recent EP, New Trick. She strummed a few muted but hypnotic notes on the low strings of her blue Hamer guitar while stepsister Kelli Mayo matched her with similarly lulling tones on bass. Then the chorus sprang up from the sleepy verse with a sudden roar, and Bighorse cried, “Can you hear that harmony?/I can hear it in my sleep/I can hear it even louder in outer space.”