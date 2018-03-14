Single Premiere: Bird Concerns Drop "Oh Well"

The members of four-piece local garage-surf-folk-rock outfit Bird Concerns found each other while studying jazz and classical music at CalArts, and a new genre-defying band was born, swathed in lush harmonies and structures that straddle the line between sweet ’n’ simple, and progressive.

"Oh Well" is the latest single, which offers a glimpse into frontman Travis Meador's tortured soul. "I'm hard enough on myself, I don't need it from you," he coos to a beau, in the midst of relationship complications. The beauty of the understated tune is that there's no drama, no sensationalism. He and his lover are just going through standard relationship shit, and it's articulated beautifully.