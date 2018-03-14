 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Bird Concerns
Bird Concerns
Dane Peterson

Single Premiere: Bird Concerns Drop "Oh Well"

Brett Callwood | March 14, 2018 | 12:55pm
AA

The members of four-piece local garage-surf-folk-rock outfit Bird Concerns found each other while studying jazz and classical music at CalArts, and a new genre-defying band was born, swathed in lush harmonies and structures that straddle the line between sweet ’n’ simple, and progressive.

"Oh Well" is the latest single, which offers a glimpse into frontman Travis Meador's tortured soul. "I'm hard enough on myself, I don't need it from you," he coos to a beau, in the midst of relationship complications. The beauty of the understated tune is that there's no drama, no sensationalism. He and his lover are just going through standard relationship shit, and it's articulated beautifully.

Related Stories

Listen to it here:

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >