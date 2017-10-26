Sex Cells' Danny Fuentes Defends His Decision to Book "Party Monster" Michael Alig

Danny Fuentes, curator of Lethal Amounts gallery downtown, has seen success with his latest club venture, Sex Cells at the Echoplex, for the past several months, providing a provocative, gender-bending, dress-up parade featuring performance artists, DJs and musical acts, hosted by some of Los Angeles' most flamboyant characters. For the club's Halloween event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, he booked New York's DJ Keoki and Miss Kitten, along with infamous "party monster" Michael Alig as one of the co-hosts. As he told L.A. Weekly in an exclusive interview yesterday, Sex Cells was in many ways inspired by the influential NYC "club kid" period of the '90s, so having Alig there, along with Keoki and Kitten, was his attempt at re-creating that vital time in nightlife.

But when word got out that convicted killer Alig (who served 17 years in prison for manslaughter and was released in 2014) was scheduled to appear, it ignited protests on social media and a Change.org petition titled "Remove Michael Alig from Hosting the 'Sex Cells' party on October 27, 2017." Accompanied by a photo of Alig's victim, Andre "Angel" Melendez, the petition was created by L.A. writer Patrick Waechter. Though Sex Cells is a mixed club, the petition frames the appearance as a gay community issue, stating, "We feel that having Michael Alig on the bill for this event sends a message to young and impressionable LGBTQA individuals that sensationalizes this act of violence and the drug abuse that led up to it as if these things are acceptable, or even glamorous.

"As concerned members of the nightlife community, we respectfully ask for the promoter and/or venue to consider our request for Mr. Alig to be removed from the advertising of this event as well as to be excluded from performing, speaking or otherwise being associated with the event in an official capacity," the petition goes on to state. "For us, and for many LGBTQA individuals, nightlife spaces are and always should be safe spaces, and nothing else. They are not places where violence is encouraged or romanticized."

Many (gay and straight) agreed that Alig's presence was at best insensitive to Melendez and his family, and at worst sending a dangerous message. At the time of this writing, the petition had garnered 2,500 signatures. In addition to the petition, phone calls and emails were made to the venue, the Echoplex, which apparently was effective. By last Friday afternoon, Oct. 19, Alig's name was off the Facebook invite and flyer. By that evening, Spaceland Presents, which owns the Echo and Echoplex, canceled the entire event, leaving Fuentes to look for a new location. For reasons that are unclear, Fuentes also did not appear for his scheduled DJ set at the Cloak & Dagger Festival (co-produced by Spaceland) that evening, either.

EXPAND Levan TK

Fuentes, who is no stranger to controversy (through Lethal Amounts, he also is hosting a special one-night Halloween exhibit of photos and memorabilia from Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey), had remained silent on the entire issue until Tuesday, Oct. 24, when he announced that Sex Cells was back on at a new location, the Resident in downtown L.A. The Sex Cells Facebook page posted a new event listing for the party with a flyer reading, "God hates Sex Cells." Miss Kitten, Keoki and Matt Pernicano are listed on the flyer. Alig is not — although the flyer does promise a "very special guest." Fuentes says Alig is "aware of the sensationalism" around his planned co-host gig and noted that "his invitation has not been rescinded," but did not confirm whether or not Alig would appear at Resident. He did note that unlike DJs Keoki and Kitten, Alig was never being paid for the appearance, other than travel and accommodations. He also released a statement defending his reasons for booking Alig, which you can read in full below.

In early '90s New York, Alig was known as "king of the club kids," rising to fame hosting wild, drug-fueled parties at clubs including the Limelight, the Palladium and the Tunnel. The scene made a huge impact on New York nightlife at the time, attracting legions of young, outrageously dressed patrons who conjured an alternative lifestyle seeped in excess, hedonism and rebellion not seen since the Studio 54 days. Even before Melendez's death, the New York club kids were infamous on a national level, thanks mostly to the proliferation of daytime talk shows at the time. James St. James (who moved to L.A. soon after the murder and wrote a book about it, Disco Bloodbath), Richie Rich (who became a successful high-fashion designer with the Heatherette brand), Alig and his other cohorts made the rounds with daytime TV hosts like Joan Rivers and Phil Donahue, terrifying parents and garnering young fans around the country with their garish get-ups and smart mouths.

The Melendez killing happened at the height of club kids' fame, and the gruesome details were documented in several media outlets, most thoroughly in the Village Voice by nightlife columnist Micheal Musto. Melendez was a drug dealer who supplied a lot of people on the scene, and Alig and his roommate, Robert D. "Freez" Riggs, apparently killed Melendez during an argument over an unpaid drug debt. Both claimed to be high on a mix of ketamine, heroin, cocaine and rohypnol. After leaving Melendez's corpse in a bathtub full of ice for several days, Alig and Riggs dismembered the body and dumped it into the Hudson River. Alig later bragged about the murder to his friends. He and Riggs both pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in exchange for testifying against nightclub owner Peter Gatien, who was suspected of selling ecstasy and other drugs at his clubs. The killing has been recounted in two documentaries and a feature film, Party Monster, in which Alig was played by Macaulay Culkin. (Alig has said Party Monster got several key facts wrong, most notably that he and Riggs were not actually attempting to kill Melendez but acting in self-defense.)

Alig is allegedly clean from drugs now and has been hosting parties in New York for a few years. If he does appear at Sex Cells, it will be his first time hosting an event in Los Angeles.

EXPAND The crowd at a recent Sex Cells event Levan TK

We contacted Waechter, creator of the Change.org petition, after Fuentes announced the party's new location, but he said he had no further comment. He and others incensed by the booking had threatened to protest or picket the Echoplex when Alig was appearing there, but it's not clear if that will happen Friday if Alig shows. Via Facebook messenger, Waechter wrote, "My name is attached to it, but the petition represents the collective feelings of a few friends, and however many people have signed it. It was created to send a message and the message has been sent. I'm not protesting the event any further."

In regard to a possible protest by others at his event, Fuentes said, "We are all about inclusion so everyone is always welcome at our events." He declined to comment on whether Sex Cells will return to the Echoplex for future events.

When asked about the cancellation of Sex Cells at the Echoplex, a representative for Spaceland Presents sent L.A. Weekly the following statement:

"Spaceland received multiple email concerns regarding the appearance of Michael Alig at the club night Sex Cells scheduled for Friday, Oct 27, 2017, at the Echoplex. Due to these concerns and our internal discussion, we decided to cancel this event. "This was a decision based on safety concerns and the message Spaceland wants to promote. Spaceland has and continues to be supportive of creative ideas and freedom of expression but due to Alig's history, we chose not to move forward with the event."





Fuentes' full explanation and first public statement on the Michael Alig controversay was sent to L.A. Weekly on Lethal Amounts letterhead and is reprinted in full below. Fuentes also included statements of support he gathered from a few well-known figures in the L.A. art and music scenes; those also appear below.