Tonight's "Selena for Sanctuary" Benefit Raises Money to Fight Deportations

EXPAND Doris Muñoz onstage at the Hi Hat during her first Solidarity for Sanctuary event Bethany Pangilinan

When Doris Muñoz learned that her parents were being targeted for possible deportation, she decided to help them the best way she knew how: by putting on a show.

Muñoz is the founder of Mija Management (styled as "mija mgmt"), a music management company she started shortly after graduating from Cal State Fullerton, where she worked on campus as a concert coordinator. She quickly put together a lineup at the Hi Hat in March, headlined by one of her own artists, an alt-R&B singer called Cuco (whom she describes, with the savvy of an industry veteran, as a combination of Kali Uchis, Mac DeMarco and Tyler the Creator) and sold out the venue, raising thousands of dollars for her parents' legal defense. She even got Vice News out to cover the event. "That was crazy," she says. "It exceeded my expectations."

Because of the success of that first event, Muñoz has decided to turn her "Solidarity for Sanctuary" benefit shows into an every-other-month series. The next one, redubbed "Selena for Sanctuary" and featuring tribute performances by Cuco and August Eve dedicated to the late Mexican-American pop star, takes place tonight at the Satellite.

Cuco Paul Luna