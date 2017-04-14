Fanatics! I Have a Very Special Guest for This Show: Sire Records' Seymour Stein
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #420
04-16–17
Fanatic! While you may very well be at Coachella, we will be live in the studio with Mr. Seymour Stein, of Sire Records fame. He’s got the stories and we’ve got the music. If you can’t catch us live, then please try to check us out later. It’s going to be a great one!
If you are heading to the desert, have a great time.
Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
