Fanatics! I Have a Very Special Guest for This Show: Sire Records' Seymour Stein

RADIO BROADCAST #420

04-16–17

Fanatic! While you may very well be at Coachella, we will be live in the studio with Mr. Seymour Stein, of Sire Records fame. He’s got the stories and we’ve got the music. If you can’t catch us live, then please try to check us out later. It’s going to be a great one!

If you are heading to the desert, have a great time.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

