Fanatics! We've Got Kid Congo's New Halloween Single and More Scary Tunes

RADIO BROADCAST #448

10-29-17

Fanatic! A fantastic list of songs we have lined up for you. I think most of our contributors are known to you at this point.

The Kid Congo single is great! You can find it here.

Here's info on the single from the site:

Spider Baby / Apple in the Razor Blade

We are proud to announce the first in what we hope will be an ongoing series of seven inch records celebrating the only holiday that matters. Kid Congo kicks the series off in grand style tackling the theme song to the movie Spider Baby (originally sung by Lon Chaney Jr) and a very creepy instrumental. Pressed on beautiful black and orange splatter vinyl, housed in a ghoulish sleeve designed by Igor and pressed in an edition of 666. The A-side, "Spider Baby," is a cover of a movie theme song originally sung by Lon Chaney Jr. Apparently Kid was given a cassette of the song by Siouxsie Sioux when he was in the Cramps as she felt they should cover it. Apparently it was considered then forgotten. Kid got around to doing it 36 years later.



As per the usual, I've been listening to the show all the way through one last time and I believe we are top to bottom good to go.

This is our last October show. I hope you feel that we did the month justice.

Celebrate wisely and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry



Hour 1

01. Roky Erickson & The Explosives - I Walked With A Zombie / Halloween Live 1979-1981

02. Lucifer - It's Lucifer! / Lucifer

03. Wet Lips – Money / Wet Lips

04. Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds - Spider Baby / new single!

05. Charles M. Bogert & Frogs – Mating Call of the Barking Treeefrog / Sounds of North American Frogs

06. Deadboy & the Elephantmen - Misadventures Of Dope / We Are Night Sky

07. Felt Letters - 600,000 Bands / single

08. Olivia Neutron-John - Death-Tango / download

09. The Fall - English Scheme / Grotesque

10. The Rites of Spring – Patience / EP

11. Black Marble – Static / A Different Arrangement

12. David Bowie - V-2 Schneider / Heroes

13. Kraftwerk - Das Modell / Die Mensch Maschine

14. Eater - Lock It Up / single

15. Alicja Trout - Living In Fear / Alicja's Home Recordings (CDR)

16. Iggy Pop - Fall In Love With Me / Lust For Life

Hour 2

01. The Damned - Born to Kill / Damned Damned Damned

02. The Bad Brains - Jammin at the Atlantis

03. The Viletones - Screamin' Fist / single

04. Ween - Ocean Man / The Mollusk

05. Le Butcherettes - Mr. Tolstoi / Sin Sin Sin

06. Joy Division – Isolation / Closer

07. The Damned - 1 Of The 2 / Damned Damned Damned

08. The Ruts - Jah War / Singles Collection

09. Stoop Solo – Song title? / Rutland Times

10. The Afflicted - I'm Afflicted / single

11. The Misfits – Halloween / 12 Hits From Hell

12. The Teen Idles - I Drink Milk / Flex Your Head

13. The Damned - Curtain Call / The Black Album

