Fanatics! We're Back With New Tracks From Alan Vega, Waxahatchee and Boris

RADIO BROADCAST #435

07-30-17

Fanatic! Before anything else, Mike Patton will be our in studio guest next week. He's bringing in all the music. I will post the track listings after the show. I have heard all the tracks and it's going to be one of the coolest shows we have ever done.

We have great new tracks on our show! Terry, The Fall, Pikacyu-Makoto, Mikey Young, Alan Vega, Waxahatchee and Boris.

What a great weekend last week. Saturday night I saw Fushitsusha at Zebulon — that was incredible — and then on Sunday at FYF, Ty Segall and Iggy Pop.

I have been looking for footage of the Fushitsusha show online and have found a few fragments. Keiji Haino is in a league of his own. I've never seen anything like that. I'm no expert but I think Ty Segall gets better and better. The FYF set was fantastic. Iggy was in great voice and the band was leaning on it. Drummer Matt drove it hard.

I hope you enjoy the line up of tunes we have here. We will be back with you next week with Mike Patton and some really great music.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Terry - Take Me To the City / Remember Terry

02. The Fall - Gibbus Gibson / New Facts Emerge

03. Male Gaze – Pyramids / Miss Taken

04. Sangthong Seesai - Kam Kao (Old Karma) / Thai Funk - Zud Rang Ma Vol.2

05. Air Miami - Afternoon Train / Me Me Me

06. The Blind Shake - Garbage on Glue / Key To A False Door

07. Nation Of Ulysses! - Cool Senior High School (Fight Song) / 13-Point Program to Destroy America

08. Tim Presley - Long Bow / The Wink

09. Cat's Eyes - The Missing Hour / Treasure House

10. Keiji Haino - Bring To An End / Watashi Dake?

11. Damaged Bug - Sic Bay Surprise / Hubba Bubba

12. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Lurch / Haunted Head

13. Kim Salmon - Already Turned Out Burned Out (Fast Burn) / My Script

14. Pikacyu-Makoto – Funifunikonefuni / Galaxilympics

15. Dinosaur Jr. - Over It / Farm

16. Mikey Young - Lord Barrel / Your Move Vol. 1

Hour 2

01. Alan Vega – IT / IT 5:01

02. Guerilla Toss - Can I Get The Real Stuff / GT ULTRA

03. Waxahatchee – Silver / Out In The Storm

04. The Weirdos – Cyclops Helicopter / Weird World Vol. 2

05. Savages - Hit Me / Silence Yourself

06. David Nance - Negative Boogie / Negative Boogie

07. Iggy Pop - American Valhalla / Post Pop Depression

08. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) / Blackstar

09. Mouserocket - Alone Again Or / Mouserocket

10. The Julie Ruin - Roses More Than Water / Hit Reset

11. Black Tambourine - By Tomorrow / Complete Recordings

12. The Ruts - Out Of Order / The Crack

13. The Saints - New Centre of the Universe / Eternally Yours

14. Boris – Beyond / Dear

