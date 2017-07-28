Fanatics! We're Back With New Tracks From Alan Vega, Waxahatchee and Boris
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #435
07-30-17
Fanatic! Before anything else, Mike Patton will be our in studio guest next week. He's bringing in all the music. I will post the track listings after the show. I have heard all the tracks and it's going to be one of the coolest shows we have ever done.
We have great new tracks on our show! Terry, The Fall, Pikacyu-Makoto, Mikey Young, Alan Vega, Waxahatchee and Boris.
What a great weekend last week. Saturday night I saw Fushitsusha at Zebulon — that was incredible — and then on Sunday at FYF, Ty Segall and Iggy Pop.
I have been looking for footage of the Fushitsusha show online and have found a few fragments. Keiji Haino is in a league of his own. I've never seen anything like that. I'm no expert but I think Ty Segall gets better and better. The FYF set was fantastic. Iggy was in great voice and the band was leaning on it. Drummer Matt drove it hard.
I hope you enjoy the line up of tunes we have here. We will be back with you next week with Mike Patton and some really great music.
Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Terry - Take Me To the City / Remember Terry
02. The Fall - Gibbus Gibson / New Facts Emerge
03. Male Gaze – Pyramids / Miss Taken
04. Sangthong Seesai - Kam Kao (Old Karma) / Thai Funk - Zud Rang Ma Vol.2
05. Air Miami - Afternoon Train / Me Me Me
06. The Blind Shake - Garbage on Glue / Key To A False Door
07. Nation Of Ulysses! - Cool Senior High School (Fight Song) / 13-Point Program to Destroy America
08. Tim Presley - Long Bow / The Wink
09. Cat's Eyes - The Missing Hour / Treasure House
10. Keiji Haino - Bring To An End / Watashi Dake?
11. Damaged Bug - Sic Bay Surprise / Hubba Bubba
12. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Lurch / Haunted Head
13. Kim Salmon - Already Turned Out Burned Out (Fast Burn) / My Script
14. Pikacyu-Makoto – Funifunikonefuni / Galaxilympics
15. Dinosaur Jr. - Over It / Farm
16. Mikey Young - Lord Barrel / Your Move Vol. 1
Hour 2
01. Alan Vega – IT / IT 5:01
02. Guerilla Toss - Can I Get The Real Stuff / GT ULTRA
03. Waxahatchee – Silver / Out In The Storm
04. The Weirdos – Cyclops Helicopter / Weird World Vol. 2
05. Savages - Hit Me / Silence Yourself
06. David Nance - Negative Boogie / Negative Boogie
07. Iggy Pop - American Valhalla / Post Pop Depression
08. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) / Blackstar
09. Mouserocket - Alone Again Or / Mouserocket
10. The Julie Ruin - Roses More Than Water / Hit Reset
11. Black Tambourine - By Tomorrow / Complete Recordings
12. The Ruts - Out Of Order / The Crack
13. The Saints - New Centre of the Universe / Eternally Yours
14. Boris – Beyond / Dear
