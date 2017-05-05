Fanatics! We Will Have Music From Mike Patton's New Project Coming Soon

Heidi May

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #423

05-07–17

Fanatic! We have a great show for you here.

Hopefully, you will find this to be perfect warm weather listening. I have listened top to bottom twice and it’s working for me.

Next week, we will have a song by a new project Mike Patton has called Dead Cross. We have been cut loose on one song. It has some language issues, as far as FCC rules, so Engineer X had to remove parts of it. So, if "Grave Slave" sounds like part song / part sashimi, that’s why. He just sent it to me. I’m almost afraid to listen to it but I would rather play the hacked up version than not play it for you at all. I think we are in a post-FCC world, with podcasts and other means of getting music. Terrestrial radio is somewhat limited, but we carry on nonetheless.

I am just now getting to my RSD releases. I am finishing off the Stooges Heavy Liquid 2LP set. It’s mostly stuff you have heard before but there are a couple of things that I am not aware of turning up on other releases. So many of these tracks have been flogged so many times, I don’t see the point but I guess there’s always someone like me who will keep showing up.

I hope you got a chance to check out the RSD record that Larry Hardy of In the Red Records and I put out, the Pure Hell 1975 acetate. Both tracks unreleased, only one copy of the source. Now, THAT’S a Record Store Day release, Fanatic. I think there are some left at Midheaven.

So far, we have not been canned, so I am guessing that we will be back with you next week! Until then, fire up the stereo and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Levitations – Mallorca / Typical Girls

02. Lemmy & the WM3 Alliance Band - Thirsty & Miserable / Rise Above

03. Vibrant Thigh - Walking Away / Unzipping the Abstract

04. CFM - The Set Up / Dichotomy Desaturated

05. The Warmers - Totally Free / Wanted: More

06. Rites of Spring - Deeper Than Inside / End On End

07. Summer Flake - Number One / Time Rolls By

08. Antelope – Flower / Reflector

06. Chain & The Gang - What Is A Dollar? / Best of Crime Rock

07. The Scientists - You Only Live Twice / Absolute

08. Mark Robinson - Full-Length Taffeta Gown / Tiger Banana

09. Birthday Party - Sonny's Burning / Bad Seed EP

10. New York Dolls - Looking for a Kiss / New York Dolls

11. Palms - A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again / Stepbrothers

12. Dog Chocolate - I Don't Know / Snack Fans

13. Zig Zags - Voices of the Paranoid / Zig Zags

Hour 2

01. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Babe, Ya Let My Hand Go / Almost Lost

02. David Bowie - No Plan / No Plan EP

03. The Enzymes – Speedwash / (Live @ Madam's Organ 06-12-79)

04. Ty Segall - Connection Man / Manipulator

05. Damaged Bug - Liquid Desert / Bunker Funk

06. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Mojo Hand / Mojo Hand

07. Slim - It's In the Mix / 12”

08. Empire - Him or Me / Expensive Sound

09. The UK Subs - Party In Paris / Punk Singles Collection

10. The Ruts - Demolition Dancing / Grin and Bear It

11. The Vibrators - Whips & Furs / Pure Mania

12. The Lurkers - New Guitar In Town / single

13. The Fall - Garden / Perverted by Language

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day

Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes

No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier

