Fanatics! We Will Have Music From Mike Patton's New Project Coming Soon
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #423
05-07–17
Fanatic! We have a great show for you here.
Hopefully, you will find this to be perfect warm weather listening. I have listened top to bottom twice and it’s working for me.
Upcoming Events
-
The Music & Dance of West Africa Ensemble, The Music of Persia Ensemble
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 7:00pm
-
Hollowbody L.A.
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 7:30pm
-
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 8:00pm
-
UCLA Jazz Combo
TicketsMon., Jun. 5, 7:00pm
-
Seether, Kaleido
TicketsTue., Jun. 6, 6:30pm
Next week, we will have a song by a new project Mike Patton has called Dead Cross. We have been cut loose on one song. It has some language issues, as far as FCC rules, so Engineer X had to remove parts of it. So, if "Grave Slave" sounds like part song / part sashimi, that’s why. He just sent it to me. I’m almost afraid to listen to it but I would rather play the hacked up version than not play it for you at all. I think we are in a post-FCC world, with podcasts and other means of getting music. Terrestrial radio is somewhat limited, but we carry on nonetheless.
I am just now getting to my RSD releases. I am finishing off the Stooges Heavy Liquid 2LP set. It’s mostly stuff you have heard before but there are a couple of things that I am not aware of turning up on other releases. So many of these tracks have been flogged so many times, I don’t see the point but I guess there’s always someone like me who will keep showing up.
I hope you got a chance to check out the RSD record that Larry Hardy of In the Red Records and I put out, the Pure Hell 1975 acetate. Both tracks unreleased, only one copy of the source. Now, THAT’S a Record Store Day release, Fanatic. I think there are some left at Midheaven.
So far, we have not been canned, so I am guessing that we will be back with you next week! Until then, fire up the stereo and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Levitations – Mallorca / Typical Girls
02. Lemmy & the WM3 Alliance Band - Thirsty & Miserable / Rise Above
03. Vibrant Thigh - Walking Away / Unzipping the Abstract
04. CFM - The Set Up / Dichotomy Desaturated
05. The Warmers - Totally Free / Wanted: More
06. Rites of Spring - Deeper Than Inside / End On End
07. Summer Flake - Number One / Time Rolls By
08. Antelope – Flower / Reflector
06. Chain & The Gang - What Is A Dollar? / Best of Crime Rock
07. The Scientists - You Only Live Twice / Absolute
08. Mark Robinson - Full-Length Taffeta Gown / Tiger Banana
09. Birthday Party - Sonny's Burning / Bad Seed EP
10. New York Dolls - Looking for a Kiss / New York Dolls
11. Palms - A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again / Stepbrothers
12. Dog Chocolate - I Don't Know / Snack Fans
13. Zig Zags - Voices of the Paranoid / Zig Zags
Hour 2
01. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Babe, Ya Let My Hand Go / Almost Lost
02. David Bowie - No Plan / No Plan EP
03. The Enzymes – Speedwash / (Live @ Madam's Organ 06-12-79)
04. Ty Segall - Connection Man / Manipulator
05. Damaged Bug - Liquid Desert / Bunker Funk
06. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Mojo Hand / Mojo Hand
07. Slim - It's In the Mix / 12”
08. Empire - Him or Me / Expensive Sound
09. The UK Subs - Party In Paris / Punk Singles Collection
10. The Ruts - Demolition Dancing / Grin and Bear It
11. The Vibrators - Whips & Furs / Pure Mania
12. The Lurkers - New Guitar In Town / single
13. The Fall - Garden / Perverted by Language
More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day
Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes
No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Gospel Brunch
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 10:30am
-
The Gold Coast Wind Ensemble
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 2:30pm
-
The Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 3:00pm
-
Street Food Cinema: Pacific Palisades
TicketsSat., May. 20, 8:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!