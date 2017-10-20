Fanatics! We Must Take Happiness Where We Can Find It. Hopefully You Find Some Here

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #447

10-22-17

Fanatic! Before anything else, look at the great tracks we have lined up for you.

I found out something interesting from Iggy's front of house sound man, the very talented Max. He said that there were enough complaints lodged about the volume drop on the "Heroes" LP and CD in the new Bowie box set that apparently the label is issuing a new copy of that record in whatever format you bought it in. Past that, it looks like there will be nothing more done and fans will have to lump it. What a let down.

Otherwise, things are good. The reissue of the Ty Segall Band's Slaughterhouse album continues to rock like hell.

The new Nazoranai album on Superior Viaduct is so great.

Chain & The Gang Experimental Music. Fantastic.

The new Pere Ubu album 20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo is another great slice of David Thomas and the band. It's on Cherry Red out of the U.K. I found some on Discogs.

Anything by Steven R. Smith, aka Ulaan Markhor is brilliant. Really, the man doesn't miss.

Alex Cameron's Forced Witness album seems to be everywhere. Sharp guy, great record.

I know that at times, it can be difficult to find something to be happy about. We must take it where we can find it. Hopefully, you find two hours right here.

Listen twice and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. The Damned - Smash It Up (single version) / Machine Gun Etiquette (CD extra track)

02. The Mob - Shuffling Souls / Let the Tribe Increase (CD extra track)

03. Buzzcocks- Breakdown / Spiral Scratch EP

04. The Ruts - Society / The Singles Collection

05. Killing Joke - Complications / Killing Joke

06. David Bowie - Sons of the Silent Age / Heroes

07. The Damned - I Believe The Impossible / The Black Album (CD extra track)

08. The Gun Club - The Breaking Hands / Mother Juno

09. HTRK - Eat Yr Heart / 12"

10. Gary Wilson - All Alone In Endicott / Lisa Wants To Talk To You

11. The KVB - In Deep / …Of Desire

12. The Damned - I Just Can't Be Happy Today / Machine Gun Etiquette

13. PIL – Careering / Metal Box

14. Jah Lion - Soldier And Police War / Columbia Colly

15. Ulaan Markhor – Rolling / Spiral Horns, Black Onions, et al.

Hour 2

01. The Damned - Wait for the Blackout / The Black Album

02. The MC5 - Call Me Animal / Back In The USA

03. The Misfits - Hollywood Babylon / box set

04. Joy Division - Digital / Substance

05. Gene Vincent - Cat Man / box set

06. The Teen Idles - Get Up and Go / Dischord 100

07. The Damned - Rabid (Over You) / Black Album (CD extra track)

08. The New York Dolls - Jet Boy / New York Dolls

09. Alex Cameron - Runnin' Outta Luck / Forced Witness

10. Surprise Party - Surprise Party / In Cool Blood

11. The Damned - Drinking About My Baby / The Black Album

12. Hawkwind - Dying Seas / Warrior on the Edge of Time

13. One Last Wish - Loss Like A Seed / 1986

14. The Adverts - My Place / Cast of Thousands

15. Trouble Funk - Pump Me Up / 12"

