menu

Fanatics! We Just Confirmed Shepard Fairey Will Be on the Show Next Month

Fanatics! Hot Weather Makes for Great Late-Night Listening


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fanatics! We Just Confirmed Shepard Fairey Will Be on the Show Next Month

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 4:15 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Fanatics! We Just Confirmed Shepard Fairey Will Be on the Show Next Month
Danny Liao
A A

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #438
08-20-17

Fanatic! I just finished listening to all the tracks we have for you from start to finish. It's the final test to make sure it's good to go and it passed.

I just got a large brick of vinyl from Richie at Strangeworld in Melbourne and am getting into it now. I will get tracks from some of these bands onto next week's show, which I'll be starting work on almost immediately.

Upcoming Events

Heidi just stomped into my office and said that Shepard Fairey has just confirmed for our Sept. 4 show. He will be our live guest for the entire two hours. I just wrote him and we will start working on tracks. He has good taste in music and he's a very interesting guy; it should be a great show.

I am doing my best to get my August listens done. These are some records that go back on the shelf until at least April. Some of them are as follows:

Devo – Duty Now for the Future
VA – Vortex Live
Wire – Chairs Missing
Wire – 154
Rites of Spring – Rites of Spring
Cramps – Psychedelic Jungle
Rain – La Vache Qui Rit
Late period Coltrane
Saints – (I'm) Stranded
Birthday Party – Prayers on Fire

I have it in my mind that these records are warm weather listens. It's nothing but association, I know, but still, I'm giving myself until Aug. 31 to listen to them one more time this year.

We hope you dig the show and we look forward being with you live along with Shepard.

If you're going to live, you might as well play records and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1
01. Gary Wilson - You Think You Really Know Me / Live at CBGB
02. Terry - Heavin' Heavies / Remember Terry
03. The Fall - O! ZZTRRK Man / New Facts Emerge
05. Pikacyu-Makoto - Pika Mako Hall / Galaxilympics
06. Unrest - Light Command / Perfect Teeth
07. Prince Jammy & Scientist - The Son Of Darth Vader / Strike Back!
08. Ex-Cult - Attention Ritual / Negative Growth
09. Brian Henry Hooper - What's Real Anymore / Lemon Lime & Bitter
10. Radio Pyongyang - Commie Funk? / Radio Pyongyang
11. Monty Python - Denis Moore Song (Robin Hood Theme) (Part 4) / Monty Python's Previous Record
12. Discharge - Realities Of War / Never Again
13. The Minutemen – Disguises / The Punch Line
14. Tel Aviv - We Got The Computers / 1998 Teenbeat Sampler
15. The Julie Ruin - I'm Done (clean) / Hit Reset
16. Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds - Bo Bo Boogaloo / Gorilla Rose

Hour 2
01. Nena – Leuchtturm / 99 Luiftballons
02. Chain & the Gang - Mum's the Word / Best of Crime Rock
03. The Dils - You're Not Blank / What? Stuff
04. John Coltrane - Dearly Beloved (Tk 4, complete version) / Sun Ship: The Complete Session
05. Devo – Blockhead / Duty Now for the Future
06. Red Red Krovvy – Holiday / new album title?
07. Generation X - Too Personal / Generation X
08. Guerilla Toss - Crystal Run / GT ULTRA
09. Dinosaur Jr. - I Told Everyone / Give A Glimpse of What You're Not
10. Teledetente 666 - Laisse-toi Faire / Karen
11. The Melvins - Captain Comedown / Chaos As Usual
12. Le Butcherettes - We No Owe / Chaos As Usual
13. Nun – Kino / Nun
14. The Velvet Underground - Lady Godiva's Operation (mono) / White Light/White Heat

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again
Ask Yourself What Side of History You Want to Be on
Don't Let the Trump Show Distract You From What's Really Going On

Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins has written for L.A. Weekly since 2010.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >