Fanatics! We Have New Tracks From VUM and Mikey Young

Heidi May

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #432

07-09-17

Fanatic! I am listening to the tracks for our show right now. It’s my second time through, now that it’s done. Even though I have spent hours listening the tracks, there is something that I really like about hearing it all together. It’s like when you spend hours making a mixtape and even though it took forever, you still want to sit through it all one more time. That’s what I’m doing.

We would like to thank VUM for letting us have access to a new track of theirs. Here is how to find all things VUM. The new track is so cool.

Also, we are rolling out a track from Mikey Young’s new album. It’s great. I hope you dig the track. We’ll be getting most of, if not all of this one. If Your Move Vol. 1 is any indication of where he’s going with his music, I can’t wait to hear Vol. 2.

A few days ago, the force that is John Dwyer of Thee Oh Sees and Damaged Bug was over at my office. I interviewed him for Esquire magazine. Seems that the man has at least one fan over there. I believe it comes out in their August issue. Just my opinion, I think the interview went great. John is very sharp and extremely funny. He’s also quite all there and forthright. I turned over the audio to the editor over there, so I don’t know what parts he will pull for the piece. I will be writing up an intro and if that goes through, then it’s all done. Thee Oh Sees have a new album, Orc, coming out at the end of next month. It’s great. We’ll be getting right into it as soon as the label gives us the green light to turn tracks loose to you.

I hope you dig the show. Next week’s show is all done. Get ready for our first visit with Alan Vega’s last album, IT. Alan never pulled punches and this album is Vega v. Abyss. Alan won, of course.

Until next week, stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Guerilla Toss - Betty Dreams Of Green Men / GT ULTRA

02. La Hell Gang - Last Hit / Thru Me Again

03. POW! - Cyberattack #3 / Crack An Egg

04. Tim Presley - Underwater Rain / The Wink

05. The Minutemen – Warfare / The Punch Line

06. Soccer Team - Problems With Prolonged Youth / Real Lessons In Cynicism

07. Dick Diver - Percentage Points / Melbourne, Florida

08. Ausmuteants - Come Home With Me / Band Of The Future

09. Chain & the Gang - Why Not? / Best of Crime Rock

10. Don Cherry - Awake Nu / Complete Blue Note Recordings

11. Mi-Gu – Feelings / Pulling From Above

12. Dillinger - Eastman Skank / Bionic Dread

13. The Lurkers - Time Of Year / Fulham Fallout

14. Generation X – Kleenex / Generation X

15. Pure Hell - No Rules / Noise Addiction

16. Mikey Young – Socks / Your Move Vol. 1

Hour 2

01. VUM - Heaven Underground / new track!

02. Dee Dee Ramone - Hop Around / Hop Around

03. The Rites of Spring - Persistent Vision / End On End

04. Melt-Banana - Dead Spex / 13 Hedgehogs (MxBx Singles 1994-1999)

05. The Scientists - This Is My Happy Hour / single

06. Frank Zappa – WPLJ / Burnt Weenie Sandwich

07. Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds - Let's Go! / Haunted Head

08. The Razors – Razors In The Night / Dirty Thirty

09. HTRK – Ha / Marry Me Tonight

10. The Ruts - Savage Circle / The Crack

11. Ty Segall – Pan / Sentimental Goblin

12. Damaged Bug - Mood Slime / Bunker Funk

13. Crystal Fairy – Chiseler / Crystal Fairy

14. DFM - Dead Weight / Dichotomy Desaturated

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day

Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes

No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier

