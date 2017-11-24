Fanatics! We Begin This Show With a David Bowie Instrumental

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #452

11-26-17

Fanatic. I’m at the San Francisco International Airport. A four-hour wait for my next flight. I have been instructed by my boss at the L.A. Weekly to please file the show notes early because of the holiday, so today, 11-18-17, 0925 hrs., I’m clacking away. By the time this show airs, I’ll be in Europe.

This will mark the end of our November shows. I started work on the December shows in Manila and Taipei. I played them over and over in the hotel rooms I was living in and I think they sound good.

We don’t usually start with an instrumental but "New Career in a New Town" kept talking to me and I knew it had to be the first track of the show. As much as I like David Bowie’s voice, "New Career in a New Town" is one of my favorite tracks of his. I think it puts our show on good footing.

How many times a year do we play "Funtime" from The Idiot?! You don’t mind, do you? It’s one of those tracks that works anytime and I think it’s almost impossible to get tired of.

Fanatic, you gotta check out Ian Svenonius’s new album, yes, his fourth one this year. It’s a new thing he’s doing called Escape-ism. The album is on Merge, it’s called Introduction to Escape-ism. It is so cool. I had a chance to rock the vinyl twice so far. We’ll be plugging in tracks soon. I wrote Ian two nights ago. He was in London, doing something. Introduction to Escape-ism, easily one of my favorite albums of the year, and it came in so late!

Remember Pere Ubu, Wednesday Dec. 6 [and now with a second show Dec. 7 — ed. note] at the Echo. I told David I would be there but then I got some work and had to jump. I was really looking forward to the show. Pere Ubu is always worth checking out. I’ve seen them a lot of times and hate to miss them.

Thanks to Matt Sweeney, I got turned onto the band Songhoy Blues album, Résistance. I was listening to it a few days ago and hear this familiar voice. What is Iggy doing on this record?! I wrote his manager and asked. He said that Iggy has been playing them on his BBC Radio 6 show and they got together. Pretty cool track. I’ll put it into one of the shows for next year.

Next year? That’s right, Fanatic. All the December shows are with Engineer X and Engineer Am-Rock. I had to start working ahead, due to schedule. They’re good and I think you’re going to dig them. Until next week, dank u wel.

A shame about Malcolm Young. Those are some great records. What a band. The news just came in as I was sitting here.

Rock some AC/DC and STAY FANATIC.

–Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. David Bowie - New Career In A New Town / Low

02. Iggy Pop – Funtime / Shot Myself Up

03. Señor Coconut - Showroom Dummies / El Baile Alemán

04. Metal Urbain - Pop Poubelle / Les Hommes Morts Sont Dangereux

05. PJ Harvey – Harder / Send His Love To Me

06. Moody Beach – Hawaii / EP

07. The World – Itch / First World Record

08. Pere Ubu - Red Eye Blues / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

09. The Cravats - Big Red Car / Dustbin Of Sound

10. Jimi Hendrix Experience - Red House (mono) / Are You Experienced

11. The Jesus & Mary Chain - The Living End / Psychocandy

12. Pikacyu-Makoto - Castle of Sand / Galaxilympics

13. Nico - Lawns Of Dawns / The Marble Index

14. John Cale - Paris 1919 / Fragments Of A Rainy Season

15. Lou Reed - Berlin / Take No Prisoners

Hour 2

01. Iron Knowledge - Show Stopper / single 1972

02. The Melvins - Set Me Straight / Houdini

03. The Razors – Enemy / single

04. Einstürzende Neubauten - Einsame Wölfin / 1981-1982 Livematerial

05. Mi-Gu – Feelings / Pulling From Above

06. Dee Dee Ramone - Rock And Roll Vacation In LA / Hop Around

07. Devo - Shrivel Up / Hardcore Devo Vol.

08. Chain & the Gang - Temporary Insanity / Experimental Music

09. Robert Rental - A.C.C. / Business Unusual Compilation LP

10. Molly Nilsson - After Life / Imaginations

11. Yangon Sein Kyi Moe - The Tune Of The First Entertainment / Princess Nicotine

12. The Ty Segall Band - Wave Goodbye / Slaughterhouse

13. Klaus Schulze - Loch im Meer / La Vie Electronique 1

14. The Oh Sees - Cooling Tower / Orc

15. Die Haut & Nick Cave - Pleasure Is The Boss / Burnin' The Ice

16. Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang / Auf Dem Schwarzen Kanal EP

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again

Ask Yourself What Side of History You Want to Be on

Don't Let the Trump Show Distract You From What's Really Going On