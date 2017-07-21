Fanatics! We Are Only Two Weeks Away From Our Show With Mike Patton
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #434
07-23-17
Fanatic! New Fall, Mikey Young, Pontiak and Alan Vega tracks on our show.
Just so you know, we are two weeks away from our show with Mike Patton. That's right, Fanatic, we will be live with Mike Patton on Aug. 6. The man sent me a ton of music and over the last several days, we have been making choices and I think we're almost there. It's going to be a great show with some very interesting music.
Upcoming Events
-
Leslie Bee, Kevin O'Neal
TicketsWed., Aug. 23, 8:30pm
-
Slightly Stoopid
TicketsThu., Aug. 24, 4:30pm
-
Dierks Bentley
TicketsThu., Aug. 24, 7:00pm
-
Sharon Marie Cline
TicketsThu., Aug. 24, 8:30pm
-
Tobacco
TicketsThu., Aug. 24, 9:00pm
I just got my copy of the new Boris album Dear. This one's not to be missed. Heavy as hell. Sounds amazing. We have a track from it already lined up for next week's show.
I think I told you that Larry at In the Red Records and I put out a 7-inch for RSD 2017. If I didn't, we did. It has two tracks from the legendary band Pure Hell. They resided on an acetate, "Wild One" and "Courageous Cat," tracks found on the Noise Addiction album but recorded before. I got curious to see if there were any still around and looked on Discogs. I found one guy with several of them for cheap. It came out great. If you're looking to get one, there are some there and some at the Midheaven site I think. Worth checking out and all profits go to the band.
This is another fantastic gathering of tunes, which we hope you enjoy.
Until next week, play more music and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. The Fall - Brillo De Facto / New Facts Emerge
02. Mikey Young - Walking for Pleasure / Your Move Vol. 1
03. Devo - S.I.B. (Swelling Itching Brain) / Duty Now for the Future
04. Tinariwen - Amassakoul 'N'Ténéré / Amassakoul
05. Alan Vega – Stars / IT
06. Ex Hex - Waste Your Time / Rips
07. Robert Johnson - Walkin' Blues / The Centennial Collection
08. Wire - Indirect Enquiries / 154
09. Pontiak – Dirtbags / Dialectic of Ignorance
10. Slayer - Hate Worldwide / World Painted Blood
11. Jiraphand Ong-Ard - Siamese Boxing / Thai Beat A Go-Go Vol. 03
12. Bad Brains – I / Greatest Riffs
13. The Chiefs - Tower 18 / Holly-West Crisis
14. Jimi Hendrix - Burning of the Midnight Lamp / singles collection
Hour 2
01. The Ruts - In A Rut / At the BBC
02. Hawkwind - Master of the Universe / In Search of Space
03. David Bowie - Hang On To Yourself / Bowie at the Beeb
04. Dax Riggs - Truth In The Dark / We Sing of Only Blood or Love
05. Sort Sol - Off Morning / Dagger & Guitar
06. The Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party
07. The Weirdos - Solitary Confinement / Weird World Vol. 1
08. Black Randy & the Metro Squad - Down at the Laundrymat / single
07. Bloods - What Do I Care / Rice Is Nice Vol. 2
08. Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds - Catsuit Fruit / Gorilla Rose
09. The Cramps - Rockin' Bones / Psychedelic Jungle
10. The Gun Club - The Great Divide / Pastoral Hide & Seek
11. Le Butcherettes - Take A Step Back / A Raw Youth
12. Parliament - Flash Light / Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome
More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day
Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes
No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
The Chick Corea Elektric Band, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones
TicketsSun., Aug. 20, 7:00pm
-
Tony Hadley
TicketsSun., Aug. 20, 9:00pm
-
Celeste, Black Mare, Destroy Judas
TicketsMon., Aug. 21, 8:00pm
-
Hollywood Beer and Music Festival
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!