Fanatics! This Week the One and Only Ian MacKaye Joins Me on the Show

Fanatics! I Have a Very Special Guest for This Show: Sire Records' Seymour Stein


Fanatics! This Week the One and Only Ian MacKaye Joins Me on the Show

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 4:45 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Fanatics! This Week the One and Only Ian MacKaye Joins Me on the Show
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #421
04-23–17

Fanatic! Remember last week when we had no songs listed because we wanted the facts to let themselves be known as they were happening? Have you ever seen a sentence that ran on that badly? What? Like so many others I’ve written? I’m sure you’re right.

Anyway, Fanatic, this show is going to be a great one, as our guest will be the one and only Ian MacKaye.

We were on the phone a few weeks ago and he asked if we could do a show together while he was in Los Angeles. You might remember, we’ve done this before and it’s always a good time. Ian got to work putting together the music. He sent me the tracks several days ago and they’re all great. I asked him why he chose these particular ones. He told me they were from bands we saw at shows together. This should be great for excellent music and good stories.

I hope you had a chance to catch last week’s show with Mr. Seymour Stein. What a great guy. I still can't believe he was on the show!

If at all possible, try to catch Ian and me on this show coming up. He’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met and has an incredible memory, so it should be another great one.

Here is the information for the record Larry Hardy and I have been waiting to release for months. Record Store Day is upon us and here is what the two of us have ready for you.

Thanks in advance and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi

Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins has written for L.A. Weekly since 2010.

