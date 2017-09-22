Fanatics! Thanks for Your Pledges. Now Here's Some New Music
|
Danny Liao
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #443
09-24-17
Fanatic! What a show we have for you! A lot of new tunes. There are a lot of reasons to go to the record store right now.
It was great to be live last week and have the chance to bring in some pledges. A lot of Fanatics did. THANK YOU! We won't be pestering you for many months.
Upcoming Events
- Regina Spektor
- My Ticket Home, Gravler
- Hanson
-
Lisa Donahey
TicketsSun., Oct. 22, 7:30pm
-
Martha Davis & the Motels, Maple Mars
TicketsSun., Oct. 22, 9:00pm
Great September listening we have here. I have been working on this show for several days, waiting for clearance to be able to play some of these tracks. Thanks to all those labels that allowed us to rock so many tracks pre release. Trust me, Fanatic, I'm always asking.
Below is some information on some of the releases we are pulling from.
Chain & the Gang Experimental Music info.
Thanks for listening.
Get ready for our October shows and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Chain & the Gang - Rome Wasn't Burned In A Day / Experimental Music
02. The World - Hot Shopper / First World Record
03. Oh Sees - Nite Expo / Orc
04. Ty Segall - Is It Real / Fried Shallots
05. The Teen Idles - I Drink Milk / Flex Your Head
06. Whale House - Sexy Whale Beach Party / Rice Is Nice Mix Tape Vol. 4
07. Martin Rev - My Street / Demolition 9
08. Sinn Sisamouth & Meas Samon - Three Gentlemen / Cambodian Rocks
09. Pikacyu & Makoto - Minakata Loid / Om Sweet Home: We Are Shining Stars from Darkside
10. Gary Wilson - Back To Where I Belong / Let's Go To Outer Space
11. Lair Of The Minotaur - Hunt and Devour / Evil Power
12. Sort Sol - A Stroke Of Midnight / Stor Langsom Stjerne
13. Wet Lips - Space Jam / Wet Lips
14. Jay Reatard – Nightmares / Blood Visions
15. UK Subs – Kicks / The Singles
16. Stranger's Kiss (Duet with Angel Olsen) / Forced Witness
10. The Cravats - Whooping Sirens / Dustbin Of Sound
18. Brian Eno - No One Receiving / Before And After Science
Hour 2
01. Gen Pop - On The Screen / On The Screen
02. Dad Jokes - Waster / Watch Out For The Bullies
03. Molly Nilsson - American Express / Imaginations
04. Casual Dots - Mama's Gonna Make Us a Cake / Casual Dots
05. The Bosstones - Mope-Itty Mope / Doo Wop Box Vol. 4
06. Holland - Angel Dust Bunny / Sodium Fawn
07. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) / Blackstar
08. Raymond Scott - Bendix 2: The Tomorrow People / Manhattan Research Inc.
09. High Tension - What's Left / Bully
10. Devo - Be Stiff (alt) / Recombo DNA
11. Isaac Hayes - Walk On By / The Complete Stax/Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2 1968-71
12. Bona Dish – Actress / Rupert Preaching At A Picnic
13. The Warmers - Walking Solves It / The Warmers
14. Soccer Team - We Closed A Record Store / "Volunteered" Civility & Professionalism
15. Charles M. Bogert - Mating Call of the Giant Toad / Sounds of North American Frogs
16. New Race - Looking At You / The First And The Last
More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again
Ask Yourself What Side of History You Want to Be on
Don't Let the Trump Show Distract You From What's Really Going On
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Harvard/WestLake
TicketsSun., Oct. 22, 11:30am
- The Vibrators
- Knuckle Puck, Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe
-
In Perfect Harmony
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!