Fanatics! Thanks for Your Pledges. Now Here's Some New Music

RADIO BROADCAST #443

09-24-17

Fanatic! What a show we have for you! A lot of new tunes. There are a lot of reasons to go to the record store right now.

It was great to be live last week and have the chance to bring in some pledges. A lot of Fanatics did. THANK YOU! We won't be pestering you for many months.

Great September listening we have here. I have been working on this show for several days, waiting for clearance to be able to play some of these tracks. Thanks to all those labels that allowed us to rock so many tracks pre release. Trust me, Fanatic, I'm always asking.

Below is some information on some of the releases we are pulling from.

Thanks for listening.

Get ready for our October shows and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Chain & the Gang - Rome Wasn't Burned In A Day / Experimental Music

02. The World - Hot Shopper / First World Record

03. Oh Sees - Nite Expo / Orc

04. Ty Segall - Is It Real / Fried Shallots

05. The Teen Idles - I Drink Milk / Flex Your Head

06. Whale House - Sexy Whale Beach Party / Rice Is Nice Mix Tape Vol. 4

07. Martin Rev - My Street / Demolition 9

08. Sinn Sisamouth & Meas Samon - Three Gentlemen / Cambodian Rocks

09. Pikacyu & Makoto - Minakata Loid / Om Sweet Home: We Are Shining Stars from Darkside

10. Gary Wilson - Back To Where I Belong / Let's Go To Outer Space

11. Lair Of The Minotaur - Hunt and Devour / Evil Power

12. Sort Sol - A Stroke Of Midnight / Stor Langsom Stjerne

13. Wet Lips - Space Jam / Wet Lips

14. Jay Reatard – Nightmares / Blood Visions

15. UK Subs – Kicks / The Singles

16. Stranger's Kiss (Duet with Angel Olsen) / Forced Witness

10. The Cravats - Whooping Sirens / Dustbin Of Sound

18. Brian Eno - No One Receiving / Before And After Science

Hour 2

01. Gen Pop - On The Screen / On The Screen

02. Dad Jokes - Waster / Watch Out For The Bullies

03. Molly Nilsson - American Express / Imaginations

04. Casual Dots - Mama's Gonna Make Us a Cake / Casual Dots

05. The Bosstones - Mope-Itty Mope / Doo Wop Box Vol. 4

06. Holland - Angel Dust Bunny / Sodium Fawn

07. David Bowie - Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) / Blackstar

08. Raymond Scott - Bendix 2: The Tomorrow People / Manhattan Research Inc.

09. High Tension - What's Left / Bully

10. Devo - Be Stiff (alt) / Recombo DNA

11. Isaac Hayes - Walk On By / The Complete Stax/Volt Soul Singles Vol. 2 1968-71

12. Bona Dish – Actress / Rupert Preaching At A Picnic

13. The Warmers - Walking Solves It / The Warmers

14. Soccer Team - We Closed A Record Store / "Volunteered" Civility & Professionalism

15. Charles M. Bogert - Mating Call of the Giant Toad / Sounds of North American Frogs

16. New Race - Looking At You / The First And The Last

