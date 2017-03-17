Fanatics! See Netflix Doc Danny Says and Get the New Damaged Bug Album
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #416
03-19–17
Fanatic! Obviously I have no idea from where you’re reading this but here in Los Angeles it looks like the heat is back and while the East Coast is digging itself out of several feet of snow, it’s turning back into the desert with traffic here.
The new Damaged Bug album is out. I ordered up and can’t wait to hear this one on vinyl. Here is where you can go for more information.
A few different color variations, most of them selling out almost immediately. Those who are so inclined, who were nine seconds late for class, can look forward to seeing these records at inflated prices at auction and purchase sites online starting almost immediately.
The Crystal Fairy album came out and its run of fluoro pink vinyl sold through. There is a small run of lavender colored vinyl out of the U.K. and another small run of a different color planned soon. I got a chance to hear the LP a few days ago and it’s a great one. We start our wonderful show with a track from it as we did last week.
For those with access to Netfilx, I would recommend the Danny Says documentary. The Danny mentioned is one Danny Fields. It’s hard to believe one guy was at the start of so much cool stuff in music but that was Danny’s life. It’s an amazing story.
For this show, we get to the other side of the Damaged Bug / Black Pus single that was just released by our sonic allies at Famous Class. Great record, great label.
After a couple of drafts, I have listened to our gathering of tracks here and think it’s going to work rather well, that is to say, I’m on board.
I hope you find all these great tracks to be to your liking.
Heed the call of the record store and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Crystal Fairy - Vampire X-Mass / Crystal Fairy
02. Rites of Spring – Theme / End On End
03. The Fall - Totally Wired / Early Singles
04. The Birthday Party – Capers / Prayers On Fire
05. Iggy Pop – Girls / New Values
06. Serge Gainsbourg - Premiers Symptômes / L' Homme A Tete De Chou
07. Black Pus - High Tide / LAMC #17
08. Dog Chocolate – Bookmarks / Snack Fans
09. Dad Jokes – Nothing / Bad Friends
10. The Damned - Melody Lee / Machine Gun Etiquette
11. Wire - Practice Makes Perfect / Chairs Missing
12. UK. Subs - Too Tired / Diminished Responsibility
13. Buzzcocks – Lipstick / Singles Going Steady
14. Magazine - Shot By Both Sides / single
15. The Horrors - Sea Within A Sea / Primary Colours
Hour 2
01. Chain & The Gang - I'm Not Interested Pt I / In Cool Blood
02. Damaged Bug - Gimme Tamanthum / Bunker Funk
03. Jungle Nausea – Uniform / Gunilla #01
04. Eddie Gale - The Gleeker / Black Rhythm Happening
05. Ty Segall - Would You Be My Love / Twins
06. Ex-Cult - Hollywood Heatseeker / Negative Growth
07. Dick Diver - Lonely Life single
08. Ever Had - Camels Eat Sand - Tididii Tididii Tididiididii - A 267 Lattajjaa Compilation
09. Zomes – Syster / Near Unison
10. Black Tambourine - Throw Aggi Off The Bridge / Complete Recordings
11. Mark Robinson - Volunteers Conquering Fires / Tiger Banana
12. Soccer Team - If You Were Here / Real Lessons In Cynicism
13. Soft As Snow - All Our Beasts / Glass Body
14. The KVB / Mirrors / ...Of Desire
15. Chain & The Gang - I'm Not Interested Pt II / In Cold Blood
16. My Cat Is An Alien - The Dance Of Oneirism #02 / The Dance Of Oneirism
