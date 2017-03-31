Fanatics! We've Got New Music From Ty Segall, Damaged Bug and Clarinette

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #418

04-02–17

Fanatic! I am very happy about this show. I built it several days ago, played it through a couple of times, made a few adjustments and reckoned it was ready for your evaluation and hopefully, your great enjoyment.

The new Ty Segall single is really good. I like the new album but like these two new songs even better. If his next album sounds like these two songs, we’re in for another great Ty album. The two-color version is out of print but there is a red vinyl version on the way. I have not seen it yet.

I hope you got your Damaged Bug album by now. Bunker Funk is an interesting record. It’s different than the last two. I have heard it a few times now and I’m liking it more and more. It’s on Castle Face.

In the Red has so many cool records coming out now and in the not so distant future, I don’t know when Larry will get any sleep until the end of the year. We are playing some of them tonight. Keep your eye on ITR.

New music by Dan Valor also known as Clarinette. A record called The Now of Then. Very good. We have a track lined up in hour 2.

A few days ago, I wrote Steph from Dick Diver to ask what she and the band are up to. She has a couple of projects happening and will have some new music up hopefully this year. She sent me some demos and they are really good. When she is ready to release, we will be there.

There is a new Lower Plenty album out called Sister Sister. It came out last year. I was sent the songs before then and told to sit on them until I was told I could play them for you. They forgot to tell me the record was out, so like a good Fanatic, I held the line. Well, the record came out like four months ago and we are behind the curve, so we have some catching up to do.

Enough of my prattling!

Dig the jams and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Rain - That Time Of Year / La Vache Qui Rit

02. Eddy Current Suppression Ring - Which Way to Go / Primary Colours

03. Teen Idles - Trans Am / Dischord 100

04. Ty Segall – Pan / Sentimental Goblin

05. The Julie Ruin - Be Nice / Hit Reset

06. Damaged Bug - The Cryptologist / Bunker Funk

07. Antelope - The Demon / Reflector

08. Crystal Fairy - Bent Teeth / Crystal Fairy

09. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat - Cold Right Hand / Party Jail

10. Dick Diver - Calendar Days / Calendar Days

11. Chain and the Gang - Come Over / Best of Crime Rock

12. The Fall - Lost In Music / Infotainment Scan

13. Pure Hell - Lame Brain / Noise Addiction

14. UK Subs - You Don't Belong / Diminished Responsibility

15. Spectres – Dissolve / Condition

Hour 2

01. CFM - Rise and Fall / Dichotomy Desaturated

02. The Birthday Party - The Plague / Drunk on the Pope's Blood

03. Gun Club - Like Calling Up Thunder / Miami

04. Lower Plenty - All The Young Men / Sister Sister

05. Unrest – Time / Lisa Carol Freemont

06. The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop (mono) / Ramones

07. Iggy Pop – Sixteen / Lust for Life

08. Terry – Alfred / HQ

09. Clarinette - Time Before And Time After / The Now of Then

10. The Chefs - Commander Lonely / Gunilla #21

11 The Wolfmanhattan Project - Smells Like You / single

12. Steve Treatment - Negative Nights II / 25 A-Sides

13. Wolf Eyes – Undertow / Undertow

14. Fugazi – Strangelight / The Argument

