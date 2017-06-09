Fanatics! My New Book, Before the Chop III, Is Out Now
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #428
06-11–17
Fanatic! This is going to be a great show. I have played it through a few times and it's sounding fantastic.
My new book, Before the Chop III, just came out. Information is on my website.
I have been listening to the three-LP Iggy at the Royal Albert Hall set for the last two days. I was at the show and the album brings it right back. If you got to see the tour and want a great document of it or missed the tour and want to hear what you missed, it's pricey but worthwhile.
There will be some great records out this month. I am looking forward to vinyl of Mikey Young's Your Move Vol. 1 album.
I hope you dig all these tunes. Next week's show is in the works and it’s looking to be another one not to miss.
Thanks for checking out these notes and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Chain & The Gang - Certain Kinds of Trash / Best of Crime Rock
02. EL Guapo - I Don't Care / Fake French
03. The Melvins - Set Me Straight / Houdini
04. White Fence - Arrow Man / For the Recently Found Innocent
05. Buzzcocks - Raison Detre / A Different Kind of Tension
06. Alternative TV - Jane's Not At Home / Punk Life
07. Swell Maps - Steven Does / A Trip To Marineville (from 7" that came w/original LP)
08. The Bags – Survive / Dangerhouse Volume One
09. King Tubby - Bad Boy Riddim Dub / Loving Memory
10. Empire – Today / Expensive Sound
11. Twerps - Fern Murderers / Range Anxiety
12. Air Miami - Afternoon Train / Me. Me. Me.
13. Molly Nilsson - Wounds Itch When They Heal / These Things Take Time
14. Summer Flake – Racecar / Where Do I Go EP
15. Alan Vega - Kung Foo Cowboy / Alan Vega
16. David Bowie - Move On / Lodger
17. HTRK - Bendin' / Work (Work, Work)
Hour 2
01. Motörhead – Electricity / Bad Magic
02. The Birthday Party - The Dim Locator / Live 81-82
03. The Cramps - Five Years Ahead Of My Time / How to Make A Monster
04. Flowers - Meekshi Manoo / Raks Raks Raks
05. Straight Arrows - Haunted Out / It's Happening
06. The Ruts - Demolition Dancing / Grin and Bear It
07. Ty Segall - Drug Mugger / Mr. Face EP
08. Young Marble Giants - The Man Amplifier / Colossal Youth
09. The Saints - This Time / Prehistoric Sounds
10. Steven R Smith - Across The Flats / Owl
11. Wire - Used To / Chairs Missing
12. The Skodas - Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad / Avon Calling
13. Hierophants - Hail Stones / Parallax Error
14. Muuttuvat Kasvot – Kaukaisuus / Muuttuvat Kasvot
15. Robert Pete Williams - Graveyard Blues / Legacy of the Blues
16. Bad Brains – I / Greatest Riffs
17. Iggy & The Stooges - Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell / Raw Power
-
Gospel Brunch
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 10:30am
-
Stitched Up Heart, Hell or High Water
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 7:00pm
-
The George Kahn Trio
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 7:30pm
-
Long Beach Bayou Festival
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 11:00ampowered by goldstar
