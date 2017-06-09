Fanatics! My New Book, Before the Chop III, Is Out Now

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #428

06-11–17

Fanatic! This is going to be a great show. I have played it through a few times and it's sounding fantastic.

My new book, Before the Chop III, just came out. Information is on my website.

I have been listening to the three-LP Iggy at the Royal Albert Hall set for the last two days. I was at the show and the album brings it right back. If you got to see the tour and want a great document of it or missed the tour and want to hear what you missed, it's pricey but worthwhile.

There will be some great records out this month. I am looking forward to vinyl of Mikey Young's Your Move Vol. 1 album.

I hope you dig all these tunes. Next week's show is in the works and it’s looking to be another one not to miss.

Thanks for checking out these notes and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Chain & The Gang - Certain Kinds of Trash / Best of Crime Rock

02. EL Guapo - I Don't Care / Fake French

03. The Melvins - Set Me Straight / Houdini

04. White Fence - Arrow Man / For the Recently Found Innocent

05. Buzzcocks - Raison Detre / A Different Kind of Tension

06. Alternative TV - Jane's Not At Home / Punk Life

07. Swell Maps - Steven Does / A Trip To Marineville (from 7" that came w/original LP)

08. The Bags – Survive / Dangerhouse Volume One

09. King Tubby - Bad Boy Riddim Dub / Loving Memory

10. Empire – Today / Expensive Sound

11. Twerps - Fern Murderers / Range Anxiety

12. Air Miami - Afternoon Train / Me. Me. Me.

13. Molly Nilsson - Wounds Itch When They Heal / These Things Take Time

14. Summer Flake – Racecar / Where Do I Go EP

15. Alan Vega - Kung Foo Cowboy / Alan Vega

16. David Bowie - Move On / Lodger

17. HTRK - Bendin' / Work (Work, Work)

Hour 2

01. Motörhead – Electricity / Bad Magic

02. The Birthday Party - The Dim Locator / Live 81-82

03. The Cramps - Five Years Ahead Of My Time / How to Make A Monster

04. Flowers - Meekshi Manoo / Raks Raks Raks

05. Straight Arrows - Haunted Out / It's Happening

06. The Ruts - Demolition Dancing / Grin and Bear It

07. Ty Segall - Drug Mugger / Mr. Face EP

08. Young Marble Giants - The Man Amplifier / Colossal Youth

09. The Saints - This Time / Prehistoric Sounds

10. Steven R Smith - Across The Flats / Owl

11. Wire - Used To / Chairs Missing

12. The Skodas - Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad / Avon Calling

13. Hierophants - Hail Stones / Parallax Error

14. Muuttuvat Kasvot – Kaukaisuus / Muuttuvat Kasvot

15. Robert Pete Williams - Graveyard Blues / Legacy of the Blues

16. Bad Brains – I / Greatest Riffs

17. Iggy & The Stooges - Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell / Raw Power

