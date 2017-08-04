menu

Fanatics! My Guest This Week Is Mike Patton — Things Will Get Interesting

Fanatics! My Guest This Week Is Mike Patton — Things Will Get Interesting

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:45 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Fanatics! My Guest This Week Is Mike Patton — Things Will Get Interesting
Danny Liao
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #436
08-06-17

Fanatic! This might very well prove to be one of our most interesting shows yet. We will be live at the K with the one and only Mike Patton. He has chosen all the tunes and in an effort to keep things interesting, we will supply all the tracks after the show is over. If you check out these notes on the L.A. Weekly site, a new version will be sent to my boss on Monday and he will repost. I will repost them on my site on Monday as soon as I can.

It’s going to be a great show! Please tune in if you can.

Prepare for Mike Patton and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi

