menu

Fanatics! My Guest on This Week's Show Is the One and Only Shepard Fairey

Fanatics! Let's Bid Farewell to Summer With Some Oh Sees and Gary Wilson


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fanatics! My Guest on This Week's Show Is the One and Only Shepard Fairey

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 4:15 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Fanatics! My Guest on This Week's Show Is the One and Only Shepard Fairey
Danny Liao
A A

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #440
09-03-17

Fanatic! We are live tonight and our guest is the one and only Shepard Fairey.

If you remember our recent show with Mike Patton, we posted the tracks after the show was over. That's what we'll be doing this time. They will be up on Monday, Sept. 4. We have great tracks for you. Shepard picked some, I picked the rest.

Upcoming Events

This is an interview I just did with John Dwyer of Oh Sees.

Get ready for a great show and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again
Ask Yourself What Side of History You Want to Be on
Don't Let the Trump Show Distract You From What's Really Going On

Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins has written for L.A. Weekly since 2010.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >