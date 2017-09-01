Fanatics! My Guest on This Week's Show Is the One and Only Shepard Fairey
|
Danny Liao
RADIO BROADCAST #440
09-03-17
Fanatic! We are live tonight and our guest is the one and only Shepard Fairey.
If you remember our recent show with Mike Patton, we posted the tracks after the show was over. That's what we'll be doing this time. They will be up on Monday, Sept. 4. We have great tracks for you. Shepard picked some, I picked the rest.
This is an interview I just did with John Dwyer of Oh Sees.
Get ready for a great show and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
