Fanatics! My Guest on This Week's Show Is the One and Only Shepard Fairey

Danny Liao

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #440

09-03-17

Fanatic! We are live tonight and our guest is the one and only Shepard Fairey.

If you remember our recent show with Mike Patton, we posted the tracks after the show was over. That's what we'll be doing this time. They will be up on Monday, Sept. 4. We have great tracks for you. Shepard picked some, I picked the rest.

This is an interview I just did with John Dwyer of Oh Sees.

Get ready for a great show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

