Fanatics! Let's Bid Farewell to Summer With Some Oh Sees and Gary Wilson

Danny Liao

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #439

08-27-17

Fanatic! This. Is. It. Our last show for August. I don't know if you ordered your Oh Sees record, Orc, a few days ago when they went up on the Castle Face site, but I did and rocked it yesterday. The band has done it again. Another great one. We start our show off with a new track from it. We will be getting into this record as the weeks go on.

The below sets form our wave of farewell to summer. Next week, when we are live with Shepard Fairey, we will start moving into post-summer fare. I know it's not autumn yet for a while, but August is it for me.

A great gathering of songs we have here for you. I was listening down to all of them yesterday and it sounds great. The Gary Wilson track is a standout. The album is really cool. You can find that at Feeding Tube Records. There is always something happening there. They stay busy.

We have some new tunes from the brick of records I got from Richie at Strangeworld. Next week, we will be able to start playing tracks from the new Rice Is Nice mixtape. Some great tunes on that one.

Hope you dig the show. Remember next Sunday, we are back with you live with our old pal and sonic ally, Shepard Fairey!

Rage all the way to the end of August and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Oh Sees - The Static God / Orc

02. Kim Salmon - Diary Entries Over a Major 7 / E(A)nest

03. Rites of Spring - Drink Deep / Rites of Spring

04. Buzzcocks - Why She's the Girl From the Chainstore / single

05. The UK Subs - I Live in a Car / Singles Collection

06. Neo / Small Lives / Vortex Live

07. Maria Violenza - Young Boy / Tendres Ténèbres

08. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit

09. Air Miami - Fight Song / Wakefield Vol. 1

10. Second Layer – Distortion / World of Rubber

11. Brian Eno - Blank Frank / Here Come the Warm Jets

12. Gary Wilson - You Were the First / Live at CBGB

13. Sort Sol – Abyss / Dagger & Guitar

14. Alan Vega - Jesus Screams / IT

Hour 2

01. The Damned - Plan 9 Channel 7 / Machine Gun Etiquette

02. The Ruts - In a Rut / Ruts Singles

03. David Bowie - Up the Hill Backwards / Scary Monsters

04. The Birthday Party - The Friend Catcher / single

05. Wire - 40 Versions / 154

06. Supersystem - White Light / White Light / A Million Microphones

07. Wet Lips - See You Later / Wet Lips

08. Holland - Vari-Speed / Darla 100

09. Guerilla Toss - TV Do Tell / GT ULTRA

10. Minor Threat - Stepping Stone / Complete Discography

11. Boris – Biotope / Dear

12. Le Butcherettes - Boulders Love Over Layers of Rock / Cry Is for the Flies

13. The Ramones - Outsider / Subterranean Jungle

14. Dog Chocolate - Some Kinda Summer / Snack Fans

15. Charles Bogert With Toads - Mating Call of the American Toad / Sounds of North American Frogs

16. Mira & Ginger - Oh September / Teenbeat 20

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:

Make America Filthy, Hungry, Broke and Stupid Again

Ask Yourself What Side of History You Want to Be on

Don't Let the Trump Show Distract You From What's Really Going On