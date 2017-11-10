Fanatics! I've Been Listening to a Lot of Raw Power in Taiwan

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #450

11-12-17

Fanatic! From the warm, humid Taipei, Taiwan, hello. I’m in a Starbucks down the street from my hotel. I walked the streets for awhile, ate and came in here to dry off. I’ve been here for a few days and find it much to my liking. Whenever I can, I install myself in cities all over the world and live in them for awhile. Not so much a tourism idea as much as an existential one. For me, it’s all about location and body storage. You might as well store your body in the most interesting places possible, at least that’s how I see it.

We have a great show here! I love that we’re starting off with this rockin’ version of David Bowie's "Stay." What a band he had on this tour. I hope I’m not overloading you with some of the bands that we’re playing every week like The World and Pere Ubu. I’m just excited about these new records and can’t bear to leave them out of the set, so in they go.

I’ve been listening to a good bit of music out here. As I write this, I’m listening to an almost hourlong track by Tony Conrad from his Early Minimalism Vol. 1 album. I just checked the time read out and I’m 40-some minutes in. The music has an almost hypnotic effect. I didn’t notice it had been on so long.

I don’t know what it is, perhaps the time of year, but I’ve been listening to Raw Power every night since I got here. I start the evening listening with it. When "Death Trip" is finishing, it’s tempting to start it over again. Tonight, it was Raw Power, Low and then onto Mr. Conrad.

These places close so early. Just when you’re getting some momentum, it’s time to go. The Starbucks I was occupying in Manila was open until 0130 hrs.

We very much hope you dig this show. I have played it through a couple of times and think it sounds great, but I always do. It’s that thing of playing the mix tape you just made immediately after you’re done, so you can marvel at your great ability to arrange the work of others. A small victory but one nonetheless. Back with another show next week, and the week after, until our bosses heave us out the door!

Listen, listen, listen and STAY FANATIC!!!

Hour 1

01. David Bowie - Stay / Live Nassau Coliseum '76

02. The World - Some Like It Hot / First World Record

03. Pere Ubu - Plan From Frag 9 / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

04. Moody Beach - All I Do / Moody Beach EP

05. Oh Sees - Drowned Beast / Orc

06. Black Marble - Static / A Different Arrangement

07. Ron Geesin - Psychedelia / A Raise Of Eyebrows

08. Joy Division - The Sound Of Music / Still

09. Charlie Parker - Hot House / Complete Savoy & Dial Studio Recordings

10. Iggy Pop - Funtime / The Idiot

11. Buzzcocks - Fast Cars / Another Music In A Different Kitchen

12. The Majestics - Shoppin' And Hoppin' / Chex Records

13. Kraftwerk - Das Modell / Die Mensch Maschine

14. The Fall - Fiery Jack / Dragnet

Hour 2

01. METZ - Mess of Wires / Strange Peace

02. Chain & The Gang - If I Was An Animal / Experimental Music

03. Franco Battiato - Ti Sei Mai Chiesto Quale Funzione Hai? / Pollution

04. Nico - Genghis Khan / The Drama of Exile

05. Protomartyr - A Private Understanding / Relatives In Descent

06. Suicide - See You Around / First Rehearsal Tapes

07. Smart Went Crazy - Domestic Tension / Now We’re Even

08. The Warmers - Poked It With A Stick / The Warmers

09. Kim Salmon & The Surrealists Looking At The Picture / Essence

10. Die Cheerleader - Remember Zelda / Son Of Filth

11. Cheech & Chong Earache My Eye / Greatest Hit

12. Wire - Three Girl Rumba / Pink Flag

13. The Lurkers / New Guitar In Town / God's Lonely Men

14. Ulaan Khol - The Known World / Ending / Returning

