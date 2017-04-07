Fanatics! If You Missed Alex Cameron's Show This Week, You Missed Out

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #419

04-09–17

Fanatic! It’s April 5 and I am still recovering from the greatness of Alex Cameron’s show last night in Highland Park. The man is amazing. Later in the year, I think we should serialize Jumping the Shark one more time. So cool hearing some of those songs live. Mid week shows are hard but Alex and his band were worth it.

You know that record Larry from In the Red and I are releasing for Record Store Day, the one I tell you about but won’t tell you what it is? It’s back from the pressing plant and I think I will be seeing copies soon. I am writing up the notes for it and will post them soon. Can’t wait to see this one.

If at all possible, I want you to try to tune in for next week’s show as we will be live in the studio with our very special guest, Seymour Stein. Mr. Stein started working in the record industry when he was a teenager. He’s in his mid-70s now and has seen a lot. He’s got stories for days. He started some label called Sire. He signed the Ramones, the Talking Heads, Madonna, the Dead Boys to name but a few.

Weeks ago, his daughter Mandy contacted me and asked if we would be interested in having her dad on the show and of course, that was a yes. I was on the phone with the man yesterday and he was great. Go online and check out some of his interviews. He’s been in the business of records all his life and his enthusiasm for music is only growing. He’s a perfect guest for us. So, be ready for stories, music and a very unique show. I asked him if there was anything I could bring to the studio for him and he said, “Espresso!” Oh, hell yes.

Let’s see, the week after, we will have another guest. I think his name is Ian MacKaye. Apparently, he has made some records. We will see what he has to say for himself on the 23rd.

So, we have the below tracks for you for this coming Sunday, then there’s Seymour Stein and Ian MacKaye the week after that and we have Record Store Day to look forward to. I would say that in spite of what’s happening in the world, there are some good things happening too.

We hope you dig the show and get ready for Seymour Stein!

Keep jamming and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Black Eyes - Pack of Wolves / Black Eyes

02. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - And Time Will Act Upon Them / Corruptible Faces

03. Minami Deutsch - Vocalism Ai - Forever Takemitsu / Minami Deutsch

04. Killing Joke – Primitive / Killing Joke

05. Chain & the Gang - Mum's the Word / Best of Crime Rock

06. Crystal Fairy - Sweet Self / Crystal Fa

07. HTRK - Your Mistress / Marry Me Tonight

08. The Cigarettes - Frivolous Disguises / Will Damage Your Health!

09. Sun Ra - Outer Spaceways Incorporated / Soundtrack To The Film: Space Is The Place

10. CFM - Desaturated / Dichotomy Desaturated

11. The Lower Plenty - Bondi's Dead / Sister Sister

12. The Fall - The Mixer / Shift-Work

13. Erase Errata - How To Tell Yourself From A Television / Other Animals

14. Clarinette – 1960 / The Now of Then

Hour 2

01. POW! - The Razor / Crack an Egg

02. Makers of the Dead Travel Fast - Why Won't We Wake? / G'arage D'or

03. Sort Sol - Off Morning / Dagger & Guitar

04. Damaged Bug - Bunker Funk / Bunker Funk

05. Meatbodies – Him / Meatbodies

06. High Tension - Are You Safe / Death Beat

07. Mark Robinson - Hair Messer-Upper / Origami and Urbanism

08. Thongmark Leacha - Now She Loves Every Man Except Me / Molam: Thai Country Groove From Isan Vol. 02

09. Nini Raviolette - Suis Je Normale / So Young But So Cold

10. Dax Riggs - Truth In The Dark / We Sing of Only Blood of Love

11. Generation X - Too Personal / Generation X

12. Buzzcocks – Autonomy / Another Music in Different Kitchen

13. The Damned - Love Song (single version) / Machine Gun Etiquette 25th Ann. Ed.

14. Bad Brains - The Man Won't Annoy Ya / Black Dots

15. The Mad - Fried Egg / We Love Noize

