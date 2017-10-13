Fanatics! If You Like Kid Congo and Ty Segall, I've Got Good News
|
Danny Liao
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #446
10-15-17
Fanatic! It's Thursday the 12th of October, 0831 hrs. I've been up since 0330 hrs. I'll pay a few hours from now when I face plant into my keyboard. I'm listening to all the tracks for this show and I think we're in for a good time.
Please don't miss out on this one, a great single from Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds on In the Red. We'll be playing this one later in the month.
Also on In the Red, the Ty Segall Band's Slaughterhouse has been recut and remastered as a double LP. This one went out of print really fast the first time around. Now you get an extra track and it's sounding great. We'll get into this one in November.
I can't tell you what to do, Fanatic. Can I suggest that after you listen to tonight's Nico track, you check out her Drama of Exile album and read up on the scandal surrounding it that led to it being recorded all over again? It's one hell of a story and now, you can hear both versions. The original is by far the better one but the other one's interesting as well.
Look at this track list, will ya?! It's a great one. I think I'm going to play it again later on today.
Play your records and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. The Damned - Problem Child / Music For Pleasure
02. Buzzcocks - No Reply / Another Music in a Different Kitchen
03. Iggy Pop - I'm Bored / New Values
04. David Bowie - Breaking Glass / Low
05. Jonny Telafone - Down in the Valley / Jonny Telafone
06. The UK Subs - Lady Esquire / Another Kind of Blues
07. Wire - Culture Vultures / Peel Sessions
08. Nico - Genghis Khan / The Drama of Exile
09. The Ruts - Dope for Guns / The Crack
10. TV Colours - Run With the Creeps / Purple Skies Toxic River
11. The Adverts - Back From the Dead / Radio Sessions
12. Alternative TV- Action Time Vision / Radio Sessions
13. The Rondelles - Pay Attention to Me / The Fox
14. The Vibrators - Into the Future / Pure Mania
15. The Sonics – Strychnine / Psycho-Sonic
16. Thin Lizzy - Romeo and the Lonely Girl / Jailbreak
17. Dick Diver – Alice / Alice EP
18. Roky Erickson - The Wind and More / Reverend of Karmic Youth
Hour 2
01. One Last Wish - One Last Wish / 1986
02. Joy Division – Transmission / Substance
03. The Birthday Party - Several Sins / Junkyard
04. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Shimmer / The Power of Negative Thinking
05. Georgie James - Cake Parade / Places
06. The Mob - Witch Hunt / Let the Tribe Increase (CD extra, originally a single)
07. Glaxo Babies - It's Irrational / Dreams Interrupted
08. The Need - Let Them Eat Valium / single
09. The Skunks - Good From the Bad / single
10. Jay Reatard - Greed, Money, Useless Children / Blood Visions
11. Suicide – Radiation / Second Album
12. The Gun Club - Nobody's City / single (and Mother Juno CD extra track)
13. The Lurkers - Out in the Dark / God's Lonely Men
14. Slim - It's In the Mix / 12"
